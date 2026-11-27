Discovery says its bank will reach two million clients two years ahead of plan, and it wants every Discovery product to run through one app.

The Sandton business district of Johannesburg seen from a distance, the financial centre of South Africa where Nedbank is based. The photo is from the archive and does not show the deal. Photo: Bizcallers / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Companies: South Africa

Discovery, a leading South African health and life insurer, raised its goal for Discovery Bank to 3 million clients by mid-2029 at its Capital Markets Day on Thursday 26 November 2026. A capital markets day is a briefing in which a listed company sets out its strategy and targets for investors.

Discovery’s financial year ends on 30 June, so FY29 means the year to June 2029, and the group now expects the bank to pass 2 million clients by June 2027. Group chief executive Adrian Gore told the event that the bank is the centre of a plan to run every Discovery product through one app.

Key Facts Who. Discovery Limited, a leading South African health and life insurer, raised its Discovery Bank goal.

What. Three million bank clients by June 2029, up from an earlier target of two million.

Where. At the group’s Capital Markets Day, an investor strategy briefing.

When. Two million clients are now expected by June 2027, two years earlier than planned.

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:30 GMT.

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Discovery says its bank will reach two million clients two years ahead of plan, and it wants every Discovery product to run through one app.

Discovery’s capital markets day presentation of 26 November 2026 shows the bank’s ambition for FY29 rising from 2 million clients to 3 million. The deck does not say when the original target was set, but it states that 2 million clients are now expected by FY27, two years earlier than planned.

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Gore called the strategy bold and said it pivots around the idea of the Superbank. The presentation defines a Superbank as “a simple integrative control layer for a customer’s entire economic life, orchestrating their financial, health, and lifestyle ecosystems”.

The bank ended FY26, the year to 30 June 2026, with 1.6 million clients, 321,000 more than a year earlier, the presentation says. Retail deposits reached 27.2 billion South African rand, written R27.2bn (US$1.55bn at US$1 = R17.53, the close of 26 November 2026), up 17%, while gross retail advances, the loans the bank has made, rose 40% to R12.9bn (US$736m).

Discovery is not relying on its own policyholders alone, because 70% of new business comes from outside the group, according to the deck. More than 850,000 “Bank only” clients, who bank with Discovery but are not on its medical scheme, are a cross-sell chance for Discovery Health, the group’s medical scheme administrator.

Sandton, Johannesburg’s financial district, seen across the treetops in 2015. Photo: Aleph500Adam / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The profit goal is for more than R3bn (US$171m) of operating profit before new business acquisition costs in FY29, up from R865m (US$49m) in FY26, the deck says. That is a different basis from the R370m (US$21m) operating profit the bank reported for FY26, which compares with a loss of R68m (US$3.9m) in FY25.

The bank also targets a 30% return on equity, a measure of profit against shareholders’ capital, and a cost-to-income ratio of 40% in FY29. Its operating costs per client, excluding the cost of winning new customers, fell 13% in FY26 to R131 (US$7.47) a month, the presentation says.

Its credit loss ratio, a measure of loan losses against lending, was 2.71% in FY26, 32 basis points lower than in FY25, according to the deck. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Gore said the bank’s credit loss ratio is “dramatically lower than the rest of the market.” That is Discovery’s own comparison, and the deck’s footnote says it is adjusted for Discovery’s loan mix, leaves out personal loans, which were launched recently, and uses market data as at December 2025, pending 2026 financial statements.

The deck pairs the 3 million target with “+1m new clients” and “+1m new policies” added to the group by FY29. Gore told the event that Discovery has “a target of 1 million integrated products.”

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Hylton Kallner, chief executive of Discovery South Africa and head of Discovery Bank, said the integrated nature of the Discovery South Africa composite, the combined health, life, insurance and investment businesses, gives it “a significant competitive advantage” that the group plans to roll out across its whole client base. The deck sets the priority as “consistently deliver 2,000 high-quality new clients per day”.

For readers outside South Africa, the plan tests whether an insurer can build a bank around its health and insurance customers, which matters to investors in South African financials and to the banks competing for the same clients. Our earlier piece, Moody’s Sees 21% Growth for Discovery Bank, covered the rating agency Moody’s view of the bank, and more is in our South Africa news section.

Discovery has not said when the bank’s reported operating profit, the R370m figure, will reach any given level, and the deck gives no date for the group’s next results. The deck also warns that volatile Chinese equity markets are likely to affect the first half of FY27 because of the large asset base of Ping An Health Insurance, the Chinese insurer in which Discovery holds a stake, but it gives no rand figure.

Gore said of the bank: “We think we will get to the 2 million customers by the end of this financial year, by June 2027.” That is the first checkpoint on the way to 3 million, and it is the one the market can test soonest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Discovery’s Superbank?

It is Discovery’s plan to run its health, life, insurance and investment products through one banking app. The presentation describes it as a control layer for a customer’s whole economic life.

Why does the 2 million mark matter?

It is the first checkpoint on the way to the larger target, and it comes sooner than Discovery planned. Meeting it would show whether the bank can keep winning clients from outside the group.

Is the profit target the same as reported profit?

No. The target is measured before the costs of winning new customers, so it cannot be compared directly with the operating profit the bank reports.

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