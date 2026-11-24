Egypt’s expat map comes down to a few Cairo districts, one Mediterranean city and the Red Sea resorts. Below we rank them, explain the visa trap on the coast and list what we could not verify.

Apartment blocks in greater Cairo with the Giza pyramids in the distance. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Guides · Egypt

The best places for foreigners to live in Egypt are Maadi and New Cairo for families, Zamalek for people who want to be in the middle of Cairo, and El Gouna for those who put the sea first. Our ranking is an editorial judgement, because we found no official quality-of-life table for Egypt’s neighbourhoods.

It rests on checks anyone can repeat: where the international schools are, what Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) says about each region, and which visa you will hold. The FCDO, Britain’s foreign ministry, says “the crime rate is generally low,” yet it also lists large parts of Egypt that it advises against visiting.

Key Facts Top picks. Maadi and New Cairo for families, Zamalek for city life, El Gouna for sea. Editorial ranking.

Off limits. No travel at all to North Sinai or within 20 km of the Libyan border.

Visa. A tourist e-visa costs US$30 for one entry and US$65 for multiple entries.

Coast trap. The free stamp for stays under 15 days covers only Sharm el-Sheikh, Dahab, Nuweiba and Taba.

Roads. Egypt recorded 5,829 road deaths in 2025, up 10.8% on 2024.

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Egypt’s expat map comes down to a few Cairo districts, one Mediterranean city and the Red Sea resorts. Below we rank them, explain the visa trap on the coast and list what we could not verify.

How We Ranked Egypt’s Expat Hubs

We scored each place on three things we could check: international schools on site, official safety advice for the area, and whether an ordinary visa lets you stay. Rents, nightlife and “atmosphere” are missing because no official price series exists for them, and we will not guess.

Egypt’s authorities and foreign ministries describe the country in regions, not in neighbourhoods. So the ranking mixes official regional facts with the school facts we could open on 24 November 2026.

1. Maadi: The Family Pick

Maadi, a southern suburb of Cairo, ranks first because it pairs a long-established international school with a metro line. Cairo American College (CAC), a Pre-K to Grade 12 school at 1 Midan Digla in Maadi, says on its website that it was founded in 1945 and offers the Primary Years Programme, the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and an American diploma.

The Cairo Governorate, the city’s local government, lists Maadi among the stops of Metro Line 1, which it describes as running from Helwan in the south to New El Marg in the north with 35 stations. That gives residents a way into central Cairo other than the roads, which, as we show below, are a major everyday risk.

The catch is cost. We found no published rent table for Maadi and no fee schedule on the school pages we read, so ask CAC’s admissions office for current fees in US dollars before you plan a budget.

2. New Cairo: Newer Homes, More Driving

New Cairo, a planned suburb on the eastern edge of Cairo, ranks second for families who want a school close to home. New Cairo British International School (NCBIS) gives its address as Road 17, 5th Settlement, New Cairo, and its website shows logos for the IB Diploma Programme and for Edexcel, a British exam board.

We could not confirm public transport for New Cairo from an official page, so plan on a car or regular ride-hailing. That matters because, as the road data below shows, Egypt’s traffic deaths rose in 2025.

3. Zamalek: The Island in the Nile

Zamalek, an island district in the Nile in central Cairo, ranks third for people without children who want to live in the middle of the city. We place it below Maadi and New Cairo only because we found no official school or hospital data tied to the island itself.

File photo. Apartment blocks on Zamalek island in Cairo, lit at dusk along the Nile. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Roads are a concern for anyone living in Cairo, and the FCDO’s safety page warns that “accidents are common because of variable road conditions, dangerous driving and poor traffic law enforcement.” It adds that you should “not drive outside main cities and resorts at night,” which is advice worth following if you ever leave the island by car.

4. Sheikh Zayed: The Western Suburb

Sheikh Zayed City, a western suburb of Cairo in Giza governorate, ranks fourth. British International School Cairo (BISC), which teaches the National Curriculum of England, IGCSEs (British exams taken at about 16) and then the IB Diploma or A Levels (final-year exams for university entry) for ages 3 to 18, places its campus at Km 38 on the Cairo–Alexandria Road in 6th October City, another western satellite city of Greater Cairo.

Commutes from the west to central Cairo are long, and we found no official travel-time data. Test the drive at rush hour before you sign a lease.

5. Alexandria: The Mediterranean Option

Alexandria, Egypt’s Mediterranean port city, ranks fifth because we could verify the least about daily expat life there. It is home to the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, which describes itself as “much more than a library” and as the New Library of Alexandria.

File photo. Evening on the Corniche, the seafront road of Alexandria. Photo: Slyronit, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The FCDO’s list of areas to avoid names the Libyan border strip, North Sinai, parts of South Sinai and Ismailiyah, the Western Desert and two remote southern border areas, and it does not name Alexandria. That is not a safety guarantee, only the absence of a warning on the pages we read on 24 November 2026.

6. El Gouna and Hurghada: Sea First

El Gouna, a resort town on the Red Sea coast, ranks sixth for people who put the sea ahead of the city. Its own website says it is “only 25 km from Hurghada” and calls it “a luxury destination in Egypt.”

The FCDO says “travel to Red Sea tourist areas in the southern part of the Sinai Peninsula is generally low risk,” and that security checks protect resorts such as Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Marsa Alam. Its safety page also refers to sexual assaults in tourist resorts in the Red Sea region and to recent incidents involving British nationals on diving boats and tours.

