A new poll gives Milei the edge among committed voters and peronism the edge among the persuadable, with a presidential vote due in 2027.

Casa Rosada, the presidential palace on Plaza de Mayo, with two visitors in the foreground, in an undated file photo. The photo does not show the protest or the arrests. Photo: Ben Tavener / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei’s party leads among firm voters, but peronism, the opposition movement of Cristina Kirchner and Axel Kicillof, has the larger pool of people who might still back it. That is the picture in a poll published on Friday 27 November 2026 by Management & Fit, an Argentine polling firm.

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The firm questioned 2,200 people nationwide between Thursday 12 and Tuesday 17 November, weighted to represent the country. The result matters because Argentina votes for a president in 2027, and both camps are counting their ceilings.

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Key Facts Who. Management & Fit, an Argentine polling firm, on Milei’s governing party and peronism.

What. Sure vote: Milei’s party 25.7%, the peronist opposition 23.5%; peronism has the higher ceiling.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (real-money bets, not polls) gives Milei 45.5% to win in 2027 (6:30 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 22:45 GMT.

A new poll gives Milei the edge among committed voters and peronism the edge among the persuadable, with a presidential vote due in 2027.

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The Argentine Senate voted on Thursday 26 November 2026 to suspend the PASO, Argentina’s compulsory open primaries, in Milei’s electoral reform. The poll appeared the same day, ahead of the presidential election in 2027.

The figures here come from the poll’s published summary. Management & Fit uses two measures, a “sure” vote and a “probable” vote, which are the firm’s own categories.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On the sure vote, Milei’s La Libertad Avanza (LLA), the governing libertarian party, has 25.7%, against 23.5% for Fuerza Patria, the Kirchnerite peronist space. Add the probable vote and the order flips, with peronism at a ceiling of 42.4% and LLA at 40.3%.

File photo: Argentina’s National Congress building in Buenos Aires.

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Rejection is high on both sides, and slightly higher for the government. Management & Fit found that 57.3% would never vote for LLA and 54.9% would never vote for peronism.

Mauricio Macri’s centre-right party PRO has a sure vote of 5.4%, and left-wing parties have 7.4%. A hypothetical LLA and PRO alliance scored 20.7% sure vote, lower than LLA alone.

Counting PRO’s voters, the pollster calculates a floor of 31% and a ceiling of 45% for the government camp. Whether such an alliance will exist is not known.

Senator Patricia Bullrich, the government bloc’s leader in the Senate and a former security minister, has a sure vote of 6.1% and a ceiling of 22.9%. About half of those polled, 49.5%, say they would never vote for her.

Her image balance, positive minus negative, is -11.2 points, against -20.2 for Milei. About 62% see her as part of the government, split between 30.9% who say she represents it completely and 31.8% who say she represents different interests.

Another 27.1% think she is heading for a break with Milei. Whether she will run on her own is not known.

Economic problems dominate the public mood, with 72.4% naming them as a main concern. Difficulty reaching the end of the month leads at 21.1%, followed by family or personal debt at 15.5% and low incomes at 15.2%.

This is one poll from one pollster, and no other poll is cited here. The sure and probable categories belong to the firm, so other pollsters may count them differently.

The electoral calendar for 2027 after the primaries are dropped is not known. Until it is clear, the poll shows how much room each camp has to grow, not who will win.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is ahead in Argentina’s latest poll?

Milei’s party leads among firm voters, while peronism leads once probable voters are counted. It is one pollster’s snapshot, not a forecast.

What is Patricia Bullrich’s position?

She leads the government bloc in the Senate, and her firm support is small. Her ceiling is much higher, and many people see her as part of the government.

What worries Argentines most?

Economic problems top the list, above all making it to the end of the month. Debt and low incomes follow close behind.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Management & Fit poll, fieldwork 12 to 17 November 2026, published summary; Argentine Senate session of 27 November 2026; Polymarket market “Argentina Presidential Election Winner”, read 27 November 2026

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error