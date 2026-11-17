Lithium Miners Fund Falls 3.3% to a 12-Month Low | Lithium Wrap, Nov 16
Key Facts
- Lithium fund: The LIT fund, which holds lithium-mining shares, fell 3.27% to US$56.84, a 12-month low.
- Albemarle: Albemarle, the US lithium producer, fell 5.74% to US$88.16, 59.1% below its April high.
- SQM: Chile’s SQM fell 4.63% in New York to US$51.13, also a 12-month low.
- Rates: The 10-year Treasury yield is 5.14% as traders bet on a Federal Reserve rate rise.
- China: Weak China data weighed: October industrial output rose 4.8% against a consensus of 5.3%.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 91.5% (US$35.7 million traded, 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November).
Today’s Focus
Lithium shares had their worst day in weeks on Monday, 16 November 2026, and all three names we track closed at their lowest level in a year. The fund LIT, which holds lithium-mining companies rather than the metal itself, fell 3.27% to US$56.84.
Albemarle, the world’s best-known lithium producer, dropped 5.74%, and SQM, the Chilean company that pumps lithium from the Atacama salt flat, lost 4.63%.
The trigger was a wider retreat from risk. Investors now expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, and that hurts expensive, long-horizon bets such as battery metals.
What matters today. Lithium miners are being squeezed twice: by a long slide in lithium shares and by a bond market that makes their future profits worth less today.
01 The session in one read
Think of lithium miners as a bet on factories that have not been built yet. When interest rates rise, the value of those future profits shrinks, and Monday was a day of exactly that arithmetic.
LIT fell for a third session running, and its five-session loss is 7.35% from the level a week earlier. For readers new to the sector, lithium is the light metal inside electric-car batteries, and the shares are a stand-in for how investors feel about that future.
The best-supported reading is that a long slide in lithium producers met a sudden jump in borrowing costs and fear on Monday. We are moderately confident, because the reporting we found covered rates and metals broadly but offered no lithium-specific news dated 16 November. The variable to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield: while it keeps rising, lithium shares have little reason to recover.
02 The board
Albemarle fell hardest, at 5.74%, because it is the most heavily exposed to lithium prices and carries the most to lose when sentiment sours. SQM’s 4.63% was milder, and the fund’s 3.27% sits between them because it spreads its money across many miners.
All three closed at their lowest point of the past 12 months, so there is no recent floor beneath them on the chart.
|Asset
|Level
|Change
|Lithium (LIT ETF)
|US$56.84
|-3.27%
|Albemarle
|US$88.16
|5.74%
|SQM
|US$51.13
|4.63%
Source: RT close, 2026-11-16. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.
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Latin America — Cross-Market Board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,295.41
|-1.83%
|+7.84%
|172,457.76
|—
|—
|—
|IPSA
|10,525.26
|-1.27%
|—
|10,660.26
|10,698
|10,499
|—
|IPC MEX
|71,204.98
|-0.84%
|+13.87%
|71,811.20
|—
|—
|—
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|—
|COLCAP
|2,452.46
|-0.02%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.79
|+0.11%
|+9.34%
|5.78
|5.79
|5.78
|—
|EUR/BRL
|6.37
|+2.14%
|+3.91%
|6.24
|6.37
|6.35
|—
|USD/MXN
|18.50
|-0.08%
|+1.04%
|18.52
|18.52
|18.49
|—
|USD/CLP
|997.53
|+0.27%
|+8.63%
|994.88
|997.53
|997.53
|—
|USD/COP
|3,315
|-0.09%
|-10.43%
|3,318
|3,319
|3,315
|—
|USD/PEN
|3.41
|+0.10%
|+3.34%
|3.41
|3.41
|3.40
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,550
|-0.02%
|+10.11%
|1,550
|1,550
|1,550
|—
|USD/UYU
|40.61
|+0.05%
|+3.47%
|40.59
|40.61
|40.61
|—
|USD/PYG
|6,186
|+2.79%
|-10.74%
|6,018
|6,186
|6,186
|—
|USD/BOB
|11.59
|+2.44%
|+72.10%
|11.31
|11.59
|11.59
|—
|USD/DOP
|60.36
|+2.08%
|-5.22%
|59.13
|60.51
|60.32
|—
|USD/CRC
|442.56
|+1.76%
|-9.48%
|434.89
|442.56
|442.56
|—
|USD/GTQ
|7.64
|-0.05%
|+2.01%
|7.64
|7.64
|7.64
|—
03 Why it moved
First and heaviest: rates. The US 10-year yield is 5.14%, up 24 basis points in five sessions (a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point), and the dollar index at 103.63 edged up 0.21% on the day.
