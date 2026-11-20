The LIT lithium-miners fund fell for a sixth day to a 12-month low, with Albemarle down 3.37% and Chile's SQM down 1.83%.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Lithium fund: The LIT lithium-miners fund fell 2.23% to US$54.33, its sixth straight loss and a 12-month low.

The LIT lithium-miners fund fell 2.23% to US$54.33, its sixth straight loss and a 12-month low. Albemarle: Albemarle, the largest Western lithium producer, fell 3.37% to US$82.93, 61.5% below its April high.

Albemarle, the largest Western lithium producer, fell 3.37% to US$82.93, 61.5% below its April high. SQM: Chile’s SQM fell 1.83% to US$47.85, also a 12-month low.

Chile’s SQM fell 1.83% to US$47.85, also a 12-month low. Cause: Oversupply fears and a Wall Street sell-off: the S&P 500 fell 2.02%, the VIX 15.80% higher.

Oversupply fears and a Wall Street sell-off: the S&P 500 fell 2.02%, the VIX 15.80% higher. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 92.5% (US$43.5 million traded, 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November).

Today’s Focus Lithium shares have fallen to their lowest levels in a year, and Thursday’s drop did not look like a blip. The lithium miners fund LIT, which holds shares in producers rather than the metal itself, fell for a sixth day running. The main cause is a market that fears oversupply: lithium shares have now lost more than a quarter of their value in 60 sessions. We could not confirm a fresh move in Chinese lithium prices on Thursday. A frightened stock market made it worse. With the S&P 500 down 2.02%, investors sold the most volatile shares first, and lithium miners are among them. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Lithium producers are being priced for a surplus that may last into 2027, so the next signal is whether Chinese lithium prices and producer output stabilise.

01 The session in one read

Lithium miners had a bad day in a bad week. LIT, the exchange-traded fund that holds lithium producers and is not the price of the metal, closed Thursday, November 19, 2026 at US$54.33, down 2.23%.

That was its lowest close in at least six months and the lowest in a full year. For an outsider, the point is simple: investors are betting that the world will soon make more lithium than it needs.

Assessment — Glut fears plus forced selling MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that fears of oversupply set the direction and Thursday’s Wall Street panic sped it up. Confidence is medium because we found no company-specific news on Thursday and no fresh price or electric-vehicle demand data to confirm the supply and demand story. The variable to watch is whether Chinese lithium carbonate, the benchmark battery product, stabilises or breaks lower.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Latin America markets Email address Follow

02 The board

Albemarle, the biggest Western lithium producer, fell 3.37% to US$82.93. SQM, the Chilean company that pulls lithium from the Atacama salt flat, fell 1.83% to US$47.85.

Albemarle fell harder than the fund and SQM. Over five sessions it is down 12.57%, against 8.58% for LIT, which shows how much of the pain is concentrated in the largest names.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$54.33 −2.23% Albemarle US$82.93 −3.37% SQM US$47.85 −1.83%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-19. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.05% USD / MXN 19.09 +0.02% USD / CLP 1,015 +0.73% USD / COP 3,423 +1.96% USD / ARS 1,565 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,713.60 -0.64% S&P IPSA Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,333.80 -0.28% — 10,362.70 10,375 10,286 — IPC MEX 68,713.60 -0.64% +10.68% 69,154.17 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.05% +11.29% 5.93 5.93 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.50 +0.82% +5.82% 6.45 6.51 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.09 +0.02% +4.21% 19.09 19.15 19.05 — USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% +8.96% 1,008 1,015 1,015 — USD/COP 3,423 +1.96% -7.80% 3,357 3,427 3,422 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.30% +1.73% 3.45 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,565 -0.02% +11.20% 1,565 1,565 1,565 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.95 -0.08% -4.84% 60.00 59.95 59.80 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.49% -9.50% 431.01 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.49% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% USD/COP 3,423 +1.96% EUR/BRL 6.50 +0.82% USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 0 of 2 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest is the market’s fear of a glut. Lithium shares have fallen for six sessions, and the pattern fits investors pricing a surplus, though we have no fresh data on Chinese carbonate prices for Thursday.

