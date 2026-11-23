LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Monday, November 23, 2026

As of 12:30 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:30 a.m. Brasília, Monday 23 November 2026 · exchange rates to Friday’s latest published rate, storm outlook issued overnight, prediction markets at 12:32 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Argentina’s banks and government offices are closed today, Monday 23 November, for a moved national holiday, so errands wait until Tuesday. Brazil’s central bank posts its first official dollar rate since Thursday later today, and no tropical storm is expected anywhere in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Argentina’s Sovereignty Day holiday falls today. The central bank lists 23 November as a bank holiday, and the informal blue rate sold at 1,675 pesos per US$1 on Sunday against 1,575.96 at the official wholesale rate on Friday. The central bank lists 23 November as a bank holiday, and the informal blue rate sold at 1,675 pesos per US$1 on Sunday against 1,575.96 at the official wholesale rate on Friday. Visas, Residency and Tax 02 The Mexican peso weakened on Friday to 19.1625 per US$1, a 0.41% rise in the dollar. MXN 10,000 now buys about US$522 instead of about US$524 on Thursday, and the Brazilian real, Colombian peso and Peruvian sol were also weaker. MXN 10,000 now buys about US$522 instead of about US$524 on Thursday, and the Brazilian real, Colombian peso and Peruvian sol were also weaker. Money Today 03 The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the government storm forecaster, expects no tropical cyclone for seven days. That covers the Atlantic, the Caribbean, the Gulf of America and the eastern Pacific, and the Atlantic season officially ends on Monday 30 November. That covers the Atlantic, the Caribbean, the Gulf of America and the eastern Pacific, and the Atlantic season officially ends on Monday 30 November. Weather Watch What changed since yesterday: Both overnight NHC outlooks list no tropical formation for seven days. Our market-data feed also revised Friday’s Mexican peso close to 19.1625 from 19.1450. Both overnight NHC outlooks list no tropical formation for seven days. Our market-data feed also revised Friday’s Mexican peso close to 19.1625 from 19.1450. Status Board

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Argentina Today Authorities Today is the Sovereignty Day holiday (a national holiday marking an 1845 river battle), moved from Friday 20, so banks and government offices are closed until Tuesday 24 November. Visas, Residency and Tax

Today is the Sovereignty Day holiday (a national holiday marking an 1845 river battle), moved from Friday 20, so banks and government offices are closed until Tuesday 24 November. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The blue (informal) rate sold at 1,675 pesos per US$1 on Sunday, against 1,575.96 at the official wholesale rate (the central bank’s reference rate) on Friday. Money Today Brazil Today Money The central bank’s official PTAX rate (its daily dollar reference rate) for Monday is due this afternoon, after 5.8889 reais per US$1 on Thursday. Money Today

The central bank’s official PTAX rate (its daily dollar reference rate) for Monday is due this afternoon, after 5.8889 reais per US$1 on Thursday. Money Today Authorities Federal Police (the immigration authority) desks and banks return to normal weekday hours after Friday’s Black Consciousness Day (a national holiday on 20 November). The Calendar Ahead Colombia Note Money The official rate (TRM) in force through today is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1, up from 3,415.10 on Friday. Money Today

The official rate (TRM) in force through today is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1, up from 3,415.10 on Friday. Money Today Visa The 31 October deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa has passed, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax Mexico Note Money The peso closed at 19.1625 per US$1 on Friday, so MXN 10,000 buys about US$522. Money Today

The peso closed at 19.1625 per US$1 on Friday, so MXN 10,000 buys about US$522. Money Today Authorities Inflation data for the first half of November is due Tuesday 24 November, which can move the peso. The Calendar Ahead Peru Note Money The sol closed at 3.4563 per US$1 on Friday, weaker than Thursday’s 3.4478. Money Today United States Note Money US banks and markets are closed on Thursday 26 November for Thanksgiving, so send US-dollar transfers before then. The Calendar Ahead

01 Weather Watch

No Tropical Storms Expected in the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific Outlook Atlantic Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days Pacific Tropical cyclone formation is not expected in the eastern and central North Pacific for 7 days Active storms None in either basin Season end The official Atlantic and eastern Pacific seasons end Monday 30 November Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) lists no active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific. Its overnight outlooks for both basins say tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next seven days. Heavy-rain and flood risks in Latin America still come from local weather services, not from the NHC outlook. Check alerts from Brazil’s national weather institute (INMET), Colombia’s IDEAM environment institute or Peru’s national weather service (SENAMHI) for your area before you travel. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific tropical weather outlooks, issued overnight on Monday 23 November 2026 (Atlantic header 1:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time; Pacific header 10:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time Sunday), read 23 Nov 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Monday is quiet for data releases, so the holiday in Argentina and the Brazilian rate set the day’s rhythm.

7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch All day Argentina Argentina: banks and government offices stay closed for Sovereignty Day and reopen Tuesday 24 November. Details in Visas, Residency and Tax All day Colombia Colombia: the official rate of 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 stays in force through Monday 23 November. Details in Money Today 11:00 a.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: the central bank’s PTAX rate usually appears about 1:05 p.m. Brasília; the exact hour is not announced. Details in Money Today 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: midday outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch Hour not confirmed Evening Brasília Brazil: the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, opens an extraordinary session on the budget-balancing package. Details in Status Board

03 Money Today

These are Friday 20 November closes, except Colombia’s official rate, which applies through Monday. All five currencies weakened against the US dollar on the last trading day, with Colombia’s official rate showing the biggest move.

