Healthcare for foreigners in Rwanda means a private Kigali hospital, private insurance with evacuation cover, the right vaccines and malaria pills, and a clear view of the Ebola entry rules.

Kigali. Rwanda has positioned itself as the region's test bed for new technology. (Photo: Dushime rw, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Guides · Rwanda

Foreigners in Rwanda get their best care at private hospitals in Kigali, the capital, and most buy private insurance because the state scheme is mainly for citizens. Britain’s Foreign Office (FCDO) warns that “only limited medical facilities are available in Rwanda” and that serious cases may need an air ambulance to Kenya or South Africa.

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Two health topics shape any trip this winter. Rwanda’s health ministry reported no Ebola case in the latest update we could find, dated 16 June 2026, yet the outbreak next door in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) keeps growing, and Rwanda refuses entry to foreigners who were in the DRC in the previous 30 days.

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Key Facts Ebola. No Ebola cases in Rwanda in the 16 June update; foreigners from the DRC face an entry ban.

Vaccines. Yellow fever proof is needed only from risk countries; the US health agency CDC advises malaria pills.

Insurance. The state Mutuelle de Santé health insurance is mainly for citizens; most expats buy private cover.

Emergencies. Dial 112 for an ambulance, says the FCDO; call 114 for the Rwanda Biomedical Centre hotline.

Prediction markets. On Polymarket, an online prediction market, traders price a Rwandan Ebola case in 2026 at 10% (24 November 2026, 07:13 ET).

Healthcare for foreigners in Rwanda means a private Kigali hospital, private insurance with evacuation cover, the right vaccines and malaria pills, and a clear view of the Ebola entry rules.

Ebola, Marburg and Entry Rules for Visitors

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health said on 22 May 2026 that all foreign nationals who had travelled to, or transited through, the DRC within 30 days before travel would be refused entry. Rwandan nationals and foreign residents with valid proof of residency may enter, but those who were in the DRC in that period face “mandatory quarantine procedures.”

On 16 June 2026 the ministry wrote that “there are currently no cases in Rwanda and no active cases in areas bordering Rwanda.” We found no later Rwandan update, so check the ministry and the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), the national public health agency, before you fly.

The ministry also says that “all activities within Rwanda continue as usual,” including conferences, events, tourism, business and domestic travel. It has reinforced health screening at land border points with the DRC, and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) notes enhanced entry controls at Kigali International Airport.

Kigali International Airport, where Rwanda applies enhanced entry controls. Photo: SteveRwanda, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The regional picture explains the caution. ECDC reported on 12 November 2026 that the DRC had 11,114 confirmed cases, including 5,433 deaths, as of 11 November (data up to 10 November), and that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern on 17 May 2026.

ECDC also lists nine confirmed cases in Kenya, the last on 20 October 2026, and one in Nigeria, reported on 20 October 2026. The FCDO says travellers may meet heightened health screening at international borders in the region.

Rwanda has a recent memory of a different virus. Rwanda declared its first Marburg outbreak on 27 September 2024, and WHO counted 66 confirmed cases, including 15 deaths, as of 19 December 2024, and declared the outbreak over on 20 December.

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The FCDO says the last confirmed Marburg case was reported on 30 October 2024, but warns of a risk of re-emergence. WHO’s outbreak page says there is no approved treatment or vaccine for Marburg virus disease.

In Plain English A public health emergency of international concern is the World Health Organization’s highest alert level. Mutuelle de Santé is Rwanda’s state health insurance scheme, run by the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB).

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Public and Private Hospitals in Kigali

Rwanda has state hospitals and private ones, and the RSSB says its community health insurance covers 89.06% of the population. Visitors with private insurance usually go to a private hospital in Kigali.

King Faisal Hospital Rwanda calls itself a “multi-specialty quaternary Hospital,” meaning a referral centre for rare and complex cases. The FCDO’s medical list, updated 10 April 2025, lists it as private with English-speaking staff and accredited by COHSASA, a southern African hospital accreditation body.

The hospital says on its website that its Accident & Emergency unit is open 24 hours, seven days a week, at KN 544 St 10. Its numbers are 3939 (toll-free) and +250 788 123 200 from abroad.

The same FCDO list names at least four other private Kigali providers with English-speaking staff: Polyclinique du Plateau on KN3 Ave 28, Frontier Diagnostic Centre in Nyarutarama, LifeCare Kigali at Vision Arcade on KG 9 Ave, and Deva Medical Centre in Nyarutarama. The FCDO says its list is not exhaustive and does not endorse any provider, and neither do we.

