Spain lifted the trophy, Argentina came within a goal of keeping it, and Morocco carried Africa furthest. Here is how every Latin American and African team fared.

File photo: the flags of Canada, the United States and Mexico at an opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. Photo: Omar David Sandoval Sida, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

World Cup 2026

Spain won the World Cup on Sunday 19 July, beating holders Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (FIFA calls it New York New Jersey Stadium). Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute after a ball from his Spain teammate Nico Williams, as our match report describes.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Final. Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium on Sunday 19 July.

Hosts. The USA, Group D winners, lost 1-4 to Belgium in Seattle in the round of 16.

Africa. Nine of ten teams reached the knockout stage; only Morocco reached the quarter-finals.

Numbers. FIFA, world football’s governing body, counted 308 goals in 104 matches, against 172 in 2022.

Spain lifted the trophy, Argentina came within a goal of keeping it, and Morocco carried Africa furthest. Here is how every Latin American and African team fared.

This was the first World Cup with 48 teams, hosted by Mexico, the USA and Canada from 11 June to 19 July. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it “destroyed every record”, and FIFA counted 2.96 goals per match against 2.69 in 2022.

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Spain’s title was their second after 2010, and Argentina missed the first back-to-back title since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. CONMEBOL, South America’s football body, and CONCACAF, the body for North and Central America, each sent six teams, Africa sent ten, and our World Cup 2026 hub follows the whole run.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

FIFA puts attendance at 6,810,966. That is an average of 65,490 per match. Spain had 20 shots, 12 of them on target, while Argentina had no shot on target.

Argentina’s Enzo Fernández was sent off on a second yellow card at the end of normal time, so his team played all of extra time with ten men. England took third place on Saturday 18 July by beating France 6-4 in normal time, after leading 4-0 at half-time.

Our report on the third-place match covers it. France’s Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot, the top-scorer award, with 10 goals, two more than Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Spain’s Rodri won the Golden Ball for the best player, Unai Simón the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper and Pau Cubarsí the Young Player award.

Latin America: Argentina Reach the Final, Four Fall in the Last 16

Argentina won Group J with 3-0, 2-0 and 3-1 victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan. They then beat Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time in Miami and Egypt 3-2 in Atlanta.

A 3-1 extra-time win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals followed. In Atlanta on Wednesday 15 July Argentina beat England 2-1, turning the match round in the last minutes after England had led (semi-final report).

Messi scored 8 goals and won the Silver Boot and the Silver Ball, the awards for the second-best scorer and player. On 31 August he announced in a letter that he was retiring from the Argentina national team.

His retirement came six weeks after the final, and our morning-after report for Argentines abroad covers the day after the final. Brazil won Group C with seven points and beat Japan 2-1 in the round of 32, the first knockout round, on 29 June.

They lost 2-1 to Norway in the last 16 on 5 July, with Norway’s Erling Haaland scoring both goals. Neymar scored Brazil’s goal from a stoppage-time penalty and told Brazilian television that he had tried and that it was over.

He retired from the national team with 80 goals, a Brazil record, as our report on his exit records. Mexico won Group A with nine points and beat Ecuador 2-0 in the round of 32 on 30 June.

They lost 3-2 to England at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on 5 July. Colombia won Group K with seven points and beat Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32.

They drew 0-0 with Switzerland in Vancouver on 7 July and lost 4-3 on penalties. Paraguay beat Germany 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the round of 32, then lost 1-0 to France.

Ecuador, who finished third in Group E, lost 2-0 to Mexico in that round. Uruguay went out at the group stage with two points after drawing 1-1 with Saudi Arabia and 2-2 with Cape Verde and losing 1-0 to Spain.

Panama and Haiti finished with no points and Curaçao with one.

File photo, 13 June 2026. Brazil players line up before the World Cup group match against Morocco at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. Photo: YantsImages, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Africa: Morocco Reach the Last Eight, Cape Verde Go Unbeaten

Morocco finished second in Group C with seven points, then beat the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on 29 June and Canada 3-0 on 4 July. They reached the semi-finals in 2022, so this quarter-final is not their best result, though it was the best African run of 2026.

France ended it with a 2-0 win in the quarter-finals on Thursday 9 July at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with goals from Mbappé in the 60th minute and France forward Ousmane Dembélé in the 66th. Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved a Mbappé penalty, and our quarter-final report has the detail.

Egypt finished second in Group G, then beat Australia 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on 3 July. They lost 3-2 to Argentina in the last 16 on 7 July.

Cape Verde, a small island nation off West Africa, finished second in Group H unbeaten in their first World Cup, drawing 0-0 with Spain, 2-2 with Uruguay and 0-0 with Saudi Arabia. Argentina beat them 3-2 after extra time in Miami on 3 July, decided by an own goal in the 111th minute, as our Cape Verde report recounts.

In the round of 32, Senegal lost 3-2 to Belgium after extra time and Ivory Coast lost 2-1 to Norway. Ghana, Algeria, South Africa and DR Congo (Democratic Republic of Congo) also went out there, while Tunisia left at the group stage with no points.

In all, nine of Africa’s ten teams reached the round of 32, two of them (Morocco and Egypt) won a knockout tie, and only Morocco reached the quarter-finals. Our report on Africa’s exits traces how the continent’s run ended.

The totals above are FIFA’s published figures. For the build-up, see our pre-tournament fan guide, now an archive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won World Cup 2026?

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium. It was Spain’s second title after 2010.

How far did Latin American teams go?

Argentina reached the final and lost; Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Paraguay went out in the round of 16 and Ecuador in the round of 32. Uruguay, Panama, Haiti and Curaçao left at the group stage.

How far did African teams go?

Morocco reached the quarter-finals and lost to France. Egypt went out in the last 16 and Cape Verde in the round of 32, while Tunisia left at the group stage.

Sources Source: FIFA match results and tournament statistics; Argentina’s retirement letter by Lionel Messi · FIFA World Cup 2026 · FIFA media release

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