Moroccan Bank Offers Yuan Trade Services

Office towers along a palm-lined avenue in Casablanca Finance City, the business district of Morocco’s economic capital. File photo. photo. Office towers rise along a palm-lined avenue in Casablanca Finance City, the business district of Morocco's economic capital.

MOROCCO · BANKING

Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), a Moroccan banking group, says it offers Chinese investors and African traders a banking package for business with China. The offer runs through its subsidiary Chaabi International Bank Offshore (CIB Offshore), according to the group’s own statement published on 10 November 2026.

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The channel Subsidiary CIB Offshore, which says it takes part in CIPS, China’s yuan payment network.

The targets BCP says it aims at Chinese firms in industrial zones, notably Cité Mohammed VI Tanger Tech near Tangier.

The gap No volumes, fees or client numbers were given.

What BCP Says

BCP says the package combines settlement in renminbi (RMB, the Chinese currency), trade finance and digital banking in Chinese. Its e-banking platform, CIBOnline Corporate, is available in Chinese, for finance teams in China and Morocco.

The group says CIB Offshore takes part in the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), China’s clearing network for yuan payments, so clients can pay Chinese suppliers in RMB. Othmane Tajeddine, a BCP director general for international business, said BCP wants to give Chinese investors support suited to their needs.

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What It Means for You

The offer matters mainly to Chinese manufacturers setting up in Morocco and to African importers who pay Chinese suppliers. It has no direct effect on US customers, and the statement gives no figures.

Related coverage: Morocco’s textile exports, its tomato export halt and a Chinese-funded lithium mine in Ghana.

What Is Not Known

BCP gave no launch date, fees, volumes or client numbers. We could not independently confirm CIB Offshore’s CIPS participation in the network’s public records.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is CIB Offshore?

It is a subsidiary of Groupe BCP, the Moroccan banking group. BCP says it handles yuan payments and trade finance for China-related business.

What Is CIPS?

CIPS is China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, which clears and settles yuan payments between banks. BCP says CIB Offshore takes part in it.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources: Groupe Banque Centrale Populaire, statement on its Africa–China banking offer, published 10 November 2026 (company statement, not independently verified).

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