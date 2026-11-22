Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 29% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Palmeiras a 76% chance to win the Copa Libertadores, as of November 22, 1:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Palmeiras of São Paulo meet Estudiantes in the Libertadores final at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November, at 17:00 Brasília time (3pm US Eastern), set by CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation.
Boca Juniors, the Buenos Aires club, won the Copa Sudamericana 2-0 on Saturday against Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Argentina holds one continental title, and Brazil’s Palmeiras can answer it on 28 November, when they face Estudiantes de La Plata, another Argentine club, in Montevideo.
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Palmeiras face Estudiantes, who beat Flamengo 3-2 on penalties in the semi-final.
Copa Sudamericana final
Boca won 2-0, Saturday 21 Nov
Boca Juniors beat Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla, Colombia, in a single match for the title.
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Boca Juniors beat Atlético Mineiro 2-0 to win the Sudamericana
Football
Boca Juniors won the Copa Sudamericana 2-0 against Atlético Mineiro of Belo Horizonte on Saturday 21 November, La Nación and TUDN report. The final was played at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Santiago Ascacíbar and Miguel Merentiel scored, according to La Nación (read 22 November). The Sudamericana is the continent’s second-tier club competition, a sort of Europa League.
In short — Boca Juniors won the Sudamericana 2-0 on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla.
Argentina has one title, Brazil can answer it in Montevideo
Analysis
Boca’s win gives Argentina the Sudamericana. Palmeiras, from Brazil, can level the continental score against Estudiantes, from Argentina, on 28 November.
Estudiantes reached the final by beating Flamengo 3-2 on penalties after two goalless semi-final legs, according to O Povo and Primicias. Palmeiras won the other semi-final.
In short — Argentina took the Sudamericana, and the Libertadores final on 28 November decides whether Brazil answers.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 22, 1:07 a.m. ET.
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 29% · Guadalajara 24.5% · América 18.5%
Polymarket · US$162,346 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 76% · Estudiantes LP 19.1%
Polymarket · US$43,816 traded
Brazil Série A: Teams relegated (2026)
Grêmio 61% · Mirassol 16.5% · Coritiba 8.8%
Polymarket · US$26,687 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
ABB 66.7% · GV San José 41.5% · Real Tomayapo 27%
Polymarket · US$22,486 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 14.6% · Coquimbo 1.7% · Colo-Colo 1.1%
Polymarket · US$12,345 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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