The University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) appears on the FCDO list only as host of a mental-health service, and the Rwanda Military Hospital in Kanombe does not appear at all. We did not verify either hospital’s services, waiting times or fees for foreign patients, so call or email before you go.

Kigali in the evening. Photo: GATETE Pacifique, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What Care Costs and How to Pay

We found no Rwandan hospital that publishes a price list for foreign patients. King Faisal’s homepage has an International Patients section but gives no fees, so ask for a written quote and ask whether a deposit is needed.

The only hard prices we found are for student insurance, reported by the New Times, a Kigali newspaper, in February 2026. A package at Rwf80,000 a year (about US$55) gives access to public hospitals, and Rwf160,000 (about US$110) covers public and private hospitals, at roughly Rwf1,450 per US$1 (RT market-data rate of 24 November 2026).

Daisy Claude Mihindou, a business student at the University of Kigali, told the paper: “The Rwf80,000 package allows access to public hospitals.” These are student products, not a guide to what a hospital bill costs.

The state scheme costs far less. The RSSB lists annual Mutuelle premiums from Rwf4,000 per person (about US$3), paid by the government for people with no income, up to Rwf20,000 (about US$14) for households earning above Rwf120,000 a month (about US$83).

KT Press, a Rwandan outlet, reported on 24 February 2026 that a new gazette set premiums from zero to Rwf20,000. The category amounts differ between the two sources, so we show only the lowest and highest.

Insurance and Medical Evacuation

The RSSB says Rwandan citizens and residents not covered by another medical scheme can enrol in Mutuelle de Santé, household by household. Déogratias Ntigurirwa, who manages the scheme’s registration division at RSSB, told the New Times: “Mutuelle de Santé is mainly designed for people who are part of the social protection system.”

The same report says refugees are the only other group allowed, and that permanent residents may qualify after formal registration. Other foreigners, including expatriates and temporary residents, generally rely on private insurance from providers operating in Rwanda.

Check three things before you buy a policy: that it covers hospital treatment in Rwanda, that it pays for evacuation, and that it covers pre-existing conditions. The FCDO advises “appropriate travel insurance for local treatment or unexpected medical evacuation” and says to tell your insurer quickly if you are referred to another facility.

King Faisal’s homepage shows partner logos including Britam, Sonarwa, Sanlam, Old Mutual and Cigna, but does not say which policies cover international patients. Ask your insurer for a direct-billing letter before treatment.

The FCDO medical list also gives a Kigali contact for Amref Flying Doctors, an air ambulance service. We could not confirm membership prices or terms, so read the conditions before relying on it.

Vaccines, Yellow Fever and Malaria

The RBC’s travellers’ notice of 22 May 2026 says a yellow fever certificate is mandatory for travellers coming from yellow fever endemic countries or countries with an active outbreak. It is not required from non-endemic countries, and the country list is dynamic and can change.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American public health agency, generally does not recommend the vaccine for Rwanda itself. It says the vaccine is required for travellers aged one year and older arriving from countries with a risk of yellow fever transmission, so check your connecting airports.

The CDC page, last reviewed on 25 August 2026, recommends prescription pills to prevent malaria for all areas of Rwanda. It names atovaquone-proguanil, doxycycline, mefloquine and tafenoquine, and notes chloroquine resistance.

It also recommends hepatitis A vaccine for unvaccinated travellers aged one year and older, and typhoid vaccine for most travellers. All travellers should be fully vaccinated against measles, and rabies is a risk because infected dogs are common.

The CDC adds that rabies vaccine may only be available at larger urban medical facilities, so ask a doctor about pre-exposure shots. It also recommends mpox (formerly called monkeypox) vaccination for adults who expect higher-risk contact, such as new sexual partners, with the first dose at least six weeks before travel if you can.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket: Which Countries Will Have an Ebola Case in 2026? As of 07:13 ET (12:13 UTC) on 24 November 2026, traders on Polymarket, an online prediction market, priced Rwanda at 10%, behind South Sudan at 20%, Burundi at 18% and Ethiopia at 12%. The market, which covers all countries, has traded US$83,159 in total. These prices are real-money bets, not polls, and not a forecast we endorse. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Pharmacies and Emergency Numbers

For an ambulance, the FCDO says to call 112. The RBC hotline for health information or symptom reporting is 114, and the ministry’s website footer lists 912 as an emergency number.

