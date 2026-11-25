Washington may name new tariff rates within days. For Mexico, the question is whether the USMCA (the North American trade pact) shield on most exports holds.

File photo. Cranes and trucks handle containers at the Port of Veracruz, Mexico. Photo: Rodrigo SanSs, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Trade: Mexico

Mexico is one of 16 economies that the United States could hit with new tariffs this week. Reports on Tuesday 24 November say US trade representative Jamieson Greer could announce the result within days.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. The US Trade Representative (USTR), the White House trade office, lists Mexico among 16 economies.

What. New tariffs over factory “excess capacity” may be announced this week; no rates are public.

Next. Washington could publish rates within days; none are official yet.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

Washington may name new tariff rates within days. For Mexico, the question is whether the USMCA (the North American trade pact) shield on most exports holds.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), the White House trade agency, has not confirmed that timing. Its investigation examines whether “excess capacity” abroad, meaning factories that make far more than home demand needs, burdens US commerce.

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USTR calls the problem “structural excess capacity”: overproduction that leaves factories underused and creates large trade surpluses. No rates, product lists or start date have been published.

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Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s economy secretary, who leads Mexico’s tariff talks with Washington. (File photo) Photo: EneasMx, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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USTR opened the case on Wednesday 11 March 2026 under Section 301, a 1974 trade law against unfair foreign practices (see its USTR fact sheet of 11 March 2026). It named Mexico, China, the European Union, Japan and India among the targets.

The case followed the ruling of 20 February in which the US Supreme Court struck down most of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs. The new probe applies a different law, Section 301, to what Washington calls unfair foreign trade practices.

USTR’s formal notice gives Mexico its own paragraph. It says the US goods trade deficit with Mexico reached US$197 billion in 2025, led by cars.

The notice adds that Mexico’s car industry, ranked fifth in the world, exported US$104.8 billion in 2024. It also cites a 46% rise in steel capacity from 2000 to 2019 and excess output in processed food and drink.

Mexico rejects the premise. Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, its trade negotiator, said on Wednesday 12 August that a trade deficit is set by price, not by “the capacity your seller has” (our translation).

He called the US argument “very questionable” in legal terms. He also said the answer “has to be in August”, yet that month passed without one.

Ebrard called the US criterion legally questionable. He expected a US decision within August, yet that month passed without one.

Mexico already faces a separate Section 301 tariff of 10%. On Thursday 23 July USTR put duties of 10% or 12.5% on 60 economies in its forced-labour action.

Goods that meet USMCA origin rules are left out of that tariff. Ebrard put their share at about 85% of Mexican exports to the US on Monday 27 July.

Whether USMCA goods would be spared again in this case is not known. USTR has published no exemptions.

The reports of 24 November, which no official has confirmed, say partners with trade deals, such as the European Union, Japan and South Korea, would pay about 15% at most. They also say China would face higher duties.

The reports add that metals, and reportedly cars, already taxed under a separate national-security law (Section 232), would be left out. They do not say what Mexico would pay.

If so, the new duty could fall mainly on other Mexican goods, such as the processed food USTR names. US importers pay a tariff at the border, so any rise would show first in their import bills.

On Thursday 19 November, in Shenzhen, China, after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, President Claudia Sheinbaum said she hopes to close a tariff deal with Washington in December. That deal would cover US steel, aluminium and car duties, a separate national-security track described in our report on Mexico’s steel tariffs.

Mexico’s wider outlook is set out in our guide to Mexico’s economy. Nothing published so far says whether Mexico’s goods will be exempt, and the next step is the USTR announcement expected within days.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Would the new tariffs hit Mexican goods made under USMCA?

That has not been decided. USTR has published no rates or exemptions, and Mexico wants them kept out, but Washington has not said.

Will US shoppers pay more soon?

Not yet, because no tariff has been announced. Importers pay the duty at the border, and any pass-on to prices would follow later.

Is this the same as the steel and car tariffs?

No. Those are national-security duties under a different law, and Mexico is negotiating them separately.

Sources: USTR fact sheet, 11 March 2026; USTR notice, Docket USTR-2026-0067 and 0068; USTR fact sheet, forced-labour action, July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error