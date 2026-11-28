A court has told Nigeria's election commission who leads the main opposition party, and the party's own side is appealing. The outcome could decide who controls its candidate list weeks before the vote.

The National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, pictured in February 2015. Photo: Mark Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Nigeria 2027 Election

Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former deputy national chairman of Nigeria’s opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), gave the country’s election commission 24 hours, in a letter made public on Friday 27 November 2026, to recognise him as the party’s chairman. The commission, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has not publicly said how it will respond.

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Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, votes for president on Saturday 16 January 2027, and the ADC’s leadership, with its presidential ticket, is now in court. President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) faces the ADC candidate Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president.

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Key Facts Who. Nafiu Bala Gombe, ex-ADC deputy chairman, against party leaders under ex-Senate president David Mark

What. Bala gave INEC 24 hours to recognise him as ADC chairman under a court ruling

Where and when. Nigeria, letter made public Friday 27 November 2026

Next. Court of Appeal to hear the Mark side’s appeal; no hearing date announced

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

A court has told Nigeria’s election commission who leads the main opposition party, and the party’s own side is appealing. The outcome could decide who controls its candidate list weeks before the vote.

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The dispute dates to Tuesday 29 July 2025, when the ADC held a meeting of its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC, the party’s top decision body) that installed the leadership led by Mark. In July 2025 the party told INEC that Bala had resigned, a claim the court later rejected.

On Thursday 30 April 2026 the Supreme Court set aside an appeal-court order that had frozen the position and sent the case back for a quick decision, without deciding the chairmanship. The Federal High Court then took final written arguments from both sides.

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On Thursday 5 November 2026 Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court (a national trial court) in Abuja, in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025 brought by Bala, held that Mark’s caretaker committee (a temporary leadership) and national working committee (NWC, the party’s day-to-day leadership) came to power in a way that broke the ADC constitution and Section 223 of Nigeria’s Constitution, which governs how parties choose their officers. He declared INEC’s recognition of the new officers after the 29 July 2025 meeting wrongful and void.

An office of Nigeria’s electoral commission in Jema’a, Kaduna State, 2022. (File photo: Kambai Akau / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The judge ordered INEC to recognise Bala as the only elected member of the NWC entitled to oversee party affairs. He barred INEC from dealing with Mark, Rauf Aregbesola (the party’s national secretary and a former Osun State governor) and their allies as national officers, and held that a resignation letter attributed to Bala was fabricated.

The final orders in the certified judgment do not name Atiku and do not expressly appoint Bala national chairman. Nor do they tell INEC to remove candidates, but the ruling voids the leadership that ran the primary which chose Atiku.

In the letter made public on Friday 27 November 2026, Bala asked INEC to withdraw recognition from Mark’s leadership, replace it with his own and cancel the Mark side’s candidates, saying every step taken since 29 July 2025 is invalid. He called it a legal reminder and warned that, if INEC does not comply within 24 hours, he will seek all available legal and enforcement measures.

On Friday 6 November 2026 the ADC under Mark filed a notice of appeal and an application for a stay of execution (a pause on enforcement), and notified INEC, said Phrank Shaibu, the ADC’s director of strategic communication. The party cautioned INEC against acting while the appeal is pending.

Under the Court of Appeal Act, the law that governs that court, an appeal alone does not stay a judgment. Shaibu said the stay application had not yet been decided.

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan said on Thursday 12 November 2026 at Chatham House, a London policy institute, that INEC had not yet received a certified copy of the judgment and would not act on what circulates on social media. He said INEC is obliged to “obey every court order”.

Amupitan added that INEC is handling more than 300 court cases and has begun buying sensitive election materials. He said the commission must examine the certified judgment and take legal advice before deciding its steps.

The ADC received its certified copy on Wednesday 11 November 2026, and on Monday 16 November 2026 Bala wrote to INEC to say he had resumed duty as chairman, with the copy attached. INEC has not publicly replied.

Ben Uzuegbu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN, a senior lawyer rank), said in comments published in November 2026 that the Supreme Court has already held that courts should not interfere in how political parties pick their leaders and candidates. He said the matter is now before the Court of Appeal and may go on to the Supreme Court.

Atiku has said he remains in the race and that the electorate should decide. His contest with Tinubu is explained in this background piece.

Under INEC’s revised timetable, governorship elections follow on Saturday 6 February 2027. No hearing date for the appeal has been announced.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Nigeria’s ADC?

A Federal High Court ruling points to Bala rather than Mark’s committee, but the Mark side is appealing and INEC has not said whom it recognises.

Does the ruling remove Atiku as candidate?

The orders do not name him or remove any candidate directly, but they void the leadership that ran the primary which chose him. The Court of Appeal now holds the case.

Does an appeal stop the ruling?

Not by itself. Under the Court of Appeal Act, a judgment stays in force unless a court grants a stay.

Sources Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja, judgment in FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025 (5 November 2026)

letter of Nafiu Bala Gombe to INEC (27 November 2026)

INEC revised election timetable

remarks by INEC chairman Joash Amupitan, 12 November 2026

ADC notice of appeal statement, 6 November 2026

Related coverage: ADC appealed the ruling that threatens Atiku’s ticket.

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