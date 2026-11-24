The rebels say they will go no further toward Bunia, official and security sources give opposite accounts of who holds the towns taken, and the Ebola response in Ituri has been forced to relocate.

Security: DR Congo

Rebels of the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP), the armed movement of former militia leader Thomas Lubanga, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that they are halting their advance on Bunia, the capital of Ituri province in north-east Congo. The pause follows days of fighting with the Congolese army (FARDC, the Forces armées de la République démocratique du Congo) at Lopa, Lindji and Iga-Barrière, a locality about 25 km north of the city.

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The World Health Organization (WHO) said fighting forced it to evacuate staff from a hospital in Djugu, the territory north of Bunia, and to move its Ebola response team out of Mongbwalu. Ituri is in the middle of an Ebola outbreak, which makes the timing especially sensitive.

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Key Facts Who. The CRP, led by Thomas Lubanga, and Congo’s army, the FARDC, are fighting north of Bunia.

What. On Tuesday 24 November 2026 the CRP ordered a halt to its advance on Bunia, capital of Ituri.

Toll. At least ten dead, not independently confirmed; thousands have fled toward Bunia since Monday 23 November.

Health. The World Health Organization evacuated staff from Djugu and moved its Ebola team from Mongbwalu.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 16:00 GMT.

The rebels say they will go no further toward Bunia, official and security sources give opposite accounts of who holds the towns taken, and the Ebola response in Ituri has been forced to relocate.

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In 2012 Lubanga became the first person convicted by the International Criminal Court, for recruiting and using child soldiers; he was sentenced to 14 years and released in 2020, ChimpReports, a Ugandan news site, wrote on Tuesday 24 November. He announced the CRP in March 2025, according to ChimpReports and to MediaCongo, a Congolese news portal.

The CRP declared a unilateral ceasefire in May 2026, MediaCongo reported, yet on 29 September the army’s Ituri operational sector accused it of continuing targeted killings, kidnappings and attacks on army units despite that ceasefire. The province has seen other violence this month, as in the Ituri attacks that killed dozens in the Ebola zone on 14 November.

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On Friday 9 October 2026 Lubanga met Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe, Uganda, with a delegation from Kinshasa, Congo’s capital, that included Ituri’s military governor, Maj. Gen. Gaby Kasongo Mulumba, according to ChimpReports and MediaCongo.

The next day, Saturday 10 October, he signed a decree reaffirming the ceasefire, MediaCongo reported. Fighting began on the weekend of 21 and 22 November at Lopa, Lindji and Iga-Barrière, Actualite.cd, a Congolese news site in Kinshasa, reported on Tuesday 24 November.

MediaCongo, quoting local sources, said the CRP took Lopa and Lindji on Sunday 22 November, then reached Iga-Barrière on Monday 23 November. The two sides give opposite accounts of the front line.

Official sources spoke of a “strategic withdrawal” of the army toward Soleniama, about 12 km from Bunia, while security sources said the opposite, that the army pushed the attackers back to the edges of the three localities, MediaCongo reported. In communiqué no. 028/CRP/CC/2026, dated Tuesday 24 November 2026 and signed by communications officer Pierre Anyolitho Ugwaru, the CRP ordered a halt to its advance on Bunia “with effect on the towns taken in recent days”, MediaCongo reported.

The CRP calls its recent gains “reactions to untimely provocations and recurring attacks by FARDC and allies against civilians and its positions”, an accusation we cannot confirm. It says it stays attached to the peace process, in which Uganda’s mediation is “totally invested”, and that it acts “out of respect for commitments made at State House” (the Ugandan presidency) in Entebbe.

The movement also asks Kinshasa to “draw all the consequences that follow”, without saying which. We found no statement from Kinshasa on the communiqué.

Local sources reported at least ten dead, MediaCongo said, a figure that is not independently confirmed. As of Actualite.cd’s report on Tuesday, neither the Djugu military administration nor the army spokesman for Ituri had given a detailed public account of the fighting or the toll.

Thousands have fled toward Bunia since Monday 23 November, into the districts of Kasegwa, Mudzi-Pela and Ndibakodu, Actualite.cd and MediaCongo reported. Traffic is thin on National Road 27, notably between Bunia and Gina.

Olivier Bavi Karba, coordinator of the Association of Displaced Persons and War Victims of Ituri, told Actualite.cd: “We are witnessing a new exodus of already exhausted people towards Bunia, while schools and economic activity are at a standstill in Lopa, Lindji, Iga-Barrière and Nizi.” He added: “The authorities must take urgent steps to protect civilians and help these displaced people, especially as our province faces the Ebola epidemic, which makes any crowding and movement extremely dangerous.”

(Translated from French by The Rio Times.)

A government building in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, eastern Congo. (Juska Kanduvula, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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On Tuesday 24 November, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X that WHO and Congolese health ministry staff, who had sheltered for more than three days in Akwe hospital in Djugu amid heavy fighting, were evacuated safely, Actualite.cd reported. WHO also temporarily relocated its Ebola response team and partners from Mongbwalu because of worsening security.

ChimpReports assesses that the offensive could undermine regional mediation and stretch Kinshasa’s forces, which are also fighting the AFC/M23 rebellion, a separate armed movement, in North and South Kivu. It notes that Uganda keeps troops in Ituri under Operation Shujaa, launched with Kinshasa in November 2021 against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

No dated next step has been confirmed by any named source. The next test is how the army and Kinshasa answer the communiqué, and whether the pause holds on the ground.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the CRP stopped its advance on Bunia?

The CRP says it has ordered a halt, but official and security sources give opposite accounts of who holds the towns. Whether the pause holds is the open question.

How does the fighting affect the Ebola response in Ituri?

The World Health Organization evacuated staff and moved its Ebola response team out of Mongbwalu because of worsening security. Any lasting interruption would hit a province already fighting an outbreak.

Who is Thomas Lubanga?

He is a former militia leader and the first person convicted by the International Criminal Court. He now leads the CRP, an armed movement that says it backs Uganda-mediated peace efforts.

Sources Communiqué no. 028/CRP/CC/2026 of the CRP, dated 24 November 2026 (relayed by MediaCongo); statement by the WHO Director-General on X, 24 November 2026; Actualite.cd, 24 November 2026; MediaCongo, 24 November 2026; ChimpReports, 24 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error