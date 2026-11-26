Mexico Bill Would Dock States’ Health Funds
A presidential decree that built Mexico’s public health system for the uninsured would become statute, and the states inside it would face a firmer rule on paying their share.
Health Policy: Mexico
President Claudia Sheinbaum asked Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, on Wednesday 25 November 2026 to give the country’s free public health programme for the uninsured its own law. The bill would also let the federal government subtract unpaid health bills from the tax money it sends to the states.
The programme, IMSS-Bienestar (formally the Mexican Social Security Institute for Wellbeing), treats people without employer-based health insurance in the states that have joined it. For a reader in the United States the bill matters because it sets payment rules for a system that buys medicines and equipment in large volumes, and because uninsured Mexicans often travel north for care or migrate for work.
Key Facts
- Who. President Claudia Sheinbaum; Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, received the bill.
- What. A new law for IMSS-Bienestar, the free health programme for the uninsured, with a state payment rule.
- When. Sent Wednesday 25 November 2026; Morena, the governing party, wants a vote by 15 December.
- As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.
- Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
A presidential decree that built Mexico’s public health system for the uninsured would become statute, and the states inside it would face a firmer rule on paying their share.
The bill also reforms, adds to and repeals parts of the General Health Law. Its article numbers are not cited here.
IMSS-Bienestar began under a presidential decree of 31 August 2022, issued under then President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The bill gives the programme a statutory footing as a decentralised public body with its own legal personality, assets and technical, operational and management autonomy.
Each state that handed its health services to the federal programme, known as a federalised state, must pay a yearly contribution. IMSS-Bienestar would set it on criteria of “equity, solidarity and progressivity” and publish it in the official gazette by 31 December at the latest.
The bill says compliance “may be guaranteed through compensation against federal participations”, the share of national tax revenue that the federal government transfers to states. In plain terms, Mexico City could deduct what a state owes from the money it sends that state, and access to federal funds “will be conditional on states making prior and timely payment”.
IMSS-Bienestar “will not assume prior debts or obligations of the states”, the bill adds. Federalised states could no longer buy on their own the goods and services that the programme executes.
Existing coordination agreements between states and the programme stay in force. States that have not joined keep running their own health services.
A General Council that includes federal ministries and the governors of federalised states would govern the new body. The Health Ministry would set national policy for free care of people without social security.
On Wednesday 11 November 2026 Sheinbaum announced a 120-day work plan for the programme with 12 actions at her morning news conference. She said, in translation: “Today we present the IMSS-Bienestar work programme for these 120 days.”
The plan, published by the Presidency as its 11 November programme, offers permanent posts for 118,038 workers, starting 1 January 2027, and the hiring of 19,314 health professionals. It also puts MXN 25 billion (about US$1.28 billion at the RT market-data close of 25 November, MXN 1 = US$0.05104) into replacing 23 long-standing hospitals in 12 states.
The Presidency says consultations in the programme are up 55% against 2023, and 105% for specialist care. Its examples are staff, hospitals and medicines.
Read plainly, the new text does two things. It turns a presidential decree into statute, so a future president could not change the model by decree, and it gives the federal government a lever over states that do not pay.
The bill does not force states that have not joined into the scheme. We found no public comment from a governor or opposition party by Thursday 26 November 2026.
Ricardo Monreal, coordinator in the Chamber of the governing party Morena and president of its coordination board, said on 25 November that the Chamber would process the bill right away. He added that Morena will seek a vote before the ordinary session ends on 15 December 2026.
The bill now goes to the Chamber’s committees for study. A vote needs committee approval first, and Morena and its allies hold the majority.
No estimate of what states owe has been published, and the committee schedule is not set. The only date given so far is Monreal’s stated aim of a vote before 15 December 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IMSS-Bienestar?
It is the federal programme that runs free public care and medicines for people without employer-based health insurance. The bill would give it its own law.
Can Mexico City really withhold money from states?
The bill says compliance may be guaranteed through compensation against federal tax transfers. In practice that would let the federal government deduct what a state owes.
Is the bill law yet?
No. The Chamber’s committees must approve it before any vote.
Sources
Presidency of Mexico, IMSS-Bienestar 120-day plan, 11 November 2026 · Executive’s initiative received by the Chamber of Deputies, 25 November 2026 (full text not cited) · Statement by Ricardo Monreal, 25 November 2026 · RT exchange rate of 25 November 2026
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