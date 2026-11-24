Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Audax Italiano 14.6% in the market "Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)", as of November 23, 10:37 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Saturday’s Libertadores final is set — Estudiantes face Palmeiras at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, kickoff 17:00 Brasília time (15:00 ET).

Boca Juniors are Sudamericana champions — they beat Atlético Mineiro 2-0 in Barranquilla on Saturday 21 November for their first international title in almost two decades.

Both finalists survived penalty shootouts — Estudiantes eliminated Flamengo 3-2 on penalties, and Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 from the spot.