Save your hospital’s line before you need it, such as King Faisal’s 3939. We did not find a public online register for checking a pharmacy or a doctor’s licence, so look at the displayed licence and ask for registration papers.

What It Means for You

If you plan a short trip, see a travel clinic well before departure, start malaria pills as prescribed, carry your yellow fever card if you connect through a risk country, and buy insurance with evacuation. Check the Rwandan ministry’s notices and your airline just before you fly, because the Ebola rules could change quickly.

If you plan to live in Kigali, pick a private hospital and a backup before you need either, ask the RSSB whether you qualify for Mutuelle, and register with your embassy. Our guides to moving to and living in Rwanda and Rwanda visas and residency cover the paperwork.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm hospital fees for foreigners, the services and waiting times at CHUK and the Rwanda Military Hospital, or which insurers pay King Faisal directly. We also do not know whether Rwanda’s 30-day DRC entry ban still applies, because the latest ministry notices we could open date from May and June 2026.

The Mutuelle premium table differs between the RSSB page and press reports. We could not open the US State Department’s Rwanda advisory page, so check its current level, and note that Ebola figures change weekly, so check WHO before you fly.

More: Rwanda news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a yellow fever certificate for Rwanda?

Only if you arrive from a yellow fever endemic or outbreak country, according to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre notice of 22 May 2026. The country list can change, so check it and your airline before travel.

Is Rwanda safe from Ebola right now?

Rwanda’s ministry reported no cases on 16 June 2026, and we found no later Rwandan update. The DRC outbreak continues, and Rwanda’s May notice refuses entry to foreigners who were in the DRC in the previous 30 days.

Can foreigners join Mutuelle de Santé?

Mainly not. The RSSB says citizens and residents not covered elsewhere can enrol, and the New Times reports that permanent residents may qualify after registration, while other expatriates generally use private insurance.

Do I need malaria pills in Rwanda?

The CDC recommends prescription prevention pills for all areas of Rwanda and lists four options. Ask a travel clinic which suits you, because some must start days before the trip.

What number do I call for an ambulance in Rwanda?

The FCDO says to call 112 and ask for an ambulance. The Rwanda Biomedical Centre hotline for health information is 114, and 912 is listed as an emergency number.

Which hospital in Kigali do foreigners use?

The FCDO lists King Faisal Hospital Rwanda as private with English-speaking staff, and its emergency unit is open 24 hours on 3939. The FCDO also names several other private providers in Kigali.

Sources read on 24 November 2026: Rwanda Ministry of Health, Notice on Enhanced Ebola Prevention Measures (22 May 2026, https://www.moh.gov.rw/news-detail/notice-on-enhanced-ebola-prevention-measures) and update of 16 June 2026 (https://moh.gov.rw/news-detail/evd-updates-16-june-2026-update-on-ebola-outbreak); Rwanda Biomedical Centre, info note for travellers (22 May 2026, https://rbc.gov.rw/info-note-for-travelers); European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Ebola disease outbreak update (12 November 2026, https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/public-health-events/2026-eip-00026/2026-11-12); WHO Disease Outbreak News on Marburg in Rwanda (https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2024-DON548) and WHO Rwanda situation page (https://www.who.int/emergencies/situations/mvd-rwanda-2024); US CDC Travelers’ Health, Rwanda (reviewed 25 August 2026, https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/traveler/none/rwanda); UK FCDO travel advice, Rwanda, health (https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/rwanda/health) and list of medical facilities (updated 10 April 2025, https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/rwanda-list-of-medical-facilities/rwanda-list-of-medical-facilities); Rwanda Social Security Board, CBHI scheme (https://rssb.rw/schemes/cbhi-scheme); King Faisal Hospital Rwanda (https://www.kfh.rw/); New Times, Which foreigners can access Mutuelle de Santé? (February 2026, https://www.newtimes.co.rw/article/33625/news/health/which-foreigners-can-access-mutuelle-de-sante/); KT Press on Mutuelle contributions (24 February 2026, https://www.ktpress.rw/2026/02/rwanda-hikes-health-insurance-contributions-but-poorest-will-pay-zero-cost/); Polymarket (24 November 2026, https://polymarket.com/event/which-countries-will-have-an-ebola-case-in-2026); RT USD/RWF rate (24 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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