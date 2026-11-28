A reported suggestion from one justice has put two names in play for Brazil's empty Supreme Court seat. Nothing is official, and the Senate calendar points to 2027.

Imagens de Brasília - Fachada do Palácio do Congresso Nacional O Palácio do Congresso Nacional é um dos pilares da arquitetura monumental de Niemeyer que dão forma à capital inaugurada em 1960. Está erguido na Praça dos Três Poderes, que tem este nome por também abrigar o Palácio do Planalto (sede do Poder Executivo) e o Palácio do Supremo Tribunal Federal (instância máxima do Poder Judiciário). Construído em terreno elevado, é visto de longe como culminância da avenida Eixo Monumental, que abriga a Esplanada dos Ministérios e atravessa a cidade de norte a sul. Sede das duas Casas do Poder Legislativo e um dos mais famosos cartões postais do Brasil, o Palácio do Congresso Nacional é composto por duas cúpulas e duas torres de 28 andares, que abrigam a Câmara dos Deputados e o Senado Federal. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Politics: Brazil

Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino reportedly gave President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at least two names for the empty seat on Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, in a private talk on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The names are Estela Aranha, a minister of the Superior Electoral Court, which runs Brazil’s elections, and Ney Bello, a federal appeals judge, according to a column by Milena Teixeira in the news portal Metrópoles on 26 November 2026.

Dino has not confirmed the report, and we found no public statement from him. Lula has announced no nominee.

Key Facts Who. Justice Flávio Dino reportedly suggested Estela Aranha and Ney Bello to President Lula.

What. The Senate hearing for any nominee is expected in 2027, says committee chair Otto Alencar.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices a 98% chance that Lula names a nominee by 31 December (11:14 p.m. ET, 27 November).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:15 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A reported suggestion from one justice has put two names in play for Brazil’s empty Supreme Court seat. Nothing is official, and the Senate calendar points to 2027.

The Supreme Federal Court (STF) is the final judge of Brazil’s largest political and business disputes. Who sits on it therefore matters to investors and companies in the United States as well as to Brazilians.

The seat fell vacant when Luís Roberto Barroso, then an STF justice, announced early retirement at a plenary session on Thursday 9 October 2025. He was 67, eight years short of the mandatory limit of 75, and said it was “hora de seguir outros rumos” (time to follow other paths).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The STF’s own news service reported that his retirement decree was published on Wednesday 15 October 2025 and took effect on Saturday 18 October. Lula’s first choice to replace him, Attorney-General Jorge Messias, never took the seat.

File photo: President Lula, left, at the swearing-in of the Supreme Federal Court’s new president on 29 September 2025. (Lula Oficial, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Senate plenary rejected Messias on Wednesday 29 April 2026, with 42 votes against and 34 in favour, and Agência Senado, the Senate’s news service, reported his reaction that day. Forty-one votes were needed to approve him.

Article 101 of the Constitution sets the court at 11 ministers, so ten justices now sit. It asks for citizens of notable legal knowledge and unblemished reputation, over 35 years old, and the president appoints only after an absolute majority of the 81 senators, meaning 41 votes, approves the choice.

Teixeira reported that Dino spoke privately with Lula on Wednesday 25 November, after a meeting at which Lula discussed setting up a Ministry of Public Security, a planned new federal ministry. Aranha was Dino’s digital rights secretary when he ran the Justice Ministry, and Bello sits on the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, an appeals court based in Brasília.

The column says Bello and Dino are friends and academic partners, a bond formed in the northeastern state of Maranhão. It adds that Dino backed Bello’s bid for a seat on the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Brazil’s top court for non-constitutional law, in 2024.

Diário do Centro do Mundo, a Brazilian news portal, wrote on 28 November 2026, citing a column by Bela Megale in the newspaper O Globo, that Lula has signalled to allies he tends to choose a woman. That is a reported tendency, not a decision, and the same portal names Edilene Lôbo, another minister of the electoral court, as a second woman gathering support.

Other names circulated on 27 November 2026, according to Bahia Notícias, a Brazilian news site. They include Daniela Teixeira and Regina Helena Costa of the STJ, Maria Elizabeth Rocha, president of the Superior Military Court, and Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president who now sits on the Federal Audit Court (TCU), the government’s spending watchdog.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Senator Otto Alencar, chair of the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee, said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that time is short. “Nós só temos três sessões na CCJ este ano”, he said, adding that the report, the hearing and the plenary vote still have to fit in: “Ao que tudo indica, ficará para o ano que vem” (Everything indicates it will be left for next year).

The hearing is therefore likely in 2027, and it depends on Lula sending a name first. After the Messias vote, the Senate has already shown it can block a president’s choice.

Lula has not said whether he has decided, and the presidency has set no date for a formal nomination. Dino has not confirmed his role, so the two names remain a report until one of them speaks.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, lists a market titled “Will Lula announce nomination of a Supreme Court minister by…?”, with US$40,048 traded across all its deadlines. Its 31 December outcome stood at 98% at 11:14 p.m. Eastern time on 27 November, and prices like these are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Lula chosen a new Supreme Court justice?

No. Lula has announced no nominee, and the two names rest on press reports that Dino has not confirmed.

Why is the seat still empty?

The Senate rejected Lula’s first nominee in April, and no second name has been sent. The Senate calendar for this year is nearly over.

When could a new justice join the court?

Only after Lula names someone and the Senate holds a hearing and a vote. The committee chair expects that to happen next year.

More: Brazil news. Related coverage: Lula Weighs a Woman for Brazil’s Court Seat and Brazil Supreme Court Seat Faces Delay.

Sources Constitution of Brazil, Article 101

Agência Senado, 29 April 2026

Supremo Tribunal Federal news service, October 2025

Metrópoles (Milena Teixeira), 26 November 2026

Bahia Notícias, 27 November 2026

Diário do Centro do Mundo, 28 November 2026

Polymarket market data, 27 November 2026

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →