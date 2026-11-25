The case turns on whether speeches and live streams can be tied to what crowds did afterwards. Mondlane denies inciting violence.

POLITICS · MOZAMBIQUE

Mozambique’s prosecutors are leaning on video to prove that opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane’s words drove deadly violence during the 2024 post-election protests. At the seventh hearing day of his trial at the Supreme Court in Maputo, reported on Wednesday 25 November 2026, the Ministério Público (the public prosecution service) showed more footage and asked to add a police document to the record.

Mondlane, who came second in the October 2024 presidential election, denies inciting violence. The court ruled that witness testimony will begin on Friday 27 November.

Key Facts Who Venâncio Mondlane, opposition leader and 2024 presidential runner-up, on trial on five charges.

What Prosecutors keep playing protest videos to link his words to violence; he denies it.

Where Supreme Court, Maputo, Mozambique; trial in its seventh hearing day.

As of 25 November 2026, 19:45 GMT.

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The case turns on whether speeches and live streams can be tied to what crowds did afterwards. Mondlane denies inciting violence.

The prosecution’s theory, laid out when the trial opened on Tuesday 17 November, is that Mondlane’s Facebook live streams and posts during the protests amounted to a call to disorder. He faces five charges, among them public instigation of crime and incitement to terrorism.

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The protests followed the October 2024 vote, which the Constitutional Council, Mozambique’s top electoral court, confirmed in December 2024 for Daniel Chapo, now president and leader of Frelimo, the party in power since independence in 1975. The prosecutors are now trying to establish what lawyers call a causal link, meaning proof that the speech produced the acts.

The footage shown in court includes people and vehicles blocking access roads, and residents demanding that toll gates be opened without payment. In some clips, according to the prosecution, people say they will not pay tolls on Mondlane’s orders.

A street in Quelimane, Mozambique (file photo, Kevin Gabbert, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Other videos, the prosecution says, show residents attacking people identified as police officers, in some cases fatally. The prosecution tied them to Mondlane’s social media call for what he named the “Lei de Talião”, or law of retaliation, and asked him about a phrase it presents as an instruction to protesters, to “sweep the police officers into hell”.

The prosecutor repeatedly asked whether people understood his message. Mondlane answered that he had already covered these questions in earlier sessions and would stand by those answers.

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Mondlane told the court his line was always that followers should avoid paying tolls by using alternative routes. He said he could not answer for people who did not follow his instructions.

On the “Lei de Talião”, he said it was aimed at the security forces, after alleged kidnappings and killings of protesters by police, and was meant to deter what he saw as disproportionate force. The video evidence matters because a conviction on terrorism-related charges would hinge on exactly this chain from speech to violence.

If the court accepts the videos as proof of that link, the defence’s argument that crowds acted on their own becomes harder to sustain. The court said witness testimony will start on Friday 27 November, beginning with the witnesses named by the prosecution.

No verdict date has been reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are prosecutors trying to prove in the Mondlane trial?

They want to show that his words during the 2024 protests caused the violence that followed. He denies this and says some protesters did not follow his instructions.

When will witnesses speak in the Mondlane trial?

The court has said witness testimony starts on Friday 27 November, beginning with witnesses called by the prosecution. No verdict date has been reported.

More: Mozambique news

Related coverage: Mondlane trial opens in Maputo, defence asks court to void trial, camera ban in the courtroom.

Sources: Supreme Court of Mozambique, trial of Venâncio Mondlane, case 52/2025P, hearings of 17 and 25 November 2026 (the court record was not available online); Mozambique Ministério Público statements in court.

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