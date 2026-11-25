A toll-road company has put a price on the unrest that followed Mozambique’s 2024 election. The defendant calls the figure inflated, and the court has yet to rule.

A street in Quelimane, Zambézia province. File photo: Kevin Gabbert, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Politics: Mozambique

On Wednesday 25 November 2026, the toll-road company Revimo told Mozambique’s Supreme Court it lost 211 million meticais (about US$3.3 million) and claims damages at the trial of opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane. The company puts the loss at damage and missed toll income in the protests that followed the October 2024 election.

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Revimo takes part in the trial as an “assistente do Ministério Público”, a private party assisting the prosecution. The Supreme Court limited that role to the terrorism charges, including incitement to terrorism, in an order dated 13 November 2026.

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Key Facts Who. Revimo, a toll-road concessionaire, and Venâncio Mondlane, leader of the opposition party Anamola.

What. Revimo claims 211 million meticais (about US$3.3 million) in protest damage and lost toll income.

Where. Supreme Court (Tribunal Supremo), Maputo, Mozambique.

When. Claimed in court 25 November 2026; hearing resumes 27 November. As of 25 November 2026, 20:30 GMT.

A toll-road company has put a price on the unrest that followed Mozambique’s 2024 election. The defendant calls the figure inflated, and the court has yet to rule.

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Mondlane, a former presidential candidate in the October 2024 election and leader of the opposition party Anamola, faces five charges from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, also called the Attorney-General’s Office. They are public apology for crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation of a crime, instigation of terrorism and incitement to terrorism.

The indictment was filed in July 2025, and the trial opened on Tuesday 17 November 2026 in Maputo. That day Mondlane told reporters: “We are going to take this loaf of bread that is the PGR indictment and cut it slice by slice by slice” (translated from Portuguese; PGR is the Portuguese acronym for the Attorney-General’s Office).

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Revimo’s Relatório de Gestão e Contas 2024, its management report and accounts, describes the losses, estimated at the end of 2024, as damage to infrastructure combined with lost toll income. It says roadblocks, vandalism and burning hit its roads, toll booths and a maintenance centre.

A busy road junction in Pemba, northern Mozambique. (File photo) photo. A street scene at a roundabout in Pemba, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, 2020. Photo: VOA, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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The same report says Revimo stopped collecting tolls at 13 of its 16 toll plazas, citing missing security and damaged infrastructure. It counts 1,422 workers affected, of whom 418 are direct employees and 1,004 work for contracted companies.

The report puts 2024 profit at 54.7 million meticais (about US$865,000), 65% below 2023. It also states that the state road-financing agency Fundo de Estradas, the Road Fund, holds 68.7% of the company, which says it manages 672.9 km of roads.

This week Mondlane asked prosecutors to investigate Revimo’s 2024 and 2025 accounts. He says the compensation the company seeks is out of proportion to the real damage.

Mondlane says the case file shows losses of just over 190 million meticais (about US$3.0 million), and that his own reading of the annual report gives roughly 17 million to 18 million meticais (about US$269,000 to US$285,000). Revimo’s lawyer, speaking as the assistant to the prosecution, rejected his figures on 25 November.

In court Mondlane denied calling for protests, for destruction of toll plazas or for road blockades, saying these actions were not part of his instructions. He argues that calls not to pay tolls cannot be confused with calls for destruction.

He also disputes that any police officer was killed after his statement on a “law of retaliation”. He questions the provenance and dates of videos presented by the prosecution.

The prosecution relies on videos, phone intercepts, bank data and records of his movements, and says he contributed to a climate of instability and violence. On 25 November more videos were added to the case file.

The Mozambican monitoring platform Decide counts about 7,200 people detained over five months of protests and 411 deaths in clashes with police. Revimo’s claim covers property and income, not those casualties.

The court has not said whether it will grant the claim, in what amount, or how it will weigh the two loss figures. The hearing resumes on Friday 27 November 2026, when the defence questions the defendant and the hearing of witnesses begins.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Revimo and why is it in the trial?

Revimo is a toll-road concessionaire that joined the case as a private party assisting the prosecution. Its role is limited to the terrorism charges.

Is the loss figure disputed?

Yes. Mondlane has asked prosecutors to examine Revimo’s accounts, and Revimo’s lawyer rejects his figures.

What happens next?

The defence questions Mondlane and witnesses are due to be heard. The court has not said when it will decide.

Sources: Supreme Court of Mozambique (trial hearings 17-25 November 2026, order of 13 November 2026); Revimo, Relatório de Gestão e Contas 2024 (https://revimo.co.mz/documentos.php); Public Prosecutor’s Office indictment (July 2025); Decide Mozambique monitoring platform.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error