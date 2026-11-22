LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Sunday, November 22, 2026

As of 12:30 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:30 a.m. Brasília, Sunday 22 November 2026 · exchange rates to Friday’s latest published rate, storm outlook issued overnight, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Monday 23 November is a national holiday in Argentina, so finish bank and office errands there before it. Currency markets are closed today, so Friday’s weaker pesos and real remain the latest rates until Monday. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Colombia’s official rate is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 through Monday. That is 1.37% weaker than Friday’s 3,415.10, so COP 1,000,000 now buys about US$289 instead of about US$293. That is 1.37% weaker than Friday’s 3,415.10, so COP 1,000,000 now buys about US$289 instead of about US$293. Money Today 02 Brazil’s next official dollar rate comes Monday. A market-data feed shows the real at 5.9488 per US$1 on Friday, so R$1,000 buys about US$168, while the last official rate, the central bank’s PTAX reference rate, was 5.8889 on Thursday. A market-data feed shows the real at 5.9488 per US$1 on Friday, so R$1,000 buys about US$168, while the last official rate, the central bank’s PTAX reference rate, was 5.8889 on Thursday. Money Today 03 The storm watch off the US Southeast coast has ended. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the government’s storm forecaster, now sees near 0% chance of a tropical system there, though heavy rain and coastal flooding still threaten the East Coast into early next week. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the government’s storm forecaster, now sees near 0% chance of a tropical system there, though heavy rain and coastal flooding still threaten the East Coast into early next week. Weather Watch What changed since yesterday: The NHC now puts the formation chance at near 0% for both 48 hours and 7 days. Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, is due to open debate on the fiscal package in an extraordinary session on Monday evening. The NHC now puts the formation chance at near 0% for both 48 hours and 7 days. Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, is due to open debate on the fiscal package in an extraordinary session on Monday evening. Status Board

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Colombia Note Money The official rate in force through Monday is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1, up from 3,415.10 on Friday. Money Today

The official rate in force through Monday is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1, up from 3,415.10 on Friday. Money Today Visa The 31 October deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa has passed, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax Mexico Note Money The peso closed at 19.145 per US$1 on Friday, so MXN 10,000 buys about US$522 instead of about US$524 on Thursday. Money Today Argentina Today Authorities Monday 23 November is the Sovereignty Day holiday (a national holiday honoring an 1845 river battle), moved from Friday 20, so finish bank and office errands today or skip them until Tuesday. Visas, Residency and Tax

Monday 23 November is the Sovereignty Day holiday (a national holiday honoring an 1845 river battle), moved from Friday 20, so finish bank and office errands today or skip them until Tuesday. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The blue (informal) rate sold at 1,675 pesos per US$1 on Friday, against 1,575.96 at the official wholesale rate. Money Today Brazil Note Authorities Friday’s Black Consciousness Day holiday is over, and offices, banks and Federal Police (the immigration authority) desks return to weekday hours on Monday. Visas, Residency and Tax

Friday’s Black Consciousness Day holiday is over, and offices, banks and Federal Police (the immigration authority) desks return to weekday hours on Monday. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The last official PTAX rate is 5.8889 reais per US$1 from Thursday, and a market feed showed 5.9488 on Friday. Money Today Peru Note Money The sol closed at 3.4543 per US$1 on Friday, slightly weaker than Thursday’s 3.4478. Money Today US Southeast Coast Note Weather Heavy rain and coastal flooding are possible along the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts into early next week, so check your airline before you travel. Weather Watch

01 Weather Watch

Southeast US Coast Low No Longer Expected to Turn Tropical Outlook Area A non-tropical gale-force low centered a few hundred miles southeast of North Carolina Status It moves north into unfavorable conditions, so development is no longer expected Chance Formation chance near 0% (low) through 48 hours and near 0% (low) through 7 days Pacific No tropical cyclone formation is expected in the eastern and central North Pacific for 7 days Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) lists no active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific. Its overnight outlook says the large low-pressure system off the southeast US coast is no longer expected to become a tropical or subtropical storm. The system is still expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, dangerous surf, rip currents and coastal flooding to parts of the southeast and mid-Atlantic US coasts into early next week. The center points travelers to National Weather Service gale warnings and local forecast offices for details. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific tropical weather outlooks, issued overnight on Sunday 22 November 2026 (Atlantic header 1:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time; Pacific header 10:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time Saturday), read 22 Nov 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Sunday is quiet for data releases, so the NHC outlooks set the day’s rhythm.

7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch All day Colombia Colombia: the official rate of 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 stays in force through Monday 23 November. Details in Money Today All day Argentina Argentina: banks and government offices stay closed on Monday 23 November for Sovereignty Day. Details in Visas, Residency and Tax 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: midday outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch

03 Money Today

These are Friday 20 November closes, except Colombia’s official rate, which applies through Monday. All five currencies weakened against the US dollar on the last trading day, with Colombia’s official rate showing the biggest move.

