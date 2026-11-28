Grynspan leads the informal votes, but two of the five powers that can block any candidate are not behind her. The Council has no consensus choice with the deadline weeks away.

Costa Rica · United Nations

Costa Rica’s candidate for United Nations Secretary-General, Rebeca Grynspan, again topped the UN Security Council’s informal ballot on Friday 20 November 2026. But two of the five veto-holding members voted “discourage” on her.

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No veto has been cast, because the vote is informal, yet the signal puts her bid at risk before the next round on Monday 30 November. If no candidate is settled by the end of the year, the UN could begin 2027 without a chief.

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Key Facts Who. Rebeca Grynspan, Costa Rica’s candidate, leads the Security Council’s informal votes for UN chief.

What. Two of the five veto-holding members voted “discourage” on her in the ninth poll; no veto yet.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, puts Grynspan at 39% (US$279,086 traded; updated 10 p.m. Eastern Time, Friday).

As of 28 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

Grynspan leads the informal votes, but two of the five powers that can block any candidate are not behind her. The Council has no consensus choice with the deadline weeks away.

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António Guterres, the current Secretary-General, leaves office at the end of 2026. Under Article 97 of the UN Charter, the General Assembly appoints his successor on the Security Council’s recommendation.

A recommendation needs nine of the Council’s 15 votes and no veto from the United States, China, Russia, France or the United Kingdom, the five permanent members known as the P5. Our explainer on the Secretary-General veto rules sets out how that works.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Before a formal vote, the Council holds straw polls, informal ballots that test each candidate. The results are not official, but they leak soon after, and the ninth poll used colour-coded ballots to separate the P5 from the ten elected members.

Two Permanent Members Hold the Key

In the ninth poll, Grynspan won 10 “encourage” votes, four “discourage” and one “no opinion”, says Security Council Report, an independent group that tracks the Council. Two of the four discouraging votes came from P5 members, which is the veto risk.

Rafael Grossi, Argentina’s candidate and a career diplomat, got eight encourage votes and six discourage, three of them from P5 members. Lana Nusseibeh, a United Arab Emirates diplomat, had seven and six, and Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, Guyana’s candidate, six and six.

Grynspan had the most encouraging votes in the seventh, eighth and ninth polls, with 11, 12 and 10, against 9, 9 and 8 for Grossi. Eight candidates remain after a race that began with the first straw poll in late July 2026.

Which countries cast the two P5 votes is not known, because the ballots are private. The published tally shows only how many P5 members voted each way, not which countries they are.

Grynspan is a former Costa Rican vice president who now heads UNCTAD, the UN trade and development agency. At a Council on Foreign Relations (CFR, a US foreign-policy think tank) conversation on 28 October 2026, she said the UN “has become risk averse” and that “leaders cannot be, and that’s why I talk about the good offices of the secretary-general”, CFR reported on 2 November.

“Good offices” means the Secretary-General’s role as a quiet mediator between governments. She points to UNCTAD’s talks on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal on food shipping across the Black Sea after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which she led.

Pedestrians on Avenida Central in downtown San José, Costa Rica, in a file photo from 2013. Photo: Haakon S. Krohn / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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A Deadline No Appointment Has Missed

No Secretary-General appointment has ever missed the end-of-term deadline, an analysis published on 16 November says. For the first time, the new year could begin without a chosen leader.

Georgina Holmes, senior lecturer in politics and international studies at the Open University in Britain, said the P5 “are not as politically aligned as they have been in previous eras, arguably even during the Cold War”. Her point is that the five no longer move as one bloc.

Monday’s tenth poll, at 3 p.m. in New York (20:00 GMT), would equal the ten rounds of the 1996 selection. In 1996 the Council recommended Kofi Annan, a Ghanaian diplomat who became UN chief in 1997, on 13 December.

Security Council Report says Latvia’s ambassador Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, the Council’s president in November, is expected to tell reporters only that the vote took place. Results will again reach the public through leaks.

Costa Rica’s own conduct adds a wrinkle. As our own report of 27 November describes, its immigration agency, Migración y Extranjería, refused entry on Thursday 26 November to Francesca Albanese, a UN independent expert on Palestinian rights, citing an “international alert” linking her to terrorism.

It is not known what effect that will have on the race, and Grynspan has not commented publicly. Washington holds one of the five vetoes, which is why the contest is watched closely in the United States.

Grynspan’s backers argue she keeps the most votes, while the unnamed blockers have given no public reasons. The next step is Monday’s tenth poll, with the year-end deadline close behind.

More: Costa Rica news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket’s market on the next Secretary-General had US$279,086 traded, and its page, updated at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday 27 November, put Grynspan at 39%. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a veto block Rebeca Grynspan now?

Not yet, because the straw polls are informal and no veto is cast in them. A veto can only come in the formal Council vote.

What happens if no one is chosen by 31 December?

The UN could begin 2027 without a chosen Secretary-General, which no earlier appointment has done. How the gap would be filled is not settled.

Why do the informal votes matter?

They show which candidates the Council members and the five veto holders will accept. Leaked results are the only public guide before the formal vote.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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