Canada says its 2024 sanctions on Guatemala’s former top prosecutor and three others still stand, about six months after she left office.

The Supreme Court building and the Torre de Tribunales tower in Guatemala City, where the seven officers were taken (file photo, 2011; Photo: Sistematización y Co…, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Justice: Guatemala

Canada said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that its sanctions on María Consuelo Porras, Guatemala’s former attorney general, remain in force, along with those on two former prosecutors and a sitting judge. The Canadian Embassy in Guatemala said so in a post on X, naming corruption and gross human-rights violations as the reasons.

The measures freeze property the four own or control and bar them from entering Canada, and anyone in Canada, or any Canadian abroad, may not deal in it. For readers abroad, the listing has not changed since Porras left office, while Guatemala heads towards elections in 2027.

Key Facts Who. Canada’s embassy in Guatemala; four sanctioned: ex-attorney general Consuelo Porras, two ex-prosecutors, one judge.

What. Canada says its sanctions of February 2024 stay in force over corruption and gross human-rights violations.

Where. Guatemala, with Canadian law binding anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad.

When. The embassy posted on Thursday 26 November 2026; the sanctions were announced on 20 February 2024.

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:40 GMT.

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Canada says its 2024 sanctions on Guatemala’s former top prosecutor and three others still stand, about six months after she left office.

Canada announced the sanctions on Tuesday 20 February 2024, when Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, said they applied to four people for promoting corruption and committing gross human-rights violations with impunity. Its news release said the four had “worked relentlessly to undermine democracy and prevent a peaceful transition of power”, and that the measures would “support the democratically elected Arévalo government”, meaning the administration of President Bernardo Arévalo.

The legal basis is the Special Economic Measures (Guatemala) Regulations, made under Canada’s Special Economic Measures Act by a cabinet order registered in February 2024. Section 3 bars anyone in Canada, and Canadians abroad, from dealing in the four people’s property or providing financial services to them, which the Global Affairs Canada sanctions page calls “a dealings prohibition, an effective asset freeze”.

Canada’s Justice Laws website, last modified on 26 November 2026, still lists all four names. The four are also inadmissible to Canada, so the listing works as both a financial and a travel ban.

Porras led the Public Ministry, Guatemala’s prosecution service, until her second term ended in May 2026. President Bernardo Arévalo then swore in Gabriel Estuardo García Luna as attorney general on Friday 15 May 2026 for the period to 2030.

García Luna announced the liquidation of the FECI, the special unit against impunity that José Rafael Curruchiche Cucul headed, on 17 May. He then removed Curruchiche on Wednesday 20 May 2026 by Acuerdo 771-2026, an official decision of the attorney general’s office.

Cinthia Edelmira Monterroso Gómez is the other former prosecutor on the list. The fourth name, judge Jimi Rodolfo Bremer Ramírez, still sits on the Tenth Criminal Court of First Instance.

The Supreme Court of Justice building and the Tower of Courts in Guatemala City. (Archive photo) Photo: Panoramio user Sistematización y Co…, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Canadian release said the sanctions would “deter obstructionist actions by corrupt public officials”. It also said the violations were committed with impunity, “including during the previous administration of President Alejandro Giammattei and beyond”.

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We found no confirmed charge against Porras in Guatemala. We also found none against Monterroso or Curruchiche.

We found no published reply from any of the four to the embassy’s post. The embassy did not say why it spoke now.

The US State Department has also designated Porras under Section 7031(c), a US rule on visa eligibility, for involvement in significant corruption. The European Union listed her on 2 February 2024 and the United Kingdom on 2 April 2025, according to their official sanctions registers.

Under section 3 of the regulations, anyone in Canada, and any Canadian abroad, is barred from dealing in property of the four. The embassy has not said whether Canada plans new listings, and it gave no details beyond the names and the two reasons.

The next test is the 2027 election, for which the electoral tribunal, the TSE, presented a calendar on 25 June 2026 that puts the first round on Sunday 27 June 2027. Until then, the sanctions on the four stay on Canada’s books.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Canada still sanction Porras after she left office?

The embassy said the 2024 measures remain in force because of corruption and gross human-rights violations. It did not explain why it posted now.

Who is covered by the Canadian sanctions?

They cover Porras, former prosecutors Cinthia Monterroso and José Rafael Curruchiche, and judge Jimi Bremer. Anyone in Canada, and Canadians abroad, may not deal in their property, and the four cannot enter Canada.

Has Porras been charged in Guatemala?

We found no confirmed charge. The current attorney general is Gabriel Estuardo García Luna, who took office in May 2026.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Canadian Embassy in Guatemala post of 26 November 2026; Global Affairs Canada news release of 20 February 2024; Special Economic Measures (Guatemala) Regulations, SOR/2024-23; Guatemalan Public Ministry decisions · Global Affairs Canada · Justice Laws, SOR/2024-23 · Canada sanctions page

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