Gunman Kills 6 in Kraków’s Main Square

File photo: Kraków’s Main Square.

POLAND · SECURITY

Published Saturday, 7 November, 12:50 p.m. ET, updated 4 p.m. ET · Source: Małopolska Police (the regional police), Poland’s Interior Minister

A gunman fired on people at random in Kraków’s Main Square on Saturday, Polish police say. Six people have died and more than a dozen are wounded.

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After a chase, police shot the suspect, who was taken to hospital. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński says two officers are wounded.

Key Facts What A gunman fired on people in Kraków’s Main Square on Saturday.

Toll Police say six people are dead and more than a dozen are wounded.

Suspect A man was shot by police.

Police Two officers are wounded, one in very serious condition, Poland’s Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński says.

As of 7 November, about 4 p.m. ET (10 p.m. Kraków time)

What Happened on Saturday

Police in the Małopolska region around Kraków say a man fired at random people in the Main Square. Officers shot him after a chase.

Police say the suspect fired a military-type long gun, and say he drove a car onto the square and shot at people from it. Police have not said how many shots were fired or how long the attack lasted.

Poland’s Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński, said two police officers were wounded. One has a gunshot wound, and the other is in very serious condition after being hit three times.

Police say the suspect appears to have acted alone. At this point the only known suspect is the man police shot.

In Plain English Rynek Główny, the Main Market Square, is the medieval heart of Kraków and one of the largest town squares in Europe. Małopolska is the Polish province around the city.

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The Toll

Police put the toll on the square at six dead. They say 15 people are wounded.

Poland’s Response

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński described the condition of the wounded officers at a briefing.

What It Means for Travellers and US Readers

Kraków is a popular stop for visitors from the United States and across Europe, and its Main Square is a popular tourist stop. Anyone in the city should follow instructions from Polish police and rely on official channels for updates.

Travellers with plans to visit Kraków should check the travel advice of their own government before they go. Poland is a member of NATO and the European Union.

What Is Not Known

Police also found three bodies at a home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski linked to the suspect, reports say, and have not confirmed who they were. Officials have not released a full account of the suspect’s motive. Police say he appears to have acted alone, but the investigation continues and the death toll may still change.

The Interior Ministry says a foreign national is among the dead. The nationalities of the other victims have not been fully published, and the investigation is at an early stage.

More: Poland Politics Explained, Who Holds Power in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kraków?

On Saturday 7 November, a man fired on people in Kraków’s Main Square, police say. Officers shot him.

How many people died?

Police say six people died on the square and 15 were wounded. Police also reportedly found three bodies at a home linked to the suspect, which they have not yet confirmed.

Is it safe to visit Kraków?

Police shot the suspect, and say he appears to have acted alone. Travellers should follow police instructions and check their own government’s travel advice.

Who is the suspect?

Police describe him as a Polish citizen in his mid-20s. He was shot by officers and taken to hospital.

Sources: Małopolska Police (regional police); Poland’s Interior Ministry; statements of 7 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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