Gold funds have fallen 7.01% in five sessions as markets price in Federal Reserve rate hikes, which tells us this is a broad rates story rather than a lithium one.
Second: fear and weak data. China, the biggest battery market, reported October industrial output up 4.8% against a consensus of 5.3% and retail sales up 0.4% against 0.8% (RT economic calendar). China’s unemployment rate eased to 5.1% from 5.2%, and retail sales for January to October rose 1.04% from a year earlier (previous 1.13%). In the United States, the New York Empire State manufacturing index fell to 7.8 against 18 expected. The S&P 500 lost 1.92% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, leapt 18.70%, and cyclical stocks such as miners are usually sold first in that mood.
Third, and slowest: a long slide in lithium shares that began in the spring. Albemarle’s shares are 38.5% lower than 60 sessions ago, and we found no company news on Monday.
One signal disagrees: oil fell 3.81% in the USO fund, which usually eases pressure on inflation, yet yields held near their highs. Our confidence in this ranking is medium; we found no company news from Monday itself.
04 The trend behind it
This is a continuation, not a new phase. LIT is down 12.03% over 20 sessions and 25.8% over 60, and sits 38.0% below its 11 May peak.
The producers have fallen much further. Albemarle is 59.1% below its 16 April high, and SQM is 46.4% below the same-day peak of 95.31, so the damage in the shares began in the spring.
Our own price history since 2010 offers one cautious comfort. After 32 earlier falls in LIT of this size, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 24 cases, or 75%, with a median gain of 2.8% and a worst case of a further 14.9% loss.
The same test on Albemarle found gains in 58 of 109 cases, and on SQM in 32 of 52. History is not a forecast, and a rising-rate market is exactly the kind of setting where the worst cases appear.
05 What it means for Latin America
Chile feels it most. SQM mines the Atacama, and lower lithium earnings mean lower royalties and export income, although copper matters far more to the Chilean budget.
Argentina and Bolivia are the Lithium Triangle’s newer players, and their projects need lithium prices high enough to justify costly investment. A weaker sector makes foreign backers slower to commit, which hits provinces such as Argentina’s northern salt flats that are counting on new plants.
For investors in São Paulo, Mexico City or Lima, the lesson is indirect: a global risk-off day also weighs on emerging-market currencies and stocks, and a dollar index at 103.63 adds to that pressure.
06 The names to watch
Albemarle is the purest play and the most volatile, having fallen 11.06% in five sessions against a 12-month high of 215.62.
SQM is the one that matters for Chile, and it has fallen 14.97% over 20 sessions.
LIT is the sensible gauge for ordinary investors, because it blends producers and avoids single-company risk, though it still tracks company shares rather than the price of the metal.
07 What would end it
Technically, there is no nearby support, since all three just made 12-month lows, so the round number of US$50 for LIT is the obvious marker to watch below. Resistance is far away: the 12-month highs of 91.62 for LIT, 215.62 for Albemarle and 95.31 for SQM.
Two things would change the picture: a fall in Treasury yields from 5.14%, and the next Federal Reserve decision and US inflation data, which will show whether rate hikes are still expected. A pause would help, but only evidence that lithium prices themselves have stopped falling would fix the earnings problem.
08 What to watch
- US 10-year yield: It stands at 5.14%; a fall would ease pressure on long-term bets such as lithium.
- Federal Reserve signals: Rate-hike expectations are driving the sell-off, so the next decision and inflation data matter most.
- Company results: The next earnings reports from both companies will show whether lithium prices have stopped falling.
- Chile’s export income: SQM’s Atacama output feeds royalties and export revenue, though copper dominates the budget.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$35.7 million traded as of 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 91.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 4.7%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December, which weighs on long-horizon bets such as lithium miners.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did lithium stocks fall on Monday?
Rate-hike fears and a broad sell-off pushed the S&P 500 down 1.92%, and lithium miners were hit on top of an already weak earnings picture.
Is LIT the price of lithium?
No. LIT is a fund holding lithium-mining company shares, so it tracks sentiment about the industry, not the spot price of the metal.
What is the Lithium Triangle?
It is the high-altitude region of Chile, Argentina and Bolivia that holds a large share of the world’s lithium in underground brines.
Does history suggest a rebound?
After 32 earlier falls of this size in LIT, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 24 cases, but history is not a forecast.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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