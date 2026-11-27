The president promised to protect the poor and schools while tightening who qualifies, and offered no list of programmes.

Imagens de Brasília - Fachada do Palácio do Planalto, local de trabalho da presidência do Brasil. É onde está situado o gabinete do presidente da República. O prédio também abriga a Casa Civil, a Secretaria-Geral e o Gabinete de Segurança Institucional da Presidência da República. Concebido pelo arquiteto Oscar Niemeyer com projeto estrutural do engenheiro Joaquim Cardozo, é a sede do poder executivo do Governo Federal brasileiro. Localizado na Praça dos Três Poderes em Brasília, o Palácio do Planalto faz parte do projeto do Plano Piloto e foi um dos primeiros edifícios construídos na capital. Foto: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado

Brazil · Politics

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who won re-election on 25 October 2026, told students in Niterói, across the bay from Rio de Janeiro, on Friday 27 November 2026 that he will not cut benefits for the poor or for education. He added that the government will make “adjustments” so that people who are not entitled to benefits stop receiving them.

He spoke one day after he named a banker as finance minister. He did not say which benefits would be reviewed.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. President Lula, speaking to students of a federal university.

What. No cuts to benefits for the poor or education; “adjustments” for people not entitled.

Where. Niterói, across the bay from Rio de Janeiro.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 18:10 GMT

The president promised to protect the poor and schools while tightening who qualifies, and offered no list of programmes.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Luiz Carlos Trabuco (Brazil) Email address Follow

On Thursday 26 November 2026 the government confirmed Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of the board of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, as finance minister for the term that starts in January, as set out in our report on the appointment. Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, closed up 6.07% at 176,799.84 that day, from 166,684.61 on 25 November, according to the market data provider RT.

File photo: sunset over the sea off Camboinhas beach in Niterói, across the bay from Rio de Janeiro.

Lula spoke to students of the Universidade Federal Fluminense, a federal university, in Niterói on 27 November. He thanked them for a demonstration the day after the first-round result in October 2026, when he finished second behind Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator and the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Lula went on to win the runoff on 25 October 2026, and his new term starts in January 2027. He told the students on 27 November that he was grateful for it.

“There is no chance I will cut any benefit for the poor of this country, or for education,” Lula said in Niterói on 27 November, in remarks translated here from Portuguese. “But we will have to make some adjustments, because someone who is not entitled to a benefit cannot receive it.”

He framed the point as fairness, saying it is wrong that people who are not entitled receive benefits while people who are entitled do not. The line reflects his wider message on spending.

He tied the message to growth. “We need to grow and, to grow, we cannot spend money for nothing,” Lula said, adding that “we will have to spend the right money.”

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,900.83

+0.06% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.53 -2.20% EUR / BRL 6.05 -5.25% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.24 -4.62% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +2.82% ENEV3 Financials +2.04% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +0.11% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.09% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.22% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. -1.30% AZZA3 Energy -2.36% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -3.13% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,900.83

+0.06%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,353.18

-1.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,739.96

+1.89%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,900.83 +0.06% +11.91% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.53 -2.20% +3.69% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.86 -3.08% +29.32% 43.19 44.87 41.42 47,437,900 VALE3 56.98 -2.98% -14.08% 58.73 59.55 56.89 26,759,700 ITUB4 42.90 +0.80% +9.00% 42.56 44.80 42.51 32,358,900 BBDC4 15.89 +0.38% -18.43% 15.83 16.90 15.66 122,039,600 BBAS3 16.76 +1.33% -24.37% 16.54 18.60 16.67 100,518,400 B3SA3 17.07 +5.63% +16.77% 16.16 18.37 16.79 77,553,100 ABEV3 16.23 -1.22% +18.44% 16.43 16.73 16.17 40,384,400 WEGE3 50.47 -1.73% +14.96% 51.36 51.75 49.31 9,253,000 PRIO3 61.43 -1.63% +62.90% 62.45 63.19 60.88 5,171,400 SUZB3 53.15 -3.13% +10.17% 54.87 53.93 51.94 10,951,700 RENT3 34.43 +1.95% -22.98% 33.77 39.60 33.89 27,143,800 AZZA3 16.72 -1.30% -41.25% 16.94 19.00 16.22 5,095,700 CSNA3 3.85 +2.94% -54.72% 3.74 4.12 3.76 20,607,800 GGBR4 26.44 -0.23% +38.36% 26.50 26.94 26.03 14,996,000 ENEV3 29.53 +2.82% +47.50% 28.72 30.24 29.00 13,585,600 Largest moves today B3SA3

17.07

+5.63% SUZB3

53.15

-3.13% PETR4

41.86

-3.08% VALE3

56.98

-2.98% CSNA3

3.85

+2.94% ENEV3

29.53

+2.82% USD/BRL

5.53

-2.20% RENT3

34.43

+1.95% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.06%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 Poor Brazilians Spend 57% on Home and Food Read →

He said he would invest in industrialisation to make the country grow, and in education, including full-time schools. On education he said he would not cut investment.

The speech comes days after Lula signed Complementary Law 239/2026, the fiscal law, on Tuesday 24 November 2026, which changes the fiscal rules so the government can limit spending to reach primary-surplus targets (revenue minus spending before interest on the debt) from 2027, as set out in our report on the fiscal law. The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, passed the text on Monday 23 November.

The law sets a limit of 2% on real spending growth in years when containment measures apply. The government estimates that it can improve the 2027 budget by R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.9 billion to US$9.8 billion at R$5.74 per US$, the 26 November session close from RT).

Neither the law nor the speech names a programme. Lula did not say which line of spending would carry the savings.

Brazilian markets moved sharply this week. The dollar closed at R$5.74 on 26 November, its fourth fall in a row, according to RT.

Nothing is known yet about whether Trabuco’s team has a plan for the benefit checks or what they would cost. No date has been confirmed for any review of benefits.

Two dates frame what comes next: Lula’s term begins in January 2027, and the new fiscal rule applies from 2027. Until a list of programmes appears, investors and beneficiaries are left to weigh a promise against a limit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Lula cut benefits for the poor?

He said on 27 November that there is no chance he will cut them, but that people who are not entitled should stop receiving them. He has not said which programmes would be reviewed.

Does the promise cover education?

Yes, he said he would not cut education and that he would invest in full-time schools. The fiscal law is a separate matter that sets the spending framework.

Why does the finance minister matter here?

The finance minister carries out the spending limits that the new fiscal law allows. Trabuco’s appointment was confirmed a day before Lula spoke.

Sources Sources speech of President Lula at the Universidade Federal Fluminense, Niterói, 27 November 2026 (presidential palace transcript, not opened by us)

Complementary Law 239/2026, Diário Oficial da União (Brazil’s official gazette), 24 November 2026 (not opened by us)

government confirmation of the finance minister, 26 November 2026

RT market data, session closes of 25 and 26 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.