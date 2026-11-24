Brazil's markets are reading every hint about who will help set interest rates, and the president's own words on Saturday pushed the other way.

Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Brazil Central Bank

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been advised by his economic aides to fill empty seats on the Banco Central do Brasil’s board with people who will not alarm investors, according to people briefed on the talks. Finance Minister Dario Durigan carried that message to investors on Monday 23 November 2026, the day the dollar briefly touched R$6.

The central bank sets Brazil’s interest rate through its Copom committee, made up of its nine board members. Two of those nine seats have been empty since 1 January 2026.

Key Facts Who. Lula, Finance Minister Dario Durigan and central bank chief Gabriel Galípolo.

What. Aides urge calm picks for two empty seats on the central bank’s nine-member board.

Where and when. Brasília, Monday 23 November 2026; Durigan says nominations come within two weeks.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:15 GMT

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras plans US$122 billion of investment” Get the brief

Brazil’s markets are reading every hint about who will help set interest rates, and the president’s own words on Saturday pushed the other way.

Lula spent Saturday 21 November attacking the financial market in a live broadcast, calling its critics a “bando de yuppies da Faria Lima” (a gang of yuppies from São Paulo’s financial avenue, our translation). He said the “yuppies” would not dictate economic policy, and he defended the fiscal bill as an adjustment for the 2027 budget.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

On Monday the dollar touched about R$6.00 in the morning, then closed at R$5.9293, up about 8% on the year. The central bank’s own data show its benchmark Selic rate has stood at 13.75% a year since the Copom meeting of 4 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Durigan spoke by video to Macro Vision 2026, an investor event run by Itaú BBA, the investment-banking arm of Brazil’s biggest private bank. He said Lula would decide within two weeks on nominations to the central bank, to the securities regulator CVM and to the competition authority Cade.

Durigan also denied that the government plans capital controls. He said the government is not discussing any change to Brazil’s 3% inflation target.

The minister told investors the government still aims for a primary surplus of 1.5% to 2% of GDP by the end of the term, meaning a budget surplus before interest payments. He called the fiscal bill in the Chamber of Deputies a first step.

Galípolo spoke at the same event and defended the fiscal plan drafted by Planning Minister Bruno Moretti, which the Chamber of Deputies approved late on Monday. “It is possible to preserve programmes, benefits and the people who really need them while, at the same time, revisiting rules that may suggest a more harmonious mix,” he said (our translation).

The Banco Central do Brasil building in Brasília. File photo.

The two vacant seats, for economic policy and for the organisation of the financial system, opened when the terms of two directors, Diogo Guillen and Renato Gomes, ended on 31 December 2025. A Brazilian press count says Lula can fill six board seats by the end of 2027, as two more terms end by February and two on 31 December 2027, but we could not match that count on the central bank’s website.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Durigan said in May that nominees should combine academic training, public-sector experience, market knowledge and a grasp of monetary policy. In his live broadcast Lula also said he would not accept pressure from banks and investors on economic policy.

The link to prices is direct: a weaker real makes imports dearer and feeds inflation, which pushes the central bank to keep rates high for longer. For US investors in Brazilian shares or the real, it also cuts dollar returns, so a board seen as friendly to the market can steady both.

The presidency has named no candidate for the board. Durigan said on 23 November that settling the fiscal agenda also gives predictability to the vote on the 2027 budget.

The next dated step is Copom’s decision on Wednesday 9 December 2026, at the end of its two-day meeting on 8 and 9 December. Durigan’s two-week window for the nominations runs to about 7 December, the day before it starts.

Related coverage: the real touching 6 per dollar before the fiscal vote and the dollar falling 1.3% after the vote.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who sets Brazil’s interest rate?

The central bank’s Copom committee, made up of its nine board members, votes on the Selic rate. Each new director therefore shapes the path of borrowing costs.

Has Lula named anyone yet?

No names have been announced. Durigan says the decisions come within two weeks.

Why do investors care about these appointments?

The board’s outlook affects rates and the real, and so the returns of foreign investors. A pick seen as hostile to markets could raise doubts about inflation control.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

Sources: Central bank Selic target series, accessed 24 November 2026; Copom statement, meeting 282, 4 November 2026; Copom 2026 calendar; Finance Minister Dario Durigan and central bank president Gabriel Galípolo, Itaú BBA Macro Vision 2026, 23 November 2026; Lula live broadcast, 21 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →