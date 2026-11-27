Mirador Electoral will watch campaign money, online falsehoods and judicial interference in the 2027 elections, from the campaign to the aftermath.

The Congress of the Republic building in the historic centre of Guatemala City. Photo: Arielaasturias / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Politics: Guatemala

Mirador Electoral, a Guatemalan coalition of civil-society groups that watches elections, formally launched its seventh observation mission on Thursday 26 November 2026. The mission will follow the general elections of 2027 through the campaign, voting day and the aftermath.

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For readers abroad, the launch sets out the risks that observers see for Guatemala’s 2027 vote. They range from campaign money and online falsehoods to court fights.

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Key Facts Who. Mirador Electoral, a platform of Guatemalan civil-society groups that includes Acción Ciudadana, an anti-corruption group.

What. Seventh observation mission for the 2027 general elections, launched on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Focus. Campaign money, disinformation and artificial intelligence, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s budget, and judicial interference.

Next. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s preliminary calendar sets the first round for Sunday 27 June 2027.

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:40 GMT.

Mirador Electoral will watch campaign money, online falsehoods and judicial interference in the 2027 elections, from the campaign to the aftermath.

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Mirador Electoral’s members include Acción Ciudadana, whose president Manfredo Marroquín spoke at the launch. Also named at the launch were Alas de Mariposa, which monitors gender-based political violence against women and Indigenous peoples, and REDNAC-TP, a national network of citizen transparency committees.

In 2023 the Human Rights Ombudsman and Mirador Electoral deployed observers in both rounds, about 3,000 and 120 respectively, according to the final report of the European Union’s Election Observation Mission to Guatemala. Mirador’s observers focused mainly on vote buying, and for the runoff the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the body that runs elections, accredited some of them.

International IDEA, a Stockholm-based intergovernmental democracy institute, called 2026 “un año crítico para la viabilidad democrática”, a critical year for democratic viability, in an August 2026 report. It said the choice of electoral-tribunal and Constitutional Court magistrates will directly affect the 2027 elections.

The calendar the TSE presented to party representatives on 25 June 2026 is preliminary, and it sets the call of elections for 22 January 2027. The first round falls on Sunday 27 June 2027, with a possible runoff planned for 22 August.

At the launch Mirador listed its priorities, starting with campaign finance, including spending on digital platforms and the origin of the money. It will also examine disinformation and artificial intelligence, the TSE’s purchases and contracts, the security of technology and results transmission, political violence, public money in campaigns and judicial interference.

Guatemala’s National Palace, a government building in Guatemala City. (Archive photo) Photo: Guardabarranconi, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

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Manfredo Marroquín, president of Acción Ciudadana, said at the launch: “There is a fear that the resources approved from the budget will end up in election campaigns” (translated). He also asked whether candidates report their social-media spending to the electoral authority and who pays for it.

Decree 16-2026, published in the official gazette Diario de Centro América on 16 June 2026, moved Q500 million (about US$65 million, at an approximate Q7.7 per US$) to the TSE for planning, organising and preparing the 2027 elections. Unspent cash at 31 December 2026 rolls into the TSE’s 2027 budget for the same purpose, and the decree adds Q120 million (about US$15.6 million) for institutional strengthening.

Marroquín also questioned why the electoral budget has grown compared with the 2003 election. We found no TSE reply to that question or to his fear about campaigns.

On the risk from the courts, Marroquín said: “What they cannot win politically, they win judicially. That is the reality” (translated).

He was referring to the chance that court fights like those of the 2023 election could return. Edie Cux, an adviser to Acción Ciudadana and part of Mirador Electoral, said at the same event: “It is no longer enough to look only after the integrity of the vote and electoral integrity, as was traditionally done” (translated).

Observation, Cux said, must now also cover disinformation, artificial intelligence, vote buying and clientelism, the trading of favours for votes. The IDEA report, written by María Alejandra Erazo and Sergio Texaj, lists judicialisation, opaque financing, disinformation, gender-based political violence, weak parties and falling public trust as threats.

It also notes that Mirador Electoral and MOE-GT, a separate observation mission backed by the National Democratic Institute, a United States democracy group, identified “campañas sistemáticas de desinformación”, or systematic disinformation campaigns.IDEA notes a marked trend toward null votes in recent elections.

Mirador offers an anonymous complaints channel by QR code and by WhatsApp on 4122-8095. It is not known whether the TSE has fixed its final calendar, how much of the extra money it has spent, or who else belongs to Mirador’s current member list.

The next dated step is the call of elections, planned for 22 January 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mirador Electoral?

It is a platform of Guatemalan civil-society groups that watches elections, led by Acción Ciudadana. It has launched its seventh observation mission, for the 2027 vote.

What will Mirador Electoral watch in the 2027 vote?

It says it will watch campaign money, disinformation and artificial intelligence, the electoral tribunal’s budget and judicial interference. It also plans to track political violence and the use of public money in campaigns.

How can people report problems during the campaign?

Mirador runs an anonymous complaints channel through a QR code and WhatsApp. Reports can cover vote buying, clientelism and other irregularities.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error