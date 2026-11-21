An unfinished adaptation of a Chilean novel now waits on a decision its producer has not announced.

Santiago and its tallest tower below the Andes, seen from Cerro San Cristóbal in a photo dated 1 February 2014. File photo; it does not show Entel or its results. Photo: Omnespsx / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

CHILE · FILM

Production of Poeta Chileno, the unfinished final project of Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, has been suspended until further notice. Its producer, Fábula, confirmed the pause in statements reported on 20 November 2026, two weeks after Lelio died at 52.

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Lelio directed the Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman, and Fábula also denied talk in the industry that its co-founder, director Pablo Larraín, would take over and finish the film. For US audiences who know Lelio from his English-language films Gloria Bell and The Wonder, the open question is whether his final work will ever be released.

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Key Facts Who. Fábula, the Chilean producer of Poeta Chileno; director Sebastián Lelio died on 6 November 2026.

What. Production is suspended until further notice, Fábula confirmed by 20 November.

Next. No restart date or successor is announced; Fábula says Pablo Larraín is not taking over.

Where. Santiago, Chile, where Fábula is based.

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

An unfinished adaptation of a Chilean novel now waits on a decision its producer has not announced.

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Lelio began shooting Poeta Chileno in late September 2026. The film adapts the novel of the same name by Chilean writer Alejandro Zambra, the story of a would-be poet who helps raise the son of the woman he loves.

The film trade press reported that nine days of shooting remained. Fábula, which also produced Lelio’s Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman and Gloria, has so far said only that production is suspended and that Larraín is not taking over.

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File photo. La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago, Chile’s capital.

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Fábula’s denial rules out one shortcut that had been discussed in the industry, a handover to Larraín, who co-founded the company. It leaves open every other outcome, from a later restart under another director to a film that is never finished.

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Larraín, who directed the English-language films Jackie and Spencer, about Jacqueline Kennedy and Princess Diana, co-founded Fábula with his brother Juan de Dios Larraín. The company is based in Santiago.

Chilean cinema has rarely been as visible abroad as when A Fantastic Woman won the Academy Award for best foreign language film, now called best international feature, in March 2018. It was the first Chilean win in that category, which makes the fate of Lelio’s last project a matter beyond Chile’s own film circles.

Lelio first drew international attention with Gloria, the 2013 drama about a divorced woman in her fifties. A Fantastic Woman, about a transgender woman mourning her partner, followed in 2017 and won the Oscar for Chile.

His English-language work included Disobedience in 2017 and Gloria Bell in 2018, with Julianne Moore. In 2022 he directed The Wonder for Netflix, starring Florence Pugh.

Lelio was found dead by his partner at his home in Las Condes, in Santiago, on Friday 6 November 2026. His partner has cited health reasons, and no cause of death has been made public.

No date has been announced for any further statement. Fábula has not said what will happen to the footage already shot.

Our earlier reports covered his death and the official mourning in Chile. For readers following Latin American cinema, more is on our Chile news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Poeta Chileno be finished?

Fábula has said only that production is suspended until further notice. It has announced no restart date, new director or release plan.

Is Pablo Larraín taking over the film?

Fábula has denied that. Larraín co-founded the company, which also produced Lelio’s earlier Chilean films.

What is Poeta Chileno about?

It adapts Alejandro Zambra’s novel about a would-be poet who helps raise the son of the woman he loves. Lelio was directing it when he died.

Sources Source: Fábula statement reported on 20 November 2026; Chilean press coverage of 6 to 20 November 2026; Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award records, 2018 · Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, 90th Academy Awards

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