Brazilian Real BRL 5.9488 reais per US$1 Market close, Fri 20 Nov, not an official rate; the central bank published no PTAX (its reference rate) on the holiday, and the last PTAX was 5.8889 on Thu 19 Nov +0.0139 (+0.23%) vs 5.9349 on Thu 19 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$168 Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026; Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 22 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 19.1450 pesos per US$1 Market close, Fri 20 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) +0.0600 (+0.31%) vs 19.0850 on Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$522 Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Sat 21 to Mon 23 Nov +46.82 (+1.37%) vs 3,415.10 that applied Fri 20 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$289 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 22 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4543 soles per US$1 Market close, Fri 20 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read +0.0065 (+0.19%) vs 3.4478 on Thu 19 Nov · sol weaker PEN 1,000 ≈ US$289 Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026 Argentine Peso ARS 1,575.96 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Fri 20 Nov; blue (informal) sell 1,675 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,806.20, both quoted Sat 21 Nov at 3:59 p.m. ET +12.97 (+0.83%) vs 1,562.99 on Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$635 at the wholesale rate, US$554 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL; read 22 Nov 2026

Brazil’s central bank published no PTAX rate on Friday because of the holiday. The market-feed figure for the real is therefore indicative, not official.

04 Status Board

Brazil Dollar Thu 19 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.8889 reais per US$1 and the market feed closed at 5.9349Fri 20 Nov: no PTAX on the Black Consciousness Day holiday, and the market feed closed at 5.9488Real weaker by 0.23% on the market feed; the next official PTAX comes Monday 23 November Source: Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX; same market feed as in Money Today, 20 Nov 2026 Mexico Peso Thu 19 Nov: the market close was 19.0850 pesos per US$1Fri 20 Nov: the market close was 19.1450, a 0.31% weaker pesoThe dollar has risen since Tuesday 17 November in our feed; we found no official statement on the cause Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026 Colombia Official Rate Wed 18 Nov: the TRM was 3,309.55 pesos per US$1, and it was 3,415.10 on Fri 20 NovSat 21 to Mon 23 Nov: the TRM is 3,461.92, with no new rate before MondayUp three days in a row and 4.60% since Wednesday, so the peso is at its weakest of the week Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, datos.gov.co, read 22 Nov 2026 Argentina Dollars Thu 19 Nov: the wholesale rate was 1,562.99 pesos per US$1Fri 20 Nov: wholesale 1,575.96; Sat 21 Nov: blue sell 1,675 and CCL sell 1,806.20Peso weaker by 0.83% at the wholesale rate; the blue rate sits 6.3% above it Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 20 Nov 2026; DolarApi, 21 Nov 2026 Brazil Fiscal Package Thu 12 Nov: the Senate approved the main text of Complementary Bill 299/2026 (Projeto de Lei Complementar), a budget bill, by 45 votes to 31Wed 18 Nov: the Senate finished voting on the bill, 69 votes to 2, and sent it to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower houseHugo Motta, the Chamber’s president, called an extraordinary session for Monday evening 23 November to start debate, and the vote date is not confirmed Source: Agência Senado (the Senate’s news agency), 18 Nov 2026; Hugo Motta’s announcement of 18 Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance Argentina Holiday Monday Argentina’s Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado, a clash with an Anglo-French fleet on the Paraná river, moves from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026. Government offices and banks are generally closed on national holidays. Source: Argentine government holiday calendar (argentina.gob.ar), 2026 Brazil Holiday Over Brazil made 20 November a national holiday, Black Consciousness Day, under Law 14,759 of 2023. Offices that closed for it return to normal weekday hours on Monday 23 November. Source: Presidência da República (Brazil’s presidency), Law 14,759 of 21 December 2023

File photo: a departure corridor at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 22 November 2026 Brazil’s Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change 85.5%, a 0.25-point cut 5.5%, a 0.25-point rise 5.3%. US$146,675 traded in total. Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 97.5%, a 0.25-point cut 2.9%. US$34,216 traded in total. Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 67.5%, a 0.25-point rise 28.3%. US$46,912 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% 92.2%, and 35% to 39.9% 4.5%. US$113,632 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Listed outcomes are not exhaustive, since other outcomes also trade, and markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 22 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado (moved from Friday 20)

Mon 23 Nov Brazil: the central bank’s next official PTAX dollar rate, the first since Thursday 19 November

Mon 23 Nov Hour not confirmed · Monday evening Brazil: the Chamber of Deputies opens an extraordinary session on the fiscal package, and the vote date is not confirmed

Tue 24 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for the first half of November from INEGI, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.51% for the half-month and 3.92% for the year, against 0.41% and 3.62% before

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index, from IBGE, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.36% for the month and 4.80% for the year, against 0.32% and 4.62% before

Thu 26 Nov United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed

Fri 27 Nov 6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: November IGP-M, a general price index from FGV, a business school and think tank; calendar forecast 0.90%, against 1.47% before

Fri 27 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from IBGE; calendar forecast 5.1%, against 5.2% before

Fri 27 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Santiago Chile: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from INE, the statistics institute; no forecast in the calendar

Mon 30 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: October unemployment rate from DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency; 8.0% before

Hours, forecasts and previous readings: Rio Times economic calendar, 22 Nov 2026; forecasts and previous readings come from that feed and are not checked against the issuing bodies; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Pesos Is a Dollar Worth in Colombia This Weekend? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 November 2026. That is 46.82 pesos weaker than the 3,415.10 that applied on Friday. Is Monday 23 November a Holiday in Argentina? Yes, Argentina moves its Sovereignty Day holiday from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026. Government offices and banks are generally closed on national holidays. Is a Hurricane Threatening Latin America Today? No tropical cyclone is active in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s overnight outlook on Sunday 22 November. It gives a large system off the southeast US coast a near 0% chance of becoming tropical or subtropical.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Agência Senado; INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); DANE (Colombia’s statistics agency); Presidência da República (Brazil’s presidency); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.