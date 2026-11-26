The toll comes from the community association and from residents. Police and the army task force had not commented.

Nigeria: Security

Gunmen attacked the village of Tafi Gana in Plateau State, central Nigeria, on the night of Wednesday 25 November, and about 16 people are reported dead. The Irigwe Development Association (IDA), a community body for the Irigwe, an ethnic community in the area, said four survivors were taken for treatment.

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The attack began at about 11:30 pm and, residents said, continued into the early hours of Thursday 26 November. No security agency had issued a statement by Thursday afternoon.

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Key Facts What. About 16 people killed and four injured in an armed attack on a village.

Where. Tafi Gana, a hamlet near Jebbu Miango, Bassa local government area, Plateau State, Nigeria.

When. From about 11:30 pm on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

As of. 26 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

The toll comes from the community association and from residents. Police and the army task force had not commented.

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The IDA said in a statement signed by its public relations officer, Sam Jugo, that the attackers carried assault rifles and other dangerous weapons. “They stormed the community and started shooting sporadically,” the association said.

It said about 16 people lay dead by dawn on Thursday and four others were rushed for treatment. The association published 16 names, with ages from 10 to 75.

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The area’s traditional ruler, Nggwe Gado Dama, confirmed the attack, the statement said. It said the matter was reported to the Bassa police and to Operation Enduring Peace, a military-led joint security task force, whose operatives were at the scene.

A resident, Moses Monday, gave a higher figure. He said 16 bodies had been recovered and three more people died after being taken to hospital, which would make 19 dead.

Jos and the surrounding hills, Plateau State. File photo.

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The IDA said eyewitnesses described the attackers as people of Fulani extraction, a herding people spread across West Africa. No security agency has said who carried out the attack.

Residents asked the state and federal governments to send more security personnel to Miango and nearby villages. Many families fled into the bush during the attack, residents said.

The spokespeople of the Plateau police command and of Operation Enduring Peace had not answered questions by Thursday afternoon. The IDA appealed to its people not to take the law into their own hands and to let the security agencies act.

Plateau State lies in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, where farming and herding communities compete for land. The Irigwe are an ethnic community in Bassa and nearby areas.

The attack follows other deadly violence in Plateau this month. On Monday 16 November, an ambush in Bokkos local government area killed a commander of Operation Rainbow, the Plateau state government’s own security outfit.

Tolls in the first hours after an attack often change as bodies are found and the injured are counted. The IDA’s own figure is “about 16”, and no official count has been published.

It is not yet known how many people were wounded in total, who carried out the attack, or whether anyone has been arrested. The Plateau police command and the task force had not answered questions by Thursday afternoon.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Tafi Gana attack?

The Irigwe Development Association says about 16 died. A resident says three more died in hospital, but no official figure has been published.

Who carried out the attack?

The IDA says eyewitnesses described the attackers as Fulani. No security agency has confirmed who was responsible.

Sources Irigwe Development Association statement signed by Sam Jugo, 26 November 2026; statement of resident Moses Monday; Plateau police command and Operation Enduring Peace (no response at the time of writing).

Connected Coverage More: Nigeria news

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