Surgery staff at Costa Rica’s public insurer say they will strike unless it answers their demands. Foreign residents could face longer operation waits and fuller emergency rooms if talks fail.

File photo, 2009. Red taxis wait in a line on Avenida 2 beside the Metropolitan Cathedral in central San José. (Photo: Haakon S. Krohn, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Costa Rica · Expats

Operating-room staff of Costa Rica’s public health and pension insurer, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), have given it an ultimatum, says the public-employees union ANEP, on Monday 23 November 2026. They want a reply this week or they will call a national strike.

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The dispute began in October, when the CCSS changed the paid extra-hours operating sessions that help hospitals clear their surgical waiting list. For foreign residents and visitors, the risk is longer waits for operations and more crowded emergency rooms.

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Key Facts Who. Operating-room workers and the ANEP public-employees union demand a CCSS reply on pay and extra surgery sessions.

Deadline. Workers want a reply before Wednesday 25 November or threaten a national strike; reports give 25 or 26 November.

Status. No strike has been formally called, and no CCSS reply has been reported.

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As of. 24 November 2026, 13:30 GMT.

Surgery staff at Costa Rica’s public insurer say they will strike unless it answers their demands. Foreign residents could face longer operation waits and fuller emergency rooms if talks fail.

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ANEP, the Asociación Nacional de Empleados Públicos y Privados (National Association of Public and Private Employees), said on Monday 23 November that the workers want a reply before Wednesday 25 November. Its secretary general, Albino Vargas, said staff have lost pay, and union delegates Orlando Soto and Greivin González urged a technical table, meaning a formal working group.

Reports of the deadline vary between 25 and 26 November. It is not confirmed that a strike has been formally called.

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Since October 2026 the CCSS has dropped the jornadas de producción, extra-hours operating sessions paid by results, and introduced a scheme the workers call unattractive. Nobody signs up, the workers say, so many operations in those sessions are stalled.

On 16 November the workers gave the CCSS ten days and demanded the old extra shifts and pay-by-results model back. No CCSS reply has been reported since.

File photo: Legislative Assembly, San José, Costa Rica.

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Greivin González, an operating-room worker at the Calderón Guardia hospital, a large public hospital in San José, described the risk on 16 November. “It is a programme that takes out trauma surgery, and most patients currently in Emergency are orthopaedic patients waiting for surgery,” he said.

“By paralysing the production programmes, the overcrowding will get worse,” González added. The workers also claim that 48% of the surgeries on the Calderón Guardia waiting list were covered by these sessions between January and September 2026.

By 4 May 2026 the CCSS board, the Junta Directiva, had approved a six-month regulatory extension of the production sessions while a new payment model was prepared. Executive president Mónica Taylor said: “The institution must guarantee that care does not stop.”

The board document itself was not reachable online, and it is not known whether a second extension was granted. The backlog gives the dispute its weight.

CCSS Medical Management figures published in August 2026 show that 209,525 patients were waiting for surgery at 30 June 2026. In the same data, the outpatient waiting list stood at 382,505 patients.

The CCSS estimated that 34,940 surgeries, 17% of the surgical waiting list, had not been done. Medical manager Marvin Palma told the CCSS board that 301 specialists resigned between August 2024 and July 2026, and that 271 were rehired.

He said the loss hit “the care strategy of each hospital, unavoidably.”A separate strike over salary payments shows how fast a stoppage bites.

In its first count of 17 September 2026, the CCSS reported 202 of 409 scheduled surgeries suspended. For foreigners, CCSS officials said in December 2025 that the CCSS treats anyone in an emergency, insured or not, including foreigners without documents.

That care is not free, because the CCSS bills afterwards. Outpatient consultations for uninsured people must be paid in advance, the same officials said in December 2025.

Contributory insurance covers workers, with employer and State also paying, and independent workers whose net income exceeds the minimum contributory base. Voluntary insurance exists for people who do not work, the officials added.

We could not confirm any current contribution rate or any residency or visa insurance rule, so residents should confirm their category and quota with the CCSS and with Migración, the immigration service, before relying on any figure. We could not confirm current private-clinic prices, so we give none.

Our guide to the CCSS (“Caja”) and its EBAIS clinics and our guide to Costa Rica healthcare for expats explain how the Caja and private care compare.

Three points remain open: whether a strike will be formally called, which date is the real deadline, and how many procedures are stalled now. The next dated steps are the 25 and 26 November dates given in the two accounts.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can foreigners get emergency care in Costa Rica during a strike?

CCSS officials said in December 2025 that emergency care goes to insured and uninsured people alike, but it is billed afterwards. We found no CCSS notice on how a strike would change that.

Has a national strike been called?

Not formally, as far as we could confirm. The workers say they will call one if the CCSS does not answer.

What is the deadline?

The workers want a reply before Wednesday 25 November, though one report gives Thursday 26 November.

Sources ANEP (Asociación Nacional de Empleados Públicos y Privados) statements of 16 and 23 November 2026; CCSS Junta Directiva decision of 4 May 2026 and CCSS Medical Management figures presented to the board on 12 August 2026 (neither document was reachable online); CCSS strike count of 17 September 2026; CCSS officials, interviews of December 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error