Brazil Signs Fiscal Law With Spending Cap
Brazil's government has locked in one round of budget tightening, and the Finance Minister says his team is studying a harder second step.
Economy: Brazil
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a fiscal law without vetoes on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The government estimates that the law, Complementary Law 239, can improve the 2027 budget by up to R$56.1 billion (about US$9.5 billion at 5.89 reais per dollar).
Key Facts
- Who. President Lula, who signed the law without vetoes.
- What. Complementary Law 239 lets the government freeze spending and caps its real growth at 2% in tight years.
- Where. Brasília, Brazil’s federal government and National Congress.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 24 November 2026, 23:30 GMT
Brazil’s government has locked in one round of budget tightening, and the Finance Minister says his team is studying a harder second step.
The Senate passed the bill on Wednesday 18 November, and the law was published in the Official Gazette (Diário Oficial da União), the government’s legal journal, on 24 November. The text is on the Planalto, the presidential palace’s website.
The law lets the federal Executive freeze spending commitments when the bimonthly budget review puts the primary result in the lower tolerance band. The primary result is revenue minus spending before interest payments, and the tolerance band is the margin around the yearly target.
From 2027, in years when it uses that power, real spending growth may not exceed 2% a year. Real means after inflation, so the cap lets spending grow only slowly above prices.
Brazil’s existing fiscal framework, Complementary Law 200 of 2023, already lets real spending grow between 0.6% and 2.5% a year. The new 2% ceiling therefore applies on top of that rule in years of fiscal strain.
The law also deepens the cut to tax benefits from 10% to 20%, which the government expects to bring in about R$15 billion (US$2.5 billion) more in revenue. Article 15 of the law says the tax changes apply from 1 January 2027 for most taxes, and from the first day of the fourth month after publication for those under constitutional waiting rules.
The government’s estimate of up to R$56.1 billion is the top of a range, and the lower end of its estimate is R$45.1 billion (about US$7.7 billion). The 2027 budget promises a primary surplus of R$18.6 billion (about US$3.2 billion), so the law is meant to make that target reachable.
Finance Minister Dario Durigan, who leads the economic team, has said the government is studying a constitutional amendment, known in Brazil as a PEC, to restrain mandatory spending. The text is not public, and the Finance Ministry has not said when it would send one to Congress.
Most federal spending is mandatory, set by the Constitution or by law, so a plain budget decree cannot slow it. Changing that needs a PEC, which requires 308 of 513 deputies and 49 of 81 senators, in two rounds in each house.
What is not known is the scope of any amendment, including whether it would touch minimum health and education spending. The next measurable step is the bimonthly budget review, which will show whether the new freeze power is used in 2027.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does Complementary Law 239 do?
It lets the government freeze spending in tight years, caps real spending growth at 2% in those years, and cuts tax benefits by 20%. The government estimates up to R$56.1 billion in savings for 2027.
Why talk about a constitutional amendment?
Most federal spending is mandatory, so a plain budget decree cannot slow it. Changing that needs a PEC and a supermajority in both houses.
Sources
Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: Complementary Law 239 of 24 November 2026, Presidency of the Republic · Federal Official Gazette
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