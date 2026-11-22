Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 29% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Palmeiras a 76% chance to win the Copa Libertadores, as of November 22, 1:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras of São Paulo meet Estudiantes in the Libertadores final at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November, at 17:00 Brasília time (3pm US Eastern), set by CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation.

Boca Juniors, the Buenos Aires club, won the Copa Sudamericana 2-0 on Saturday against Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Argentina holds one continental title, and Brazil’s Palmeiras can answer it on 28 November, when they face Estudiantes de La Plata, another Argentine club, in Montevideo.