A Zuma-linked party now runs South Africa’s biggest port city after a three-party deal. The Democratic Alliance had offered to hand the mayoralty to the ANC before the vote.

File photo. The historic Supreme Court building on Victoria Embankment in Durban, South Africa, 2012. Photo: MengaZa, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: South Africa

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, former president Jacob Zuma’s party, won the mayor’s office in Durban on Friday 27 November 2026. Its national chairperson, Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi, was elected mayor of eThekwini with 139 votes at the council sitting in the Durban Exhibition Centre.

He takes over from the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s governing party at national level, whose Cyril Xaba was the previous mayor. The win rests on a three-party deal struck after the local elections left no one with a majority.

Key Facts Who. Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi, national chairperson of the MK Party, was elected mayor with 139 votes.

What. MK, the ANC and the smaller ActionSA party struck a deal giving MK the mayor’s office.

Where. eThekwini, the metro around Durban, South Africa’s biggest port city.

Gap. No coalition document has been published; ANC and ActionSA reasons are not yet clear.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:30 GMT

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A Zuma-linked party now runs South Africa’s biggest port city after a three-party deal. The Democratic Alliance had offered to hand the mayoralty to the ANC before the vote.

eThekwini is the metropolitan municipality around Durban, the biggest port city in South Africa and the only metro in KwaZulu-Natal province. Its council has 223 seats, so a party needs 112 to hold a majority.

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Voters chose that council in local elections on 4 November 2026. The MK Party won 86 seats, the Democratic Alliance (DA) 57 and the ANC 37.

File photo. The harbour and waterfront of Durban, South Africa, undated. Photo: RishHans, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

That left MK 26 seats short of the 112 it needed. No party could govern alone, so the mayor’s chair went to whoever could assemble a coalition.

The inaugural sitting of the new council had been postponed on Tuesday 24 November. The delay gave the parties time to conclude coalition agreements.

Earlier on Friday, the council re-elected the ANC’s Thabani Nyawose as speaker with 139 votes. The DA’s Zamani Khuzwayo received 73, and Asad Gaffar of the eThekwini Ratepayers Political Movement, a local civic party, received 3.

Phakathi then won the mayoral vote with 139 votes, against 75 for the DA’s Haniff Hoosen. The same bloc carried both ballots, well clear of the 112 needed for a majority.

Hoosen’s 75 votes were more than the DA’s 57 seats, so some councillors from other parties backed him. Which parties they came from has not been stated, and the DA lost the ballot by 64 votes.

Phakathi succeeds the ANC’s Cyril Xaba, who resigned as a councillor this week. The ANC’s Thabani Nyawose had already been re-elected speaker earlier in the day.

ActionSA, a smaller party on the council, also backed the deal. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), a KwaZulu-Natal party, was the DA’s proposed partner in a rival arrangement.

Under the agreement, MK takes the mayor and the deputy mayor, and the ANC takes the speaker’s post. In the deputy mayor vote, MK’s Thabani Luthuli won 137 votes to 78.

Which portfolios ActionSA will hold, and what else the ANC and ActionSA were promised, is not yet clear. The full terms of the agreement have not been made public.

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On the day of the vote, the DA changed course. In a letter dated 27 November, its KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, urged a senior ANC figure in the province, Mike Mabuyakhulu, not to back MK.

Macpherson asked the ANC to join the IFP and the DA instead. The DA proposed that the ANC take the mayor’s office, the DA the deputy mayor and the IFP the speaker’s post.

The letter said: “The DA has always placed itself as a party of reason and compromise, especially in a coalition environment.” The DA then offered to hand the mayor’s office to the ANC.

The offer failed, and the DA’s own candidate lost the mayoral vote. The council instead voted for the MK Party’s Phakathi.

The result ends the ANC’s hold on the mayor’s office. Durban now has a mayor from the party that won the most seats but not a majority.

Durban is South Africa’s biggest port city, so who runs its council matters beyond KwaZulu-Natal. How the unpublished terms of this coalition work in practice is still unclear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new mayor of Durban?

Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi, national chairperson of the MK Party, was elected at the council sitting on 27 November 2026. He succeeds the ANC’s Cyril Xaba.

Did the MK Party win a majority in the election?

No. It won the most seats but needed partners, and it governs through a deal with the ANC and ActionSA.

What happened to the DA’s offer?

The DA offered in a letter to give up the mayoralty to the ANC, but it did not change the result. The council voted for Phakathi.

Living in or visiting Durban? See this month's events and our Durban city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Sources Primary records: eThekwini council sitting of 27 November 2026 at the Durban Exhibition Centre; DA letter of 27 November 2026; 4 November 2026 local election results. Electoral Commission of South Africa · eThekwini Municipality · Democratic Alliance

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