Moroccan Bank Offers Yuan Trade Services

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.43% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,292▲ 5.53% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.05% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.75% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.44% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,292 ▲ 5.53% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.76% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Morocco Africa

Moroccan Bank Offers Yuan Trade Services

By · · 2 min read
Pedestrian avenue lined with palm trees and modern office towers under construction in Casablanca Finance City, Morocco
Office towers along a palm-lined avenue in Casablanca Finance City, the business district of Morocco’s economic capital. File photo. photo. Office towers rise along a palm-lined avenue in Casablanca Finance City, the business district of Morocco's economic capital.

MOROCCO · BANKING

Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), a Moroccan banking group, says it offers Chinese investors and African traders a banking package for business with China. The offer runs through its subsidiary Chaabi International Bank Offshore (CIB Offshore), according to the group’s own statement published on 10 November 2026.

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  • The offer Yuan (RMB) payments, trade finance and digital banking in Chinese.
  • The channel Subsidiary CIB Offshore, which says it takes part in CIPS, China’s yuan payment network.
  • The targets BCP says it aims at Chinese firms in industrial zones, notably Cité Mohammed VI Tanger Tech near Tangier.
  • The gap No volumes, fees or client numbers were given.

What BCP Says

BCP says the package combines settlement in renminbi (RMB, the Chinese currency), trade finance and digital banking in Chinese. Its e-banking platform, CIBOnline Corporate, is available in Chinese, for finance teams in China and Morocco.

The group says CIB Offshore takes part in the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), China’s clearing network for yuan payments, so clients can pay Chinese suppliers in RMB. Othmane Tajeddine, a BCP director general for international business, said BCP wants to give Chinese investors support suited to their needs.

What It Means for You

The offer matters mainly to Chinese manufacturers setting up in Morocco and to African importers who pay Chinese suppliers. It has no direct effect on US customers, and the statement gives no figures.

Related coverage: Morocco’s textile exports, its tomato export halt and a Chinese-funded lithium mine in Ghana.

What Is Not Known

BCP gave no launch date, fees, volumes or client numbers. We could not independently confirm CIB Offshore’s CIPS participation in the network’s public records.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is CIB Offshore?

It is a subsidiary of Groupe BCP, the Moroccan banking group. BCP says it handles yuan payments and trade finance for China-related business.

What Is CIPS?

CIPS is China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, which clears and settles yuan payments between banks. BCP says CIB Offshore takes part in it.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources: Groupe Banque Centrale Populaire, statement on its Africa–China banking offer, published 10 November 2026 (company statement, not independently verified).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Africa business Banque Centrale Populaire China CIB Offshore CIPS Groupe BCP Morocco Tanger Tech trade finance yuan

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