Guatemala's president says he will veto a 2027 budget that Congress passed by a large majority. Ministry cuts, local-council money and the deficit are all in dispute.

A wrought-iron gate at the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City (photographed in April 2024). Photo: Reg Natarajan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Guatemala

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, in office since January 2024, said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that he will veto the 2027 state budget that Congress passed a day earlier. He called the budget “shameful” and announced “total rejection” of the text.

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Arévalo has told his ministers to adjust their plans to the 2026 budget. The Interior Minister says prison and body-camera plans are at risk, and a think tank backs the veto.

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Key Facts Who. President Bernardo Arévalo, who leads the Executive branch, against Congress, Guatemala’s legislature.

What. Arévalo will veto the 2027 budget of about US$22.6 billion that Congress passed on 25 November.

Where. Announced in Guatemala City; the budget covers the whole country.

When. Announced Thursday 26 November 2026; Congress then has up to 30 days to answer the veto.

As of. 27 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

Guatemala’s president says he will veto a 2027 budget that Congress passed by a large majority. Ministry cuts, local-council money and the deficit are all in dispute.

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Congress of the Republic, Guatemala’s legislature, approved the 2027 General Budget, Decree 32-2026, in the early hours of Wednesday 25 November after an overnight session. A total of 117 of its 160 deputies voted yes.

The approved total is 172,420.9 million quetzales (Q), the national currency, or about US$22.6 billion at roughly Q7.64 per US$. That is 10.2% below the Q192,045.1 million (about US$25.1 billion) the Executive, meaning the president and his ministries, requested in its draft.

Arévalo spoke at a government press conference called La Ronda, according to the government’s official gazette. He said the decision of the Council of Ministers, the body of ministers whose agreement the Constitution requires for a veto, is “total rejection of the budget that was irresponsibly and shamelessly approved by a majority in Congress”.

He said 80% of the cuts hit spending on public services. He added: “We do not accept it and we will not allow it.”

This is not the first budget stand-off: Guatemala’s Constitutional Court, the country’s top court on constitutional questions, suspended the 2026 budget on 30 December 2025. Congress had approved that budget a month earlier, on 26 November 2025.

The Congress of the Republic building in the historic centre of Guatemala City, where the 2027 budget passed on 25 November 2026. Photo: Arielaasturias / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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Finance Minister Jonathan Menkos told the same conference that Congress cut ministries and secretariats by Q15,632 million (about US$2.0 billion). Education lost more than Q1,700 million (about US$222 million) and Health more than Q2,132 million (about US$279 million).

Menkos also said the decree adds about 140 new non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to the list of recipients of public money. He called the decree technically flawed.

Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda said on 26 November that the budget as approved, and the decision to run on this year’s budget, put body cameras and prison construction at risk. He said the ministry will have to choose among its projects, and that body cameras stay a priority.

Money also flows to the Departmental Development Councils, known as Codedes, which fund local roads and works in each department. The Executive says their top-up serves electoral interests ahead of the 2027 general elections, and it rose from about Q1,200 million (about US$157 million) in its draft to Q7,046 million (about US$922 million) in the committee text.

The Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (ICEFI), an independent tax and budget think tank, backed the veto in a statement on 26 November. It said the decree contains questionable spending that is vulnerable to abuse and corruption.

ICEFI says 97 infrastructure projects worth Q4,620.1 million (about US$605 million) lack technical backing. It says a plenary amendment lifted the Codedes allocation to Q7,606 million (about US$996 million).

Under Guatemala’s Constitution, the president may return a decree to Congress within 15 days of receiving it. Congress then has at most 30 days to reconsider or reject the veto, and overriding it needs two thirds of all members, or 107 of 160 deputies.

The 117 votes cast on 25 November are ten more than that threshold, so the same majority could overrule the president if it holds. It was not confirmed on 26 November when Congress would formally send the decree to the Executive.

The president has 15 days from receiving the decree to return it, and the fiscal year starts on 1 January. The timing of any override therefore depends on when Congress sends the decree to the Executive.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can Congress overrule the president on the budget?

Yes, if two thirds of all its members vote to reject the veto. Whether the majority that passed the budget holds together is the open question.

What happens if no new budget is in force on 1 January?

The government says it will run on this year’s budget, and ministries have been told to adjust their plans to it.

What are the Codedes?

The Departmental Development Councils fund local roads and works in each department. ICEFI, an independent budget think tank, warns that the extra money is open to corruption and political use.

Sources Congress of the Republic (Decree 32-2026 and published parameters, 25 November 2026); President Arévalo, Finance Minister Menkos and Interior Minister Villeda at La Ronda, 26 November 2026; Government of Guatemala official gazette, 26 November 2026; ICEFI statement, 26 November 2026; Constitution of Guatemala, articles 178 and 179. Official gazette, 26 November 2026 · ICEFI statement · Constitution of Guatemala

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