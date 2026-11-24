A survivor’s account of the Yelwata attack has entered the court record in Abuja, where nine men face a 57-count charge (57 separate accusations) and a trial that has already been delayed several times.

A line of flags along a fenced roadside in Abuja; Wikimedia Commons files the picture under Millennium Park, 2019. Photo: Kritzolina / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Nigeria

Premium Times, a Nigerian news outlet, reported that farmer Ukeyima David told a court in Abuja on Monday 23 November 2026 how attackers killed his wife and three sons in Yelwata, a town in Benue State. He testified before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, the trial judge, at the Federal High Court, a national court that hears terrorism cases, as the third prosecution witness in the trial of nine men accused over the attack.

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“They hacked me with a machete and killed my wife and three sons,” he told the court, Premium Times reported. He named them as his wife Judith and his sons Samson, Michael and Kingsley, and showed the court a scar on his back from a machete wound.

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Key Facts Who. Ukeyima David, a farmer from Guma Local Government Area, testified as a prosecution witness.

What. He described the Yelwata attack in the trial of nine accused men.

Where. Federal High Court, Abuja, before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

As of. 24 November 2026, 08:04 GMT

A survivor’s account of the Yelwata attack has entered the court record in Abuja, where nine men face a 57-count charge (57 separate accusations) and a trial that has already been delayed several times.

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The charge says the attack on 13 June 2025 in Yelwata, in Guma Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Benue State, burned houses, caused grievous bodily harm and killed about 150 people. A Local Government Area is Nigeria’s lowest tier of elected government, similar to a county.

Premium Times reported on 2 February 2026 that the nine men pleaded not guilty before Justice Abdulmalik to a 57-count amended charge dated 19 January 2026. The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the government’s chief legal office, filed it, with Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney General of the Federation, appearing.

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The first count accuses the men of taking part in meetings between May and June 2025 in Nasarawa State, which borders Benue, to plan the attack. An earlier charge filed in September 2025 was withdrawn, and the case against the sixth defendant, Yakubu Mamman, was also withdrawn.

The defendants were remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre, and the trial was adjourned to 26 and 27 February 2026. Those two days were fixed for the start of the trial.

Premium Times also reported that the court admitted a video recording of the defendants’ statements, tendered by prosecution counsel Mariam Okorie. The device had earlier been corrupted, and the trial was halted once when a defendant collapsed in court at a sitting.

The judge earlier ordered a new interpreter after the defence questioned the translation from Hausa, a widely spoken Nigerian language, into English. On 23 November the court heard its third and fourth prosecution witnesses.

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David told the court that the attack lasted several hours. He said residents had stopped sleeping in their homes after warnings and slept in beer parlours and shops instead.

He said he could not identify the attackers during the incident, and that recurring disputes between Fulani herders and Tiv residents, two ethnic communities in the region, led people to suspect they were Fulani. He identified the third defendant, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, as someone who regularly visited Yelwata to settle disputes between Fulani and Tiv, but maintained that he could not identify anyone during the attack.

Prosecutors then called a fourth witness, Achin Tor Mathias, a native of Yelwata and publicity secretary of the Yelwata Youth Vanguard Forum, a local youth group. He told the court that residents had lived peacefully before a series of incidents that preceded the attack.

Premium Times did not report when the court will sit next or how many prosecution witnesses remain. No date for a verdict has been announced.

Until a court rules, all nine men are accused and not convicted. They pleaded not guilty on 2 February 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ukeyima David?

He is a farmer from Guma Local Government Area who testified as a prosecution witness about the attack on Yelwata. He told the court he could not identify the attackers.

Have the nine men been found guilty?

No. They pleaded not guilty and remain accused until a court rules.

What are the nine men accused of?

They face a 57-count charge (57 separate accusations) that includes taking part in meetings in Nasarawa State to plan the attack. They pleaded not guilty on 2 February 2026.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: Federal High Court, Abuja, hearing of 23 November 2026 and arraignment of 2 February 2026, as reported by Premium Times.

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