Kenya’s Election Body Seeks US$92M More
Kenya's election commission has told lawmakers it needs US$92 million more for the August 2027 vote. How the committee and the Treasury will answer is not yet known.
KENYA: 2027 ELECTION
Kenya’s election authority says it is short of Ksh12 billion (about US$92 million) for the general election in August 2027. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) told lawmakers so on Monday 23 November 2026, when it presented its funding needs for the 2027/28 financial year.
The commission first asked for about Ksh63bn (US$485m). The National Treasury, Kenya’s finance ministry, gave an initial allocation of about Ksh41bn (US$316m), and extra funding since then leaves Ksh12bn outstanding, the commission says.
For background, see our earlier coverage of the 2027 election contest and the review of nomination rules for parties.
Key Facts
- Gap. The IEBC, Kenya’s election authority, says it is Ksh12bn (about US$92m) short for August 2027.
- Itemised. Pay, transport and media costs total about Ksh2.27bn (US$17.5m), under a fifth of the gap.
- Equipment. An audit says 60,000 more voter-ID kits are needed; 45,000 have reached end of life.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.
Kenya’s election commission has told lawmakers it needs US$92 million more for the August 2027 vote. How the committee and the Treasury will answer is not yet known.
Vice chairperson Fahima Araphat told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, the parliamentary panel that heard the request, on 23 November 2026: “We are short of Sh12 billion for the general election.” Deputy chief executive Obadiah Keitany then appealed to the committee to take up the funding gaps.
The commission listed Ksh1.6bn (US$12.3m) to pay more than 600,000 election officials after a rise in pay rates, Ksh471m (US$3.6m) to transport ballot papers, materials and polling officials, and Ksh198m (US$1.5m) for media campaigns. By our sum, these three items total about Ksh2.27bn (US$17.5m), under a fifth of the gap, at Ksh129.9 per US$ on 23 November 2026.
An audit found the commission needs 60,000 more KIEMS kits (Kenya Integrated Election Management System, the devices that identify voters and send in results) because 45,000 existing kits have reached the end of their service life, as the commission told the committee on 23 November 2026. The same body is also running its election-technology tender, which we have covered separately.
The account of the hearing does not itemise the remaining Ksh9.7bn (about US$75m, our subtraction). It is not yet known how the committee will respond, how that remainder is made up, or whether the Treasury will agree.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much more money does Kenya’s election commission want?
It says it is short of Ksh12bn (about US$92m) for the August 2027 general election. It first asked for about Ksh63bn and says extra funding has since been received.
What would the money pay for?
The commission listed election-official pay, transport of materials and media campaigns, and an audit points to 60,000 more voter-identification kits. These itemised costs cover under a fifth of the gap.
Sources
Testimony of IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat and Deputy Chief Executive Obadiah Keitany to the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, 23 November 2026; IEBC funding request and audit findings as presented at that hearing, 23 November 2026; market exchange rate, 23 November 2026.
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