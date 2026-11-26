Mondlane’s lawyers want a woman of great standing in the party in power to tell the court the 2024 protests began as legitimate. The judges said yes, but only on the protests.

File photo. A street scene at a roundabout in Pemba, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, 2020. Photo: VOA, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

POLITICS · MOZAMBIQUE

The defence in the trial of Mozambican opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane asked the Supreme Court in Maputo on Tuesday 24 November 2026 to hear Graça Machel, the former First Lady and a senior member of Frelimo, the party in power. The court granted the request, but only for what she knows about the street protests, the Maputo news outlet Carta de Moçambique reported that day.

Machel, widow of Mozambique’s first President Samora Machel, has said that the protests after the 2024 elections were legitimate in intention but were infiltrated by people with criminal aims. The hearing was the sixth day of a trial that opened on Tuesday 17 November at the Supreme Court.

Key Facts Who Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, on trial, and Graça Machel, former First Lady.

What The Supreme Court allowed the defence to call Machel, limited to the protests.

Where Supreme Court, Maputo, Mozambique.

When Requested Tuesday 24 November 2026, on day six of the trial.

As of 26 November 2026, 07:55 GMT.

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Mondlane’s lawyers want a woman of great standing in the party in power to tell the court the 2024 protests began as legitimate. The judges said yes, but only on the protests.

Machel spoke on 19 December 2025 at a round table of the Inclusive National Dialogue, a national political forum, Carta de Moçambique reported on 24 November. She said, in words translated from Portuguese, that the protests “in their initial intention are legitimate” and that “the reaction was legitimate”.

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She added that the protests were infiltrated by people with criminal intent. “It was not my boys who burned the factories,” she said, adding that her “boys” went to attack warehouses “because they were hungry and took food home”.

Mondlane’s defence argues that the violence came from police action and from the infiltration of the protests by people from the intelligence and security services, Carta de Moçambique reported. The state news agency AIM said on 24 November that the defence used Machel’s public video to support its case that his protests were peaceful.

Container terminal at the port of Pemba, Mozambique (file photo) photo. The port of Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, undated. Photo: Ton Rulkens, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The defence also asked for two other people. It wants Bernardino Rafael, the former police commander-general, to explain videos Mondlane showed of violence allegedly committed by members of the defence and security forces, AIM reported.

The other is Samanta Lemos, a Brazilian businesswoman who owns Tecnomill, a maize-flour factory. In an interview with Voice of America, a US-based broadcaster, she said criminals, not protesters, burned her factory and that police left their post minutes before, Carta de Moçambique reported.

The court granted the requests for Machel and Lemos on 24 November but limited both to the protests, Carta de Moçambique and AIM reported. AIM quoted the court, translated here from Portuguese: “We only look favourably on the request if it is to speak only about the protests, given the principle of thematic binding” (a rule that keeps the court to the subject of the case).

The defence had earlier asked the same people to speak about the electoral process and the Supreme Court refused. Presiding judge Luís Mondlane of the Criminal Section said, as Club of Mozambique, an English-language news service, reported on 25 November: “This court does not try electoral cases and will only consider aspects related to the subject matter of these proceedings.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office, known by its Portuguese initials PGR, and the assistant party, which joins the prosecution case, opposed the request, Club of Mozambique reported on 25 November. They argued that the defence had previously sought testimony on the “fairness of the electoral process” and been refused, and Carta de Moçambique said they raised that point without success.

The court refused the request for Rafael because he is already on the lists of witnesses called by the prosecution, the assistant party and the defence, Carta de Moçambique said. AIM added that Lemos was allowed to be heard by video link.

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Club of Mozambique described Machel as a declarant, the Mozambican legal term for a person the court hears who is not a formal witness. Her evidence is limited to violence after the 2024 elections and excludes electoral fraud.

If she repeats her December remarks, the court would hear from a senior Frelimo figure that the protests began legitimately, which is the defence’s central claim. It would not reach the question of electoral fraud, which the court has ruled out.

During the same hearing, Mondlane showed videos of public figures criticising the electoral process and the violence, including Machel and Brazão Mazula, former chairman of the National Elections Commission, Club of Mozambique reported on 25 November. He rejected having incited protesters, the same report said.

Earlier, on Thursday 19 November, Mondlane answered 16 questions from the five judges of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Section, Club of Mozambique reported that day. He said his calls not to pay tolls were not calls for destruction and denied that his live broadcast of 24 October 2024 breached the demonstrations law.

He faces five charges linked to the post-election protests, including incitement to terrorism. The trial is held under tight security.

The reports do not say whether Machel will agree to appear. They carry no statement from Machel or her office.

AIM reported that the trial would resume on Wednesday 25 November with the declarants and witnesses called by the public prosecution. The court has not announced when the defence’s declarants will be heard.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Graça Machel testify?

The court has allowed the defence to call her, but the reports do not say whether she will agree. No date for her hearing has been announced.

Why did the court limit her testimony?

The Supreme Court said it does not try electoral cases. She may speak only about the protests, not about the fairness of the vote.

More: Mozambique news

Related coverage: prosecutors press video case, camera ban in the courtroom, defence asks court to void trial.

Sources: Carta de Moçambique, 24 November 2026 (Abílio Maolela); AIM (Agência de Informação de Moçambique), 24 November 2026; Club of Mozambique, 19 and 25 November 2026. Supreme Court case no. 52/2025P.

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