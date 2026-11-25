Maputo promises to monitor fuel, grain and medicine supply from import to consumer, but gives no timetable, no medicines mechanism and no named fuel bodies.

Economy: Mozambique

Mozambique’s government said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that it will tighten control over fuel, food and medicines, which it calls priorities for economic security. Cabinet spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa spoke in Maputo, the capital, at the end of the 34th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers, the national cabinet.

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He said the state will watch every stage of supply but will not replace or nationalise private operators. For US readers the issue is a fuel import bill under strain, and importers and suppliers now face closer state oversight.

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Key Facts Who. Inocêncio Impissa, spokesperson of Mozambique’s cabinet, the Council of Ministers.

What. State monitoring of fuel, cereals and medicines, without taking over private operators.

Where. Maputo, after the cabinet’s 34th ordinary session on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:30 GMT

Maputo promises to monitor fuel, grain and medicine supply from import to consumer, but gives no timetable, no medicines mechanism and no named fuel bodies.

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Impissa was answering questions about direct awards, which are contracts given without open tender, in fuel and logistics projects. His reply went well beyond those contracts.

“The Government will not turn back, will not retreat on this,” he said. “The Government will control fuel, will control food, will control medicines.”

The government will monitor every stage, he said: “where purchases are made, from whom, how much is bought and how much comes in.” It classes the three sectors as strategic for state sovereignty and supply security.

Impissa called medicines “among the basic necessities that the Mozambican people must have”, and said the government will monitor them “directly and closely”. No timetable, decree number or new institution was named for that task.

For cereals, Impissa said: “It is a question of transparency.” The Cereals Institute of Mozambique (ICM), the state body that manages rice and wheat imports, will monitor purchase and movement transactions.

The government said the state does not intend to replace or nationalise private operators. It wants to follow the whole chain from import to consumer.

The Cereals Rule Is Already in Force

The cereals mechanism is the oldest of the three. A ministerial diploma, which is a minister’s regulation, of 31 December 2025 (No. 132/2025) made the ICM the state’s agent for rice and wheat imports.

The mechanism applied to rice from February 2026 and to wheat from May 2026. On 30 October 2026 Mozambican business owners asked for the rule to be suspended, saying it lacks a legal basis and conflicts with international commitments.

On 3 November 2026 Mozambique’s Administrative Tribunal, the court that hears disputes with the state, rejected a request by the Matola Industrial Company (CIM), for interim suspension of the rule. The main case continues, and no hearing date has been reported.

Shipping containers at a port in Mozambique. (File photo) photo. The port of Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, undated. Photo: Ton Rulkens, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

It is not reported whether the government has answered that call. Until the court decides, the rice and wheat mechanism stays in place.

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Fuel Imports Jumped Between Quarters

Fuel is the harder test. Supply failed in April and May, which the government linked to the Middle East conflict, and on 7 May 2026 it raised diesel prices by 45.5% and petrol prices by 12.1%.

Statistics from the Bank of Mozambique, the central bank, put fuel imports in the first half of 2026 at US$660.6 million. Supply and access to foreign currency were both strained in the half-year.

First-quarter imports were US$236.4 million, and second-quarter imports were US$424.2 million, about 79% higher. The jump covers the months in which fuel was short and dollars were scarce.

In July 2026 the Council of Ministers approved a state-owned company, the National Petroleum Products Procurement Company (ENAPP), to take over fuel procurement and supply management on an exclusive basis. Private actors had handled that work before.

Impissa said then that the failures of April and May “made us realize certain things”. No start date for ENAPP has been reported.

On Tuesday Impissa said that institutions for fuel are now being created, without naming them. The government has also not said whether the medicines plan needs a new agency, a budget or a law.

Taken together, the three sectors follow three different routes: a regulation already in force for grain, a state buyer approved in July for fuel, and a stated intention for medicines. The pledge to leave private operators in place is the limit set on all three.

The court case over the cereals rule is the first test of how far that monitoring can go. Business owners argue the rule already goes beyond the law.

Sellers of fuel, grain or medicines into Mozambique face a state that wants to see each purchase, its source and its size. How the government will enforce that, and at what cost, has not been said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mozambique nationalising fuel, grain or medicine companies?

Not according to the government, which said the state does not intend to replace or nationalise private operators. The aim, he said, is to monitor the chain from import to consumer.

What is still unclear about the plan?

The government has named no timetable, no medicines mechanism and no fuel monitoring bodies. The cereals court case also remains open.

Why do business owners object?

They say the cereals import rule lacks a legal basis and conflicts with international commitments. The tribunal has so far refused only to suspend it while the main case continues.

Sources Source: Mozambique’s Council of Ministers press conference of 24 November 2026; Administrative Tribunal ruling of 3 November 2026; ministerial diploma No. 132/2025; Bank of Mozambique import statistics; business owners’ call of 30 October 2026.

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