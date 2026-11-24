Two months after the crash, the families of 12 civilians can bury their dead. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

File photo, 4 May 2014: staff escort then US Secretary of State John Kerry at St. Joseph's Hospital, Kinshasa. Photo: U.S. Department of State, public domain.

DR CONGO

Congo’s forensic commission said on Monday 23 November 2026 that it has finished identifying the 12 civilians killed when a small passenger plane crashed at Kenge on 25 September. Major General Kagundia Mbaya, who chairs the medico-legal (forensic) commission, made the announcement in Kinshasa at a meeting with Defence Minister Guy Kabombo and the bereaved families.

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The same crash killed two senior generals, one of them the first president of the High Military Court, so the loss reaches the heart of the country’s military justice system. The flight linked Kikwit, in Kwilu province, with the capital Kinshasa, the kind of short hop on which officials and civilians share one small aircraft.

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Key Facts Who Congo’s forensic commission, led by Major General Kagundia Mbaya, identified 12 civilian victims.

What DNA work is complete, and families can now organise funerals and collect the bodies.

Where Kenge, capital of Kwango province, where the aircraft crashed on 25 September.

Still open No cause has been published, and no funeral date has been given.

As of 24 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

Two months after the crash, the families of 12 civilians can bury their dead. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

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The aircraft was a small Let L-410, a Czech-built twin-engine turboprop, operated by Tracep Congo Aviation, a Congolese regional airline. It was flying from Kikwit, a city in Kwilu province, to Kinshasa on Friday 25 September 2026, and Kenge is the capital of neighbouring Kwango province.

Noël Kuketuka Mbemba, the mayor of Kenge, said the aircraft left Kikwit at around 13:50 and came down about 15 minutes later in a residential plot in the Manzau district. Rémy Saki, deputy governor of Kwango province, said the plane developed a problem over the town and that the pilot circled several times looking for a place to land.

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Kenge has no landing strip, according to the first official information. The aircraft caught fire, and no one on board survived.

File photo: the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa, capital of DR Congo, December 2025. Photo: Fiston bamela, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The toll changed in the first days. Officials first reported 13 dead, and on Saturday 26 September Saki said that 16 adult bodies and a baby had been found, a total of 17.

A communiqué of 25 September from Major General Sylvain Ekenge, spokesman of the Congolese army (FARDC), named the two generals who died, both returning from an official mission in Kikwit. They were Lieutenant General Joseph Mutombo, first president of the High Military Court, the country’s top military tribunal, and Lieutenant General Lucien-René Likulia, the armed forces’ auditor general and chief military prosecutor at that court.

Ekenge said twelve other members of the delegation, as well as the crew, also died. The army’s communiqué used a different grouping, so the 12 civilians identified by the commission should not be read as the same count as its “twelve other members of the delegation”.

Mbaya said on 23 November that the DNA analyses were checked twice, first in laboratories in Congo and then confirmed by analyses in Belgium. The commission described the remains as charred, which left genetic testing as the route to naming the dead.

For the 12 families, the finding is the step that lets them bury their relatives, which they can now do in Kinshasa or in their home provinces. The commission presented the administrative procedure for the release of the bodies, and the government announced social assistance to relatives and said it covers some burial formalities and documents.

Each family received social assistance and the documents needed for burial, according to the commission’s account of the meeting. No date for the funerals has been announced.

President Félix Tshisekedi’s office said he ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances and cause of the crash and offered condolences. Congo’s Transport Ministry said the airline’s operations are suspended across the country until the Permanent Bureau of Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation (BPEA), the national air-accident investigator, concludes its work.

As of 24 November, no cause has been published, and no one has announced when the investigation will report. The inquiry by the aviation accident bureau remains open.

No official date has been published for the funerals or for the investigation’s findings. Until the BPEA reports, the airline’s suspension stays in force, and the identification of the dead is the only firm result of the inquiry so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been identified?

The forensic commission says all 12 civilian victims are now named. The announcement does not cover the military passengers.

Why did the aircraft crash?

Provincial officials spoke of a technical problem, but no cause has been published. The investigation by the aviation accident bureau is still open.

What happens to the families next?

They can arrange funerals in the capital or in their home provinces under the release procedure the commission set out. The government says it will help with some formalities.

Sources: Briefing by the medico-legal commission, 23 November 2026; Congolese army (FARDC) communiqué of 25 September 2026; statements by the Kenge mayor and the Kwango deputy governor, 25 and 26 September 2026; Presidency statement and Transport Ministry statement, September 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error