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since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Namibia Africa

Namibia Graft Accused Challenges Prosecutor

By · · 3 min read
Windhoek city centre seen from a hill, with office towers and red-roofed houses under a blue sky
File photo. Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. Photo: Rio Times photo library.

Sackey Shanghala, a former Namibian justice minister on trial in the Fishrot corruption case, has asked the country’s acting prosecutor-general whether she and her deputy will stay on his case, the Windhoek Observer, a Namibian newspaper, reported on Thursday 12 November 2026. He wrote to the acting prosecutor-general, Martha Imalwa, on Monday 9 November and wants an answer by Friday 20 November.

The cause is an audio recording that Shanghala says suggests the decision to prosecute him was discussed early. The recording is unverified, and the deputy prosecutor it concerns has denied being the speaker, according to the newspaper’s earlier reporting.

  • Who: Sackey Shanghala, a former justice minister, is an accused in Namibia’s Fishrot case.
  • What: He asks if acting prosecutor-general Martha Imalwa and deputy Edmund Marondedze will stay.
  • Deadline: He asked for a reply by Friday 20 November 2026.
  • Status: The recording’s authenticity has not been established.
  • Reported: Thursday 12 November 2026.

What the Letter Asks

According to the Windhoek Observer, Shanghala’s letter asks whether the state accepts that the main voice on the recording is that of Marondedze, the deputy prosecutor-general. It also asks whether the two officials intend to remain involved when the trial resumes on Monday 18 January 2027, and calls them the last officers who should take any further part in the case.

The paper reported that the recording, in which a voice allegedly discusses prosecuting Shanghala, was allegedly posted to a group chat of prosecutors on 5 October 2026 and then deleted. It said Shanghala claims the audio suggests the decision to prosecute him was discussed before the Anti-Corruption Commission, Namibia’s graft watchdog, handed over its investigation files.

What Is Not Known

No court or independent expert has confirmed who speaks on the recording or whether it is genuine. The Windhoek Observer said a ministry spokesperson had not responded to questions about the letter.

What It Means for You

Fishrot is a long-running Namibian corruption prosecution, and Shanghala was arrested on 27 November 2019. The next checkpoints are the reply deadline on 20 November and the resumption of the trial on 18 January 2027.

For more on the country, see our guide to Namibia’s politics and key players and our Namibia coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sackey Shanghala asking for?

He wants Namibia’s acting prosecutor-general to say whether she and her deputy will stay involved in his case. He asked for an answer by Friday 20 November 2026.

Is the recording genuine?

That has not been established. The deputy prosecutor-general has denied being the speaker, according to earlier reporting by the Windhoek Observer.

Sources: Windhoek Observer (12 November 2026); Shanghala’s letter of 9 November 2026 to the Prosecutor-General, as reported by the Windhoek Observer.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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corruption trial Edmund Marondedze Fishrot Martha Imalwa Namibia Prosecutor General Sackey Shanghala Windhoek

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