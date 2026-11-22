Peru Finds 5,459 Dead Coastal Animals
Peru's wildlife service has counted thousands of dead seabirds and sea lions along the coast, and the warm-water event behind their food shortage is expected to last into 2027.
Peru: Brief
Peru’s national wildlife service, SERFOR, recorded 5,556 coastal animals of 37 species outside protected areas by early November 2026, and 5,459 of them were found dead, according to press reports of its figures. Peru’s wildlife and climate authorities say the warm Pacific of a coastal El Niño, the periodic warming of the sea off South America, has shifted the anchovy that seabirds and sea lions eat.
SERFOR made that point on 26 June 2026, citing ENFEN, the national committee that studies El Niño. The count covers only the coast outside protected areas such as the Paracas National Reserve, a marine protected area.
Key Facts
- Who. SERFOR, Peru’s national wildlife service, counted the animals along the coast.
- What. 5,459 of 5,556 animals recorded outside protected areas were dead by early November 2026.
- Cause. SERFOR, citing ENFEN, says warm seas moved the anchovy these animals eat.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors price the 2026-27 El Niño as the strongest on record at about 60%, 22 November 2026.
- As of. 22 November 2026, 18:25 GMT
Peru’s wildlife service has counted thousands of dead seabirds and sea lions along the coast, and the warm-water event behind their food shortage is expected to last into 2027.
On 8 July 2026 Peru’s Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, MIDAGRI, announced a coast-wide strategy, with SERFOR field teams in Tumbes, Piura, La Libertad, Áncash, Lima and Ica. Marco Arenas, SERFOR’s director of sustainable wildlife management, said: “We work with regional authorities and sector bodies to provide a technical, fast and coordinated response” (our translation).
The release also lists joint inspections by SERFOR, SENASA, the animal-health authority, and SERNANP, the protected-areas service, in critical areas such as Paracas. It also introduced a guide for beach reports and urged the public not to touch, feed or try to return stranded animals to the sea.
On 17 November 2026 SERFOR and the Universidad Científica del Sur, a private university in Lima, opened a rehabilitation centre for marine wildlife, described in Peruvian reports as the country’s first of its kind. It has room for up to 100 animals, and pelicans were released after about a month of care.
ENFEN said in its communiqué N° 20-2026 of 13 November 2026 that the coastal El Niño would keep an extraordinary magnitude until February 2027 and then weaken gradually towards mid-2027. That outlook sets how long the food shortage for coastal wildlife could last.
Earlier reports cover Peru’s flood and mudslide alert and China’s El Niño aid to Peru. More is on the Peru news page.
It is not known how many deaths come from hunger rather than disease. The SERFOR count also leaves out protected areas, so it is not a national total.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is El Niño the only cause of the deaths?
El Niño’s warm water has changed where the anchovy is found, according to SERFOR, but the cause of each death is not established. Avian influenza hit Peru’s coastal wildlife in 2023, according to Peruvian reports.
What should someone do on finding a stranded animal?
The ministry urges people not to touch, feed or return stranded animals to the sea, and to report the find to the authorities. A new guide governs how local teams respond.
Sources
Primary: MIDAGRI release, 8 July 2026; SERFOR release, 26 June 2026; ENFEN communiqué N° 20-2026, 13 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error