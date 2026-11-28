An Abuja court has ruled in a murder case that began in 2022, though Nigeria has carried out no execution since December 2016.

Crime and Justice: Nigeria

A court in Abuja sentenced two people to death by hanging on Friday 27 November 2026 for the murder of a young woman doing national service. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Zuba, a town in the capital region, found Jennifer Tsembe and Solomon Abuh guilty of killing Seember Stephanie Terungwa, a young woman who was on national service.

Terungwa was a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nigeria’s compulsory one-year national service for graduates. A third defendant, Monday Simon, was also convicted, and the court jailed him for 14 years over the abduction charges.

Key Facts Who. Jennifer Tsembe and Solomon Abuh, sentenced to death; Monday Simon, 14 years.

What. Murder of Seember Stephanie Terungwa, a National Youth Service Corps member.

Where. Federal Capital Territory High Court, Zuba, Abuja.

As of. 28 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

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An Abuja court has ruled in a murder case that began in 2022, though Nigeria has carried out no execution since December 2016.

Terungwa was reported missing in Abuja on 14 April 2022 after she left home for an activity of the corps’ community development service. Her disfigured body was later found by a roadside in Maitama, a district of the capital, and DNA analysis identified her.

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The FCT Police Command, which prosecuted the case, said in a statement on 27 November that Tsembe lured her to Maitama. According to police and court accounts, Terungwa was tied up and a liquid suspected to be acid was poured on her, and her body was later found by a roadside.

Those accounts give jealousy as the motive. Tsembe is said to have resented that Terungwa had a child with a man Tsembe regarded as her boyfriend.

The prosecution team was led by Chief Superintendent of Police Adama Musa, who called nine witnesses and tendered 15 exhibits, meaning items of evidence placed before the court. The case reached judgment more than four years after Terungwa went missing in April 2022.

The court found all three defendants guilty. It sentenced Tsembe and Abuh to death by hanging, while Simon, who faced the abduction charges, was sent to prison and not to the gallows.

No reaction from Terungwa’s family has been reported. She was serving in Abuja when she went missing.

The National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. (File photo: Mark Fischer, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

A death sentence in Nigeria is rarely carried out. The country’s last execution took place on 23 December 2016 in Benin City, Edo State, when three inmates were hanged.

Ten years without an execution will be reached in December 2026. In that time courts have kept passing death sentences, as in this case, without the state carrying one out.

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The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the federal prison authority, counted 3,833 people on death row in July 2025. Under section 12(2)(c) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019, a death sentence can be commuted to life in prison under specific conditions.

Commutation reduces the punishment but does not wipe out the conviction. Whether either convict could qualify has not been stated.

On 9 October 2026 the National Human Rights Commission, Nigeria’s state rights watchdog, Avocats Sans Frontières, an international legal aid group, and the Australian, German and Spanish embassies in Abuja pressed for an end to the death penalty, or at least a formal moratorium. Friday’s ruling in Zuba shows that Nigerian courts still pass such sentences.

No appeal has been reported so far. The judgment settles guilt at trial level and leaves appeal routes open to the convicts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the death sentences be carried out soon?

Nigeria has not carried out an execution since 2016, and no appeal has been reported yet. The sentences are the first step, not the last.

What is the National Youth Service Corps?

It is the national programme that places graduates in communities for a year of service. Terungwa was serving in it when she went missing.

Can a death sentence in Nigeria be reduced?

Yes, the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 allows commutation to life in prison under specific conditions. Whether that applies here has not been stated.

Sources Sources FCT Police Command statement, 27 November 2026 (as reported)

judgment of the FCT High Court, Zuba, delivered 27 November 2026 (as delivered in court)

Nigerian Correctional Service death-row figures, July 2025

Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019, section 12(2)(c)

National Human Rights Commission event, Abuja, 9 October 2026

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