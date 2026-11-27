A severe storm warning covers parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. Disaster teams in the province are on standby.

File photo. The harbour and waterfront of Durban, South Africa, undated. Photo: RishHans, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Weather: South Africa

South Africa’s national forecaster has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday 28 November 2026. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said the storms could flood settlements, roads and bridges.

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KwaZulu-Natal is the east-coast province that includes Durban, a major port city. Anyone with Durban plans this weekend, from holidaymakers to freight operators, is among those most exposed.

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Key Facts Who. South African Weather Service (SAWS), the national forecaster, issued the warning.

What. Yellow level 4 severe thunderstorm warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the province around Durban.

When. Saturday 28 November 2026; the warning was issued on Friday 27 November.

Risk. Flooding of settlements, roads and bridges, heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and lightning.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

A severe storm warning covers parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. Disaster teams in the province are on standby.

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SAWS forecasts that a combination of weather systems will bring widespread showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts of the country on Saturday, with some storms turning severe. The warning lists possible damage to property and infrastructure, falling trees and dangerous conditions around fast-flowing streams and deep water.

Along with flooding, the forecaster expects heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning in parts of the province on Saturday. That mix is why the province’s disaster teams were placed on high alert ahead of the weekend.

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KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), the provincial body that coordinates disaster response, said provincial and municipal disaster management teams were on standby. Cogta’s member of the provincial cabinet, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, urged residents to postpone non-essential travel, stay indoors and avoid low-lying bridges, rivers and fast-flowing streams.

File photo. Pier 2 of the container terminal at the Port of Durban, South Africa. Photo: Pechristener, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Buthelezi also urged farmers and rural households to move livestock to higher ground, citing recent livestock losses in the Mthonjaneni municipality. Motorists were warned about poor visibility and fallen trees on major routes.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), South Africa’s volunteer rescue charity, issued a nationwide safety appeal after widespread flooding across large parts of the country. Its head of communications, Andrew Ingram, said: “Every year people underestimate floodwater because it does not look dangerous.”

The NSRI says 15 cm (about 6 inches) of moving water is enough to knock an adult off their feet, and 30 cm (about 12 inches) can lift a vehicle and sweep it away. Even familiar river crossings can become deadly, it says.

For readers abroad the effect is practical rather than financial. Flooded roads and bridges could slow airport transfers for travellers with Durban plans, and businesses that depend on road freight to the port could face delays.

The NSRI’s advice at any flooded crossing is to turn around, find another route or wait. The warning applies to Saturday 28 November, and no later update has been confirmed.

Earlier storms put the province on alert as well, as the background in KwaZulu-Natal Braces for Severe Storms shows. More coverage of the country is in the South Africa section.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the severe storm warning in force?

It covers parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the east-coast province that includes Durban, on Saturday 28 November.

What should people do if roads flood?

Turn around, find another route or wait, and keep away from low-lying bridges, rivers and fast-flowing streams.

Sources South African Weather Service warnings and forecasts of 27 November 2026

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs statement

National Sea Rescue Institute safety appeal

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