Brazilian Real BRL 5.9491 reais per US$1 Market close, Fri 20 Nov, not an official rate; the central bank published no PTAX (its reference rate) on the holiday, and the last PTAX was 5.8889 on Thu 19 Nov +0.0142 (+0.24%) vs 5.9349 on Thu 19 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$168 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 20 Nov 2026; Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 23 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 19.1625 pesos per US$1 Market close, Fri 20 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) +0.0775 (+0.41%) vs 19.0850 on Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$522 Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Sat 21 to Mon 23 Nov +46.82 (+1.37%) vs 3,415.10 that applied Fri 20 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$289 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 23 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4563 soles per US$1 Market close, Fri 20 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read +0.0085 (+0.25%) vs 3.4478 on Thu 19 Nov · sol weaker PEN 1,000 ≈ US$289 Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026 Argentine Peso ARS 1,575.96 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Fri 20 Nov; blue (informal) sell 1,675 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,806.20, both quoted Sun 22 Nov at 3:59 p.m. ET +12.97 (+0.83%) vs 1,562.99 on Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$635 at the wholesale rate, US$554 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate, read 23 Nov 2026; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL, 22 Nov 2026

Brazil’s central bank published no PTAX rate on Friday because of the holiday. The market-feed figure for the real is therefore indicative, not official.

04 Status Board

Brazil Dollar Thu 19 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.8889 reais per US$1 and the market feed closed at 5.9349Fri 20 Nov: no PTAX on the Black Consciousness Day holiday, and the market feed closed at 5.9491Real weaker by 0.24% on the market feed; the next official PTAX comes today, Monday 23 November Source: Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX; same market feed as in Money Today, 20 Nov 2026 Mexico Peso Tue 17 Nov: the market close was 18.4185 pesos per US$1Fri 20 Nov: the market close was 19.1625, the dollar up 4.0% since TuesdayThe dollar rose on all three days since Tuesday in our feed; we found no official statement on the cause Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 17 and 20 Nov 2026 Colombia Official Rate Wed 18 Nov: the TRM was 3,309.55 pesos per US$1, and it was 3,415.10 on Fri 20 NovSat 21 to Mon 23 Nov: the TRM is 3,461.92, with no new rate before TuesdayUp three days in a row and 4.60% since Wednesday, so the peso is at its weakest of the week Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, datos.gov.co, read 23 Nov 2026 Argentina Dollars Thu 19 Nov: the wholesale rate was 1,562.99 pesos per US$1Fri 20 Nov: wholesale 1,575.96; Sun 22 Nov: blue sell 1,675 and CCL sell 1,806.20Peso weaker by 0.83% at the wholesale rate; the blue rate sits 6.3% above it Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 20 Nov 2026; DolarApi, 22 Nov 2026 Brazil Fiscal Package Thu 12 Nov: the Senate approved the main text of Complementary Bill 299/2026 (Projeto de Lei Complementar), a budget bill, by 45 votes to 31Wed 18 Nov: the Senate finished voting on the bill, 69 votes to 2, and sent it to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower houseHugo Motta, the Chamber’s president, called an extraordinary session for Monday evening 23 November to take up the bill, and the vote date is not confirmed Source: Agência Senado (the Senate’s news agency), 18 Nov 2026; Hugo Motta’s announcement of 18 Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Argentina Holiday Today Argentina’s Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado, a clash with an Anglo-French fleet on the Paraná river, moves from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026. The central bank’s 2026 bank-holiday list includes 23 November, so branches stay closed. Banks and government offices reopen on Tuesday 24 November. Check your own bank for which online services keep working. Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 2026 bank holidays (bcra.gob.ar) Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: passengers board an intercity coach outside Cancún International Airport in Mexico.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:32 a.m. ET (2:32 a.m. Brasília), 23 November 2026 Brazil’s Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change 86.0%, a 0.25-point rise 4.9%, a 0.25-point cut 2.9%. US$150,557 traded in total. Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 97.4%, a 0.25-point cut 2.5%. US$34,216 traded in total. Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 67.5%, a 0.25-point rise 28.1%. US$46,912 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% 94.2%, and 35% to 39.9% 4.4%. US$114,524 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Listed outcomes are not exhaustive, since other outcomes also trade, and markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 23 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado (moved from Friday 20)

Mon 23 Nov 11:00 a.m. ET · 1:00 p.m. Brasília, approximate Brazil: the central bank’s next official PTAX dollar rate, the first since Thursday 19 November

Mon 23 Nov Hour not confirmed · Monday evening Brazil: the Chamber of Deputies opens an extraordinary session on the budget-balancing package, and the vote date is not confirmed

Tue 24 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for the first half of November from INEGI, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.51% for the half-month and 3.92% for the year, against 0.41% and 3.62% before

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index, from IBGE, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.36% for the month and 4.80% for the year, against 0.32% and 4.62% before

Thu 26 Nov United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed

Fri 27 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from IBGE; calendar forecast 5.1%, against 5.2% before

Mon 30 Nov United States: the official end of the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons, according to the NHC

Hours, forecasts and previous readings: Rio Times economic calendar, 23 Nov 2026; forecasts and previous readings come from that feed and are not checked against the issuing bodies; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Is Monday 23 November a Holiday in Argentina? Yes, Argentina moves its Sovereignty Day holiday from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026. The central bank lists 23 November as a bank holiday, and branches reopen on Tuesday. How Many Pesos Is a Dollar Worth in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 through Monday 23 November 2026. That is 46.82 pesos weaker than the 3,415.10 that applied on Friday. Is a Hurricane Threatening Latin America Today? No tropical cyclone is active in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s overnight outlooks on Monday 23 November. Both outlooks say formation is not expected during the next seven days.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Agência Senado; INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); DANE (Colombia’s statistics agency); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.