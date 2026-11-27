A coalition of rivals kept Tshwane’s mayor in office, and the loser called it chaos. The same bargaining now decides who runs Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa's seat of government, in the city of the 13 March show. (Photo: Ruby D-Brown, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

South Africa: Politics

Dr Nasiphi Moya of ActionSA, a party led by Herman Mashaba, was re-elected executive mayor of Tshwane on Thursday 26 November 2026. She won 115 votes to 87 for Cilliers Brink of the Democratic Alliance (DA), the former DA mayor.

Tshwane is the metropolitan city around Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital. No party won an outright majority in the local elections of Wednesday 4 November 2026, so the mayor was chosen by deals between rivals.

Key Facts Who. Dr Nasiphi Moya (ActionSA) re-elected mayor of Tshwane, the city around Pretoria.

Vote. 115 votes to 87 for Cilliers Brink of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

When. Thursday 26 November 2026, at the first council meeting after the 4 November elections.

Next. Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni are due to elect mayors on Friday 27 November.

As of. 27 November 2026, 05:30 GMT.

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A coalition of rivals kept Tshwane’s mayor in office, and the loser called it chaos. The same bargaining now decides who runs Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Moya first won the post on Wednesday 9 October 2024, by 122 votes to 86 for Brink, after a no-confidence vote removed him as mayor. Her backers then included the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s largest party in national government, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a left-wing party, and ActionSA.

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Herman Mashaba, ActionSA’s founder and leader, called the result a victory for residents. He said what she achieved in two years “exceeded our wildest expectations.”

The partnership is a turn for ActionSA, whose leader once said the party would “never go into a coalition with the ANC under any, no circumstance.” Mashaba now says Moya has been given “a mandate by the residents of Tshwane to govern for another five years.”

File photo: a memorial on the Union Buildings terrace overlooking central Pretoria. (Photo: Ruby D-Brown, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Moya had asked voters for five more years, arguing that her first two-year term was not long enough to change the city. Her party ran for the post on that pitch in the 4 November local elections.

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA’s national chairperson, said her return was “not about a new strategy every year.” He argued that two years was not enough to repair a city short of money.

The result keeps the DA out of the mayor’s office in Tshwane for now. Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA leader, says his party holds 74 of the 214 council seats.

The same alliance shared out the other top posts on Thursday. The ANC’s Naeem Patel became speaker with 119 votes against 71 for the DA’s Pogiso Mthimunye and 19 for Willie Spies of the Freedom Front Plus, a conservative party.

The EFF’s Omphile Maotwe, the party’s national treasurer-general, was elected deputy mayor unopposed. The EFF is part of the winning bloc.

Before the vote, the DA and the Freedom Front Plus asked to postpone the election to another day. The council voted instead to proceed.

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Hill-Lewis said in a statement on Thursday that “our nation’s capital deserves better than this.” He added that the coalition “does not respect the will of the voters for fundamental change in Tshwane.”

He promised to “hold this coalition of chaos accountable every day” and to be “ready to pick up the pieces if and when required.” He said the DA had offered ActionSA five principles, among them ending corruption, appointing on merit and keeping parties out of the administration, and wanted Brink back as mayor, which ActionSA rejected.

Most accounts say the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, also joined the bloc. The terms of any accord between the parties have not been published.

Whether a bloc of such different parties can hold together for a full term is open. The seat arithmetic gave Moya a clear majority on the day.

The next test comes on Friday 27 November, when Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni are due to elect their mayors. The ANC is still finishing coalition talks in both cities.

More: South Africa news

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Nasiphi Moya?

She is the executive mayor of Tshwane and a member of ActionSA. Councillors re-elected her on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Why did the DA lose the vote?

No party held a majority, and the ANC, EFF and ActionSA, with other parties, united behind Moya. The DA offered ActionSA a deal that ActionSA rejected.

What happens in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni?

Both councils are due to elect mayors and speakers on Friday 27 November. Coalition talks there were still under way.

Sources Council of the City of Tshwane: election of the executive mayor, speaker and deputy mayor, 26 November 2026; statement by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, 26 November 2026; statements by ActionSA leaders after the vote.

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