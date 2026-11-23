Kabras, the defending champions, opened the new season with a five-point win over their old rivals.

Kabras Sugar, last season’s Kenya Cup champions, beat KCB 20-15 in the opening match of the 2026/27 Kenya Cup, Kenya’s top rugby league. The game was played at the ASK Showground in Kakamega, in western Kenya, on Saturday 21 November 2026.

KCB RFC, the rugby club of Nairobi-listed KCB Group bank, lost to the same rival in last season’s final. Coach Andrew Amonde said after the match that his side must go back to the drawing board.

Key Facts What Kabras Sugar beat KCB 20-15 in the Kenya Cup opener, Kenya’s top rugby league.

Where ASK Showground, Kakamega, on Saturday 21 November 2026.

Next KCB host JKUAT Cougars on Saturday 28 November.

As of Monday 23 November 2026

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Kabras, the defending champions, opened the new season with a five-point win over their old rivals.

“We had our chances to win this game but we sold ourselves short,” Amonde said. He added that the first half showed what his side must correct.

KCB host the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Cougars, a newly promoted side, on Saturday 28 November. Kabras travel to Nairobi the following weekend to face Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad.

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The result comes early in a long season. The league table after one round is not yet published.

More: KCB Group, the bank behind the club, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Kenya Cup?

It is Kenya’s top-tier club rugby league, played by teams such as Kabras Sugar and KCB. The 2026/27 season began on Saturday 21 November.

Who Plays Next?

KCB host JKUAT Cougars on Saturday 28 November. Kabras travel to Nairobi the following weekend to play Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad.





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Sources: Post-match statements by KCB RFC head coach Andrew Amonde, 21-23 November 2026; Kenya Cup 2026/27 season-opening fixture, ASK Showground, Kakamega, 21 November 2026; KCB Group, nine-month results 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error