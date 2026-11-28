Each side blames the other for the attacks on opposition campaigns, and only the police can say who fired.

NIGERIA · POLITICS

Nigeria’s opposition party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), whose presidential candidate is Peter Obi, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using violence to scare voters on Saturday 28 November 2026, and the APC denied it. The row follows a series of attacks on NDC campaigns before the 2027 elections.

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Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and violence at rallies bears on how credible the vote looks to investors and observers in the USA. The APC is the party of President Bola Tinubu.

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Key Facts Who The NDC and the APC, the parties of Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu.

What In Nigeria, each blames the other for campaign attacks; no public evidence ties the APC to them.

When Saturday 28 November 2026, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives Bola Tinubu 69.5% and Peter Obi 28.5% to win the presidency (28 November, 6:30 p.m. ET).

As of 28 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

Each side blames the other for the attacks on opposition campaigns, and only the police can say who fired.

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which runs Nigeria’s elections, announced in February 2026, through spokesperson Mohammed Haruna, that presidential and National Assembly elections will be held on Saturday 16 January 2027. Governorship and state assembly elections follow on Saturday 6 February 2027, both brought forward from 20 February and 6 March after INEC’s review of its timetable.

The current round of blame began on Wednesday 18 November 2026, when the NDC National Campaign Council answered Dele Alake, spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council. Alake had accused opposition parties of recruiting thugs to disrupt political activities, a charge the NDC rejects.

In a statement signed by Dr Sam Omale, its Deputy Spokesperson 2, the NDC said: “Alake’s baseless accusation is a textbook case of the perpetrator crying victim.” The party added that it “does not need to instigate citizens who are already pushed to the wall by daily hunger, multidimensional poverty, and rampant insecurity.”

The statement listed attacks the NDC alleges: armed men invaded its campaign office in Enugu on Saturday 10 October 2026 and killed member Ifeanyi Christopher Nwolie, and hoodlums disrupted a town hall in Oregun, Lagos, on Thursday 12 November 2026. These are the party’s claims and have not been established.

On Wednesday 25 November 2026, the Edo State Police Command said three gunmen fired at Benin Airport in Benin City on NDC supporters moving to receive Obi, and one man was shot (our earlier report). The NDC blamed the APC, but police have not backed that claim, no evidence has been made public, and police have named no motive.

In Delta State, gunmen attacked the entourage of Ovie Omo-Agege, a former Deputy Senate President and the NDC’s senatorial candidate for Delta Central, at a campaign stop in Uduere community on Monday 23 November 2026. Police put the death toll at six, while the council chairman of Ughelli North, the local area, says three of the dead were his supporters.

Delta Police Say Four Are in Custody

The Delta State Police Command said on Saturday 28 November 2026 that it has arrested four suspects and is hunting 14 others, whom it told to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (the detective unit) in Asaba, the state capital. Commissioner of Police Samuel Erale said no one, whatever their party, position or standing, is above the law.

Police also said Omo-Agege did not answer calls or an invitation sent to his personal WhatsApp number, and that the invitation remains valid. His media adviser, Sunny Areh, denied on Friday 27 November 2026 that any police invitation was received, and the police statement did not declare Omo-Agege wanted.

File photo. Aso Rock, the granite outcrop beside the presidential villa in Abuja, February 2015. Photo: Mark Fischer, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Each Side Rejects the Other’s Account

Ikenna Enekweizu, the NDC National Secretary, said in an interview on Saturday 28 November 2026 that the APC uses political intimidation and violence to discourage voters. He said: “They (APC) know that in a free and fair election, they cannot win 15 per cent of the votes of Nigerians, not even in the South-West.”

“So, they want to put fear into the minds of Nigerians, to stop them from coming out to cast their votes in the next election,” Enekweizu said. He added that the APC introduced the slogan “rig and die” in the 2023 general election but now blames Nigerians for repeating it, and that only politicians who want to manipulate the process should fear it.

Enekweizu said his party worries that security agencies may not act independently, given their failure to respond properly to earlier incidents. He urged the police and the Department of State Services, the domestic intelligence agency, to protect Nigerians in the elections.

Bala Ibrahim, the APC Director of Publicity, rejected the charge on the same day, saying: “The APC will not tolerate violence. The APC will not sponsor violence.”

He said the party neither sponsors nor supports electoral violence and has itself been a victim of such incidents.“If they (NDC) have any proof, they should come forward with evidence of the people sponsoring this,” Ibrahim said.

He also said: “As the party in power, the last thing it would want to do is anything that will rock the boat.” Ibrahim said lawlessness would make it hard for the APC to govern.

No court, police finding or public evidence ties the APC to any of the attacks. For investors and observers in the USA, that gap is the story: unproven blame on both sides leaves the police as the only body that can show who fired, in Benin and in Delta.

The first vote is already on INEC’s calendar, so the credibility of the campaign will be judged long before ballots are cast.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Dispute About?

The NDC says the APC uses violence to keep voters away, and the APC says it neither sponsors nor supports violence.

Has Anyone Shown the APC Is Behind the Attacks?

No. No court, police finding or public evidence has tied the APC to any attack, and the APC says it has been a victim itself.

Who Are the NDC and the APC?

The NDC is the party of presidential candidate Peter Obi, and the APC is the party of President Bola Tinubu.

Sources Nigeria Democratic Congress, interview with National Secretary Ikenna Enekweizu, 28 November 2026

All Progressives Congress, remarks of Director of Publicity Bala Ibrahim, 28 November 2026

NDC National Campaign Council statement, 18 November 2026

Delta State Police Command statement on Uduere, 28 November 2026

Edo State Police Command, 25 November 2026

INEC announcement, February 2026

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