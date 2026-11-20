Mexico’s election authority has settled how the ballot will look for the June 2027 midterms, and printing of more than 100 million copies is the next big step.

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Mexico: Elections

Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE), the independent authority that runs the country’s federal elections, approved the ballot for the 2027 midterm vote on Thursday 5 November 2026. Its governing board, the Consejo General, voted to approve the design and printing of the ballot for federal deputies, the members of the lower house of Congress.

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The election takes place on Sunday 6 June 2027, midway through President Claudia Sheinbaum’s term. For US readers it matters because the vote renews the whole lower house of Congress, a midterm test for her governing party, Morena.

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Key Facts Who. INE’s governing board, the Consejo General, approved the ballot.

What. Design and printing of the ballot for federal deputies, plus 24 party-emblem documents.

Where. Mexico, in all 32 states; seventeen of them also elect governors.

When. Approved Thursday 5 November 2026; voting day is Sunday 6 June 2027.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:15 UTC

Mexico’s election authority has settled how the ballot will look for the June 2027 midterms, and printing of more than 100 million copies is the next big step.

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A midterm election is a vote held in the middle of a president’s term, and it works as a report card on the government. In Mexico it fills the 500 seats of the Chamber of Deputies, 300 chosen by direct vote in districts and 200 by proportional representation, according to INE.

Direct seats go to the winners of individual districts, while proportional seats are shared out among the parties. Together they make up the chamber that INE’s ballot is designed to fill.

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The ballot approved on 5 November also carries the emblems of PAZ and SOMOS, two new political parties on the ballot. Councillor Norma De La Cruz Magaña, who chairs INE’s commission for electoral training and organisation, said the logos were arranged for visual balance, so that no emblem looks more prominent than another.

Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City’s main avenue. (File photo)

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INE said the design draws on a 2021 study by the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, a public university in Mexico City. The board approved 24 electoral documents that carry party emblems, along with 13 more for early voting and for voting by people held in pretrial detention.

Those detainees keep their right to vote, De La Cruz said. INE has scheduled their voting for 12 to 16 May 2027.

Voting by people held in pretrial detention, meaning they are awaiting trial and have not been convicted, needs its own paperwork. That explains the 13 documents approved for early voting and pretrial-detention voting, separate from the 24 that carry party emblems.

The board also approved models for ballot boxes, sealed packets for the vote count and ballot markers. INE says it will reuse existing ballot boxes and voting booths to keep costs down.

Printing is the next stage, and INE’s plan calls for more than 100 million ballots from Talleres Gráficos de México, the state printing house. At an estimated five million ballots a day, the run should take about 20 days.

Put simply, more than 100 million ballots at about five million a day means roughly 20 days of printing. That is the pace INE’s plan sets for the state printing house.

One accessibility detail drew particular attention from the board: a Fresnel magnifying lens, a thin plastic sheet that enlarges print, for voters with visual disabilities and older people. Councillor De La Cruz presented it as part of INE’s criteria of functionality, durability and accessibility.

The ballot is only one piece of a much larger operation. The federal electoral process formally began on 10 September 2026.

The election is concurrent, meaning federal and local contests share one voting day. Seventeen states choose governors in 2027: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

INE’s public summaries of the session do not give the number of the formal agreement or a turnout forecast. Nor do they say how many ballots will go to each state.

District vote counts begin on 9 June 2027, so the shape of the new Chamber of Deputies should become clear within days of the vote. Until then, the next visible steps are the printing run, the early voting window in May and the party campaigns that follow.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mexico’s 2027 midterm election?

It is a national vote midway through the president’s term that renews the whole lower house of Congress. It also coincides with state and local contests.

Why does the ballot design matter?

A clear layout helps voters mark the party they intend, and INE says the logos are arranged so no emblem looks more prominent. Design mistakes can lead to spoiled ballots.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE), Consejo General session of 5 November 2026 and related INE statements of 5 November 2026; INE 2027 elections page (ine.mx/voto-y-elecciones/elecciones-2027/)

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