7. Sharm el-Sheikh and Dahab: The Visa Trap

Sharm el-Sheikh and Dahab rank last as places to live, though not as places to visit. The FCDO says air arrivals at Sharm el-Sheikh Airport get a free entry stamp for stays under 15 days in Sharm el-Sheikh, Dahab, Nuweiba and Taba, and that staying longer or travelling beyond those resorts requires a visa.

The FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to the northern part of the South Sinai Governorate. Check which side of that line your address sits on before you commit.

In Plain English A governorate is one of Egypt’s provinces. An e-visa is a tourist visa you buy online before you fly, and it is not a residence permit.

The Costs a Rent Listing Does Not Show

Egypt recorded 5,829 road deaths in 2025, up 10.8% from 5,260 in 2024, according to the annual road-accident bulletin of the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS), the state statistics office, released in June 2026. Cairo had the most deaths of any governorate, 779, and pedestrians made up the largest group at 2,132, according to the report of the bulletin by Ahram Online, an Egyptian news site.

Air quality is the other daily cost in greater Cairo. The Clean Air Fund, a clean-air charity, says Egypt’s annual average level of PM2.5, fine particles small enough to enter the lungs, was 13.6 times the World Health Organization’s 2021 guideline in 2019, and that road transport causes 33% of such pollution in greater Cairo.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American public-health agency, lists a Level 1 notice, “Practice Usual Precautions,” for Egypt on a page reviewed on 25 August 2026. It recommends hepatitis A vaccine for unvaccinated travellers aged one and older and typhoid vaccine for most travellers, and it warns against swimming or wading in fresh water such as rivers because of schistosomiasis, a parasite infection.

For hospitals and insurance, read our guide to healthcare in Egypt for expats. For a map of advisories, see our safety guide for expats in Egypt.

Visas: What You Can and Cannot Do

Egypt’s official e-visa portal charges US$30 for a single-entry tourist visa and US$65 for multiple entries, and it requires a passport valid for at least six months from arrival. The FCDO adds that tourist e-visas are valid for up to three months, that a visa on arrival costs US$30 in cash and lasts up to 30 days, and that Cairo airport has sold a digital visa for US$36 by card since 1 August 2026.

A tourist visa is not a residence permit, and the FCDO says you may face a fine if a visa expired more than 14 days earlier. Our step-by-step guide to moving to Egypt covers residence in order, and reports differ on whether buying property gives residence, so we rank no place on that basis.

What It Means for You

If you are planning a first stay, rent short-term in Maadi or Zamalek, test the commute and the air, and only then sign a long lease. Two weeks on the ground tells you more about traffic and noise than any ranking can, including ours.

Prices are another reason to keep lease terms flexible: Egypt’s urban inflation was 12.7% in October 2026, down from 13.9% in September, according to CAPMAS data reported by Enterprise, an Egyptian business newsletter, on 10 November 2026. The next reading, for November, is listed for 9 December 2026 on our economic calendar.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not confirm current rents, school fees or hospital quality for any district, because we found no official table for them. We could not read the US State Department’s current advisory for Egypt either, because its page refused automated access on 24 November 2026.

We also found no current official air-quality reading for individual Cairo districts. Treat every ranking, ours included, as a starting point for your own visit.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best place to live in Egypt for expats?

There is no official ranking. Our editorial pick is Maadi in Cairo for families, because Cairo American College and Metro Line 1 are there, with New Cairo second and Zamalek third.

Is Egypt safe for expats?

The FCDO says the crime rate is generally low but advises against all travel to North Sinai and within 20 km of the Libyan border. Road accidents are a major everyday risk, with 5,829 deaths in 2025.

Can I live in Sharm el-Sheikh or Dahab on the free entry stamp?

No. The free stamp is for stays under 15 days in Sharm el-Sheikh, Dahab, Nuweiba and Taba. A longer stay needs a visa, and the stamp does not cover Cairo or Alexandria.

How much does an Egyptian tourist visa cost?

Egypt’s e-visa portal charges US$30 for one entry and US$65 for multiple entries. A visa on arrival costs US$30 in cash, and Cairo airport sells a US$36 digital visa by card, the FCDO says.

Which Cairo areas have international schools?

Cairo American College is in Maadi, New Cairo British International School is in New Cairo, and British International School Cairo is on the Cairo–Alexandria Road in 6th October City. Ask each school for current fees.

Sources read on 24 November 2026: UK FCDO travel advice for Egypt, warnings and insurance (updated 27 October 2026; https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/egypt/warnings-and-insurance), safety and security, regional risks and entry requirements pages (https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/egypt/safety-and-security); US CDC Travelers’ Health, Egypt (reviewed 25 August 2026; https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/traveler/none/egypt); Egypt e-visa portal FAQ (https://visa2egypt.gov.eg/eVisa/FAQ); Cairo American College (https://cacegypt.org/); New Cairo British International School (https://ncbis.co.uk/); British International School Cairo (https://www.bisc.edu.eg/); El Gouna (https://elgouna.com/); Bibliotheca Alexandrina (https://bibalex.org/en/page/about); Cairo Governorate, metro (https://cairo.gov.eg/en/governorate-services/transportation-services/metro/); CAPMAS annual bulletin of vehicle and train accidents 2025 (https://censusinfo.capmas.gov.eg/metadata-en-v4.2/index.php/catalog/814/overview) as reported by Ahram Online (June 2026; https://english.ahram.org.eg/News/571613.aspx); Clean Air Fund, Cairo (https://www.cleanairfund.org/clean-air-africas-cities/cairo/); Enterprise on CAPMAS inflation (10 November 2026; https://enterpriseam.com/egypt/2026/11/10/egypts-urban-inflation-slowed-to-12-7-in-october-despite-non-food-momentum/).

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