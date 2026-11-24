Mexico’s electoral referee is led by a stand-in while the Chamber of Deputies waits for a court ruling.

Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Mexico

Mexico’s national election authority has had no permanent president since Monday 26 October 2026, and the lower house of Congress, run by the governing Morena party, has not published the call to choose one. The National Electoral Institute (INE, the independent agency that organises federal elections) will run the 6 June 2027 vote for 500 deputies and 17 governors.

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Morena says it wants a broad deal, but its own leader in the Chamber now expects a long wait. The conservative National Action Party (PAN) says it will mobilise if Morena imposes a pick, its leader Jorge Romero said on Sunday 15 November.

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Key Facts Who. Ricardo Monreal, Morena’s leader in the lower house, sets the timetable.

What. The call for a permanent INE president is still unpublished.

Next. Monreal waits for the electoral court, about 20 to 23 days.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Mexico’s electoral referee is led by a stand-in while the Chamber of Deputies waits for a court ruling.

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Guadalupe Taddei, who led the institute, resigned on Monday 26 October, and the Chamber of Deputies received her letter that day. Her exit followed a probe into INE contracts that the federal audit office (Auditoría Superior de la Federación, a state body that checks public spending) announced on Friday 23 October; the allegations against her are not proven.

The remaining councillors named one of their own, Blanca Yassahara Cruz García, provisional president. The agency has since lost more senior staff, and the audit office review is still under way.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Ricardo Monreal, who leads the deputies of the Morena party and heads the Chamber’s coordinating board, said on Tuesday 3 November that the call would be open to women only. He gave registration dates of 9 to 13 November and a shortlist around 6 or 7 December, but the call has not been published.

PAN made eight proposals to keep the process free of party influence, and Morena rejected three of them as unviable. That is according to Elías Lixa, PAN’s leader in the Chamber, who spoke as the party filed its complaint on Wednesday 18 November.

PAN deputies filed a rights complaint against the Chamber’s board at the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF, the court that settles electoral disputes). Lixa accused the Chamber of “tortuguismo”, meaning foot-dragging, over its duty to name a president.

On Thursday 19 November Monreal said the Chamber must now wait for the tribunal, which he put at 20 to 23 days. “Creo que el acuerdo y consenso no fue posible como lo deseaba”, he said, meaning he believes the consensus he wanted was not possible.

He added that the governing bloc would then use its majority of 365 votes, because the call itself needs only a simple majority, 251 votes if all 500 deputies attend. He put the choice of a new president between late January and early February, and said PAN’s complaint only stretches the process.

“Yo me siento decepcionado, porque no fui capaz de construir este acuerdo”, Monreal said, which means he is disappointed that he could not build a deal. The final choice needs a two-thirds vote, or a draw among finalists if that majority is not reached.

File photo: Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, seat of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, in Mexico City.

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The wait overlaps with a larger fight over the institute’s future. President Claudia Sheinbaum said on 9 November, “Nada más pasen las elecciones, lo voy a volver a proponer”, meaning she will retry her electoral overhaul once the 2027 vote is over.

That reform failed in the Chamber of Deputies on 11 March 2026, with 259 votes for and 234 against, short of the 334 a constitutional change needs, as our earlier report on her plan to retry the overhaul noted. She has not yet said what the new version would contain.

For readers in the United States, the dispute decides how much trust a neighbour’s 2027 election will command, because INE organises the vote. The tribunal has not published a ruling that we could find, so every date after 19 November rests on Monreal’s own estimate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Mexico’s election agency have no permanent president?

Taddei resigned on 26 October, and the Chamber of Deputies has not yet published the call to choose her successor. Councillor Blanca Yassahara Cruz García leads the institute for now.

What happens next?

The tribunal must handle the PAN complaint, and Monreal says the Chamber will act afterwards. He puts the choice of a new president between late January and early February.

Why does it matter outside Mexico?

INE runs the vote that renews the lower house of Congress and 17 governorships in 2027. Trust in the referee shapes how the result will be read.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error