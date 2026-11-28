Mexico and Guatemala used a formal ministers’ meeting to set a path on security and the crossings along their shared border.

Politics: Guatemala

Mexico and Guatemala agreed on Friday 27 November 2026 to hold soon the first technical meeting of their renewed High-Level Security Group, a joint body that coordinates border security. Mexican Foreign Secretary Roberto Velasco Álvarez and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado led the talks in Mexico City, Mexico’s foreign ministry said.

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The two countries share the southern land border on the overland route that many Central American migrants take towards the US border. The ministry’s statement does not mention the United States, but what the neighbours agree on security and border crossings shapes that route.

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Key Facts Who. Mexican Foreign Secretary Roberto Velasco Álvarez and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado.

What. Renewed security group to meet soon; ministers want a border meeting in early 2027, date not confirmed.

When. Friday 27 November 2026, in Mexico City.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

Mexico and Guatemala used a formal ministers’ meeting to set a path on security and the crossings along their shared border.

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The Binational Commission is the main channel for dialogue and coordination between the two governments, and this was its XIII meeting. The session in Mexico City covered connectivity, development cooperation, human mobility, security and border infrastructure.

It follows Velasco’s first working visit to Guatemala City on Friday 16 October 2026, when the two ministers signed an updated memorandum of understanding for the security group and a declaration of intent to launch a programme called Juntos por el Bienestar, or Together for Well-Being. They also reviewed the second phase of Sembrando Vida, Mexico’s rural jobs and farming programme, and agreed to negotiate new instruments to protect people on the move.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Velasco said Mexico wants to give special priority to energy integration and to a rail link with the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, known as CIIT, the rail and port project across southern Mexico. “We want our border to be known for what it builds and not for what it divides,” he said, adding that trains, energy, cooperation and opportunities should pass through it.

Martínez said the two governments “face the same challenges” and described the welfare of the population as the main goal of both presidents’ work. The presidents are Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico and Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala.

On security, the ministers agreed to hold the first technical meeting of the security group soon, a body known by its Spanish initials GANSEG. The ministry says that meeting will start work under the group’s new organisation, and the ministers agreed to hold a further high-level meeting.

The ministers repeated their wish for a meeting at the shared border in early 2027. They also told their teams to run a binational technical tour of the crossings between the two countries.

File photo from 2011: the Suchiate River, which forms part of the border between Mexico and Guatemala, seen from the border bridge (photo: Alejandro Linares Garcia, CC BY-SA 3.0).

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Mexico’s foreign ministry lists human mobility among the topics of the meeting but gives no detail on what was agreed. Until it does, the effect on migrants crossing the border cannot be judged.

For a US reader the link is geography: many Central American migrants who head overland to the US border pass through Guatemala and then southern Mexico. Cooperation between the two neighbours on security and border crossings therefore sits on that route.

The ministry said the rail link and energy integration are priorities for Mexico, but the ministry’s statement gives no dates or budget for either. The meeting also covered the Great Maya Forest biocultural corridor, a project to protect a shared regional ecosystem, and in October the ministers had agreed to advance a pilot for joint customs clearance of cargo.

What remains open is delivery, meaning the dates and the budgets. The first GANSEG meeting, the technical tour of the crossings and the ministers’ border meeting have no exact date yet.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mexico-Guatemala Binational Commission?

It is the main channel for dialogue between the two governments. The latest session took place in Mexico City.

What is the High-Level Security Group?

It is a joint body, known as GANSEG, that coordinates security work between the two countries. Its first technical meeting under a new organisation is due soon, with no date announced.

Does this involve the United States?

The ministry’s statement does not mention Washington. The link for US readers is geography, because the overland route north runs through both countries.

Sources Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (Mexico’s foreign ministry), communiqué on the XIII Binational Commission meeting, 27 November; statements by Foreign Secretary Roberto Velasco Álvarez and Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado; foreign ministries’ statements on the working visit of 16 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error