Second is the sell-off around it. The S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge rose 15.80%, so funds cut risk across the board. The usual lithium drivers did not rescue the miners: the dollar index barely moved at 103.92 (up 0.06%) and the 10-year US Treasury yield edged down to about 5.0%.

Third is positioning. On 3 November our own wrap recorded six-month lows for Albemarle and SQM as investors trimmed profit forecasts ahead of earnings and worried about 2027 oversupply. Thursday looks like the same trade continuing. Confidence in oversupply fears as the main cause is medium; in the Wall Street panic as the accelerator, medium.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation with a sharper edge. LIT is down 10.46% over 20 sessions and 28.4% over 60, and it has fallen 40.7% from its high of 91.62 on 11 May.

Albemarle and SQM peaked together on 16 April and have since lost 61.5% and 49.8% respectively. That is not a correction; the market has repriced the whole industry.

Our own price history since 2010 offers one cool-headed fact. After 41 earlier falls in LIT of this size or larger, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 23 cases, or 56%, with a median gain of 0.9% and a worst case of a further 14.9% loss. History is not a forecast, and a coin-flip with a small median is hardly a reason to buy.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile is the most exposed. SQM is its flagship lithium company, and its share price is now 49.8% below its April high, which squeezes the profits that feed royalties and investor confidence in the Atacama salt flat.

Argentina and Bolivia sit in the same Lithium Triangle, the cluster of salt flats holding much of the world’s known reserves. Lower prices make new projects there harder to finance, though we found no specific Argentine or Bolivian news for Thursday.

For savers in São Paulo, Mexico City or Santiago holding lithium funds through global platforms, the lesson is that a theme can be right in the long run and still lose half its value in seven months.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle is the bellwether. It has fallen six sessions in a row and sits exactly at its 12-month low of 82.93, so any bounce or break there will be read as a verdict on the whole sector.

SQM has fallen two sessions in a row but is 15.11% lower over 20 sessions. Its 12-month low of 47.85 is the line to watch.

In China, the Guangzhou Futures Exchange starts trading lithium hydroxide futures on 26 November, as reported. They are not carbonate futures, but a new way to bet on prices usually brings more volatility, and more price discovery.

07 What would end it

The nearest support is the 12-month lows, set on Thursday itself: 54.33 for LIT, 82.93 for Albemarle and 47.85 for SQM. Resistance is far above, at the 12-month highs of 91.62, 215.62 and 95.31.

What would change the picture is Chinese carbonate prices stabilising, or evidence that producers are cutting output. Calmer Wall Street would also help, since the VIX at 28.44 is a stress reading.

The honest answer to whether it stops: not until the surplus shrinks. The sell-off may pause sooner, as 56% of past cases suggest, but a durable recovery needs the glut to ease.

08 What to watch

Chinese carbonate: Whether the price stabilises or falls further, since it drives producers’ earnings.

Whether the price stabilises or falls further, since it drives producers’ earnings. 26 November: Launch of lithium hydroxide futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, a new gauge of price expectations.

Launch of lithium hydroxide futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, a new gauge of price expectations. Albemarle and SQM lows: Closes below 82.93 or 47.85 would extend the slide to new 12-month lows.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$43.5 million traded as of 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 92.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 5.1%, no change at 2.9%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.2% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on lithium miners.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are lithium stocks falling?

Mainly because investors fear a lithium oversupply, and because a broad Wall Street sell-off hit risky shares on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Is LIT the price of lithium?

No. LIT is an exchange-traded fund that holds shares of lithium miners, so it reflects company profits and investor mood, not the metal’s spot price.

How does this affect Chile?

SQM, Chile’s lithium champion, closed at US$47.85, which is 49.8% below its April high, reducing the profits that support Chilean royalties and investment.

Will lithium stocks rebound?

After 41 earlier falls of similar size, LIT was higher 20 sessions later 56% of the time, with a median gain of 0.9%. That is history, not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice