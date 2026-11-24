IBOV
164,796.05
▼ 0.95%
COLCAP
2,452.46
— —
IPC MEX
69,490.83
▲ 1.26%
MERVAL
2,848,945
— —
USD/BRL 5.93 ▼ 0.33%
USD/MXN 19.16 ▼ 0.01%
USD/CLP 1,017 ▼ 0.59%
USD/COP 3,505 ▲ 0.62%
USD/PEN 3.47 ▲ 0.27%
USD/ARS 1,580 ▼ 0.02%
USD/UYU
40.61
— 0.00%
USD/PYG
6,212
— 0.00%
USD/BOB
11.64
— 0.00%
USD/DOP 59.54 ▲ 0.03%
USD/CRC
441.73
— 0.00%
USD/GTQ
7.64
— 0.00%
USD/HNL
26.89
— 0.00%
USD/NIO
36.62
— 0.00%
USD/VES 913.46 ▼ 0.57%
USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00%
USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00%
USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 0.06%
USD/TTD 6.70 — 0.00%
EUR/BRL 6.47 ▼ 0.34%
BRENT
86.43
▼ 3.29%
WTI
79.90
▼ 0.34%
IRON ORE
161.91
— —
COPPER
5.50
▼ 2.20%
GOLD
3,632
▼ 0.54%
SILVER
42.45
▼ 1.63%
SOY
1,229
▼ 0.02%
CORN
448.50
▲ 3.28%
WHEAT
592.00
▲ 2.60%
COFFEE
267.35
▼ 2.73%
SUGAR
17.58
▲ 3.23%
ORANGE JUICE
135.40
▲ 6.11%
COTTON
81.21
▲ 7.61%
COCOA
5,281
▲ 3.04%
BEEF
228.78
▲ 2.59%
CATTLE
334.25
▼ 0.35%
LITHIUM
54.70
▲ 5.23%
PETR4
41.30
▼ 3.21%
VALE3
58.41
▼ 0.12%
ITUB4
39.73
▼ 0.85%
BBDC4
13.71
▼ 0.87%
ABEV3
15.94
▼ 0.87%
BBAS3
14.20
▼ 0.70%
B3SA3
14.16
▼ 0.84%
WEGE3
49.91
▼ 2.39%
PRIO3
58.22
▼ 3.29%
SUZB3
55.19
▼ 0.24%
RENT3
28.74
▼ 0.42%
AZZA3
14.58
▼ 0.34%
CSAN3
3.14
▲ 1.95%
RAIZ4
15.00
▼ 10.71%
PCAR3
3.60
▲ 11.46%
GMAT3
4.11
▼ 1.67%
PSSA3
42.91
▼ 2.39%
CVCB3
0.72
— 0.00%
POSI3
3.38
▲ 0.30%
SLCE3
16.94
▼ 3.37%
NATU3
4.55
▲ 1.56%
BRKM5
2.91
▲ 11.92%
RANI3
7.81
▼ 2.50%
IBOV
164,796.05
▼ 0.95%
COLCAP
2,452.46
— —
IPC MEX
69,490.83
▲ 1.26%
MERVAL
2,848,945
— —
USD/BRL
5.93
▼ 0.33%
USD/MXN
19.16
▼ 0.02%
USD/CLP
1,017
▼ 0.59%
USD/COP
3,505
▲ 0.62%
USD/PEN
3.47
▲ 0.27%
USD/ARS
1,580
▼ 0.02%
USD/UYU
40.61
— 0.00%
USD/PYG
6,212
— 0.00%
USD/BOB
11.64
— 0.00%
USD/DOP
59.54
▲ 0.03%
USD/CRC
441.73
— 0.00%
USD/GTQ
7.64
— 0.00%
USD/HNL
26.89
— 0.00%
USD/NIO
36.62
— 0.00%
USD/VES
913.46
▼ 0.57%
USD/PAB
1.00
— 0.00%
USD/BZD
2.00
— 0.00%
USD/JMD
157.69
▲ 3.00%
USD/TTD
6.70
▲ 2.17%
EUR/BRL
6.47
▼ 0.33%
BRENT
86.43
▼ 3.29%
WTI
79.90
▼ 0.34%
IRON ORE
161.91
— —
COPPER
5.50
▼ 2.20%
GOLD
3,632
▼ 0.54%
SILVER
42.45
▼ 1.63%
SOY
1,229
▼ 0.02%
CORN
448.50
▲ 3.28%
WHEAT
592.00
▲ 2.60%
COFFEE
267.35
▼ 2.73%
SUGAR
17.58
▲ 3.23%
ORANGE JUICE
135.40
▲ 6.11%
COTTON
81.21
▲ 7.61%
COCOA
5,281
▲ 3.04%
BEEF
228.78
▲ 2.59%
CATTLE
334.25
▼ 0.35%
LITHIUM
54.70
▲ 5.23%
PETR4
41.30
▼ 3.21%
VALE3
58.41
▼ 0.12%
ITUB4
39.73
▼ 0.85%
BBDC4
13.71
▼ 0.87%
ABEV3
15.94
▼ 0.87%
BBAS3
14.20
▼ 0.70%
B3SA3
14.16
▼ 0.84%
WEGE3
49.91
▼ 2.39%
PRIO3
58.22
▼ 3.29%
SUZB3
55.19
▼ 0.24%
RENT3
28.74
▼ 0.42%
AZZA3
14.58
▼ 0.34%
CSAN3
3.14
▲ 1.95%
RAIZ4
15.00
▼ 10.71%
PCAR3
3.60
▲ 11.46%
GMAT3
4.11
▼ 1.67%
PSSA3
42.91
▼ 2.39%
CVCB3
0.72
— 0.00%
POSI3
3.38
▲ 0.30%
SLCE3
16.94
▼ 3.37%
NATU3
4.55
▲ 1.56%
BRKM5
2.91
▲ 11.92%
RANI3
7.81
▼ 2.50%
Latin America Sports Daily for Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Libertadores final: Estudiantes meet Palmeiras in Montevideo on Saturday, while Boca Juniors celebrate their Copa Sudamericana title.
Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Audax Italiano 14.6% in the market "Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)", as of November 23, 10:37 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Saturday’s Libertadores final is set — Estudiantes face Palmeiras at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, kickoff 17:00 Brasília time (15:00 ET).
Boca Juniors are Sudamericana champions — they beat Atlético Mineiro 2-0 in Barranquilla on Saturday 21 November for their first international title in almost two decades.
Both finalists survived penalty shootouts — Estudiantes eliminated Flamengo 3-2 on penalties, and Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 from the spot.
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Today’s headlines
November 24, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Libertadores final
Saturday 28 Nov, 17:00 Brasília (15:00 ET)
Estudiantes of Argentina meet Brazil’s Palmeiras in one match at the Centenario, Montevideo.
Copa Sudamericana final
Result — Sat 21 Nov
Boca Juniors 2-0 Atlético Mineiro, with goals from Ascacíbar and Merentiel.
Estudiantes v Flamengo
Result — decided on penalties
Two 0-0 draws, then a 3-2 shootout sent the Argentines to the final.
Recopa Sudamericana
Next for Boca
Boca’s Sudamericana title earns a place in the Recopa against the Libertadores champion.
02
Boca Juniors beat Atlético Mineiro 2-0 to win the Copa Sudamericana
Result
Boca Juniors won the Copa Sudamericana final 2-0 on Saturday 21 November. The match was played at the Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Santiago Ascacíbar scored in the first half and Miguel Merentiel added the second early after the break. Sources disagree on whether the first goal came in the 15th or 16th minute.
The Sudamericana is the continent’s second-tier club competition, behind the Libertadores. This is Boca’s third title in it and their first international trophy in almost two decades.
Boca reached the final by beating Vasco da Gama in the semifinal at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro. The Uruguayan referee Andrés Matonte took charge of the final.
In short — Boca Juniors 2-0 Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla, ending a wait of almost two decades for an international trophy.
Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, one of Latin America’s best-known football stadiums. File photo.
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03
Estudiantes reach the final after beating Flamengo on penalties
Football
Estudiantes needed a shootout to remove Flamengo, one of Brazil’s biggest clubs. The semifinal first leg in La Plata in mid-October finished 0-0, and so did the second leg at the Maracanã in Rio on 22 October.
Estudiantes then won the penalty shootout 3-2. Two goalless draws against a club of Flamengo’s size make this a story of defensive discipline.
Estudiantes are a historic name in Argentine football, with a Libertadores title from 2009. A final in Montevideo, across the River Plate from Argentina, should bring a large travelling support.
In short — Two 0-0 draws and a 3-2 shootout put Estudiantes into the final.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of
November 23, 10:37 p.m. ET.
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano · 14.6% Coquimbo · 1.6% Colo-Colo 1.1%
Polymarket · US$12,345 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes
03
Frequently Asked Questions
FAQ
When is the Copa Libertadores final?
It is on Saturday 28 November 2026 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Kickoff is 17:00 Brasília time, which is 15:00 ET.
Who won the Copa Sudamericana?
Boca Juniors won it by beating Atlético Mineiro 2-0 on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla. Ascacíbar and Merentiel scored the goals.
What does Boca win next?
Boca qualify for the Recopa Sudamericana. They will play the winner of the Libertadores final.
In short — The Libertadores final is on 28 November in Montevideo, and Boca will meet its winner in the Recopa.
Sources:
TUDN — Atlético Mineiro v Boca Juniors match report, RPP — Boca v Atlético Mineiro Sudamericana final, PrensaFútbol — Libertadores 2026 date and venue, O Liberal — Conmebol sets final kickoff time, Perfil 442 — Palmeiras v Estudiantes final preview
Updated: 2026-11-23T23:23:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.
Related coverage:
Brazil’s Lower House Backs Spending Curbs · Soybeans Rise 0.66% as Grain Glut Persists | Grains Wrap, Nov 23 · US Oil Fund Falls 4.49% as Supply Returns | Oil Wrap, Nov 23.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility:
Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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