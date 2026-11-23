KENYA: 2027 ELECTION

Kenya’s election authority says it is short of Ksh12 billion (about US$92 million) for the general election in August 2027. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) told lawmakers so on Monday 23 November 2026, when it presented its funding needs for the 2027/28 financial year.

The commission first asked for about Ksh63bn (US$485m). The National Treasury, Kenya’s finance ministry, gave an initial allocation of about Ksh41bn (US$316m), and extra funding since then leaves Ksh12bn outstanding, the commission says.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For background, see our earlier coverage of the 2027 election contest and the review of nomination rules for parties.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on IEBC (Kenya) Email address Follow

Key Facts Gap. The IEBC, Kenya’s election authority, says it is Ksh12bn (about US$92m) short for August 2027.

Itemised. Pay, transport and media costs total about Ksh2.27bn (US$17.5m), under a fifth of the gap.

Equipment. An audit says 60,000 more voter-ID kits are needed; 45,000 have reached end of life.

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Kenya’s election commission has told lawmakers it needs US$92 million more for the August 2027 vote. How the committee and the Treasury will answer is not yet known.

Vice chairperson Fahima Araphat told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, the parliamentary panel that heard the request, on 23 November 2026: “We are short of Sh12 billion for the general election.” Deputy chief executive Obadiah Keitany then appealed to the committee to take up the funding gaps.

The commission listed Ksh1.6bn (US$12.3m) to pay more than 600,000 election officials after a rise in pay rates, Ksh471m (US$3.6m) to transport ballot papers, materials and polling officials, and Ksh198m (US$1.5m) for media campaigns. By our sum, these three items total about Ksh2.27bn (US$17.5m), under a fifth of the gap, at Ksh129.9 per US$ on 23 November 2026.

Voters queue at a polling centre during Kenya's general election of 4 March 2013. Photo: Stephenwanjau / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

An audit found the commission needs 60,000 more KIEMS kits (Kenya Integrated Election Management System, the devices that identify voters and send in results) because 45,000 existing kits have reached the end of their service life, as the commission told the committee on 23 November 2026. The same body is also running its election-technology tender, which we have covered separately.

The account of the hearing does not itemise the remaining Ksh9.7bn (about US$75m, our subtraction). It is not yet known how the committee will respond, how that remainder is made up, or whether the Treasury will agree.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Kenya 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

How much more money does Kenya’s election commission want?

It says it is short of Ksh12bn (about US$92m) for the August 2027 general election. It first asked for about Ksh63bn and says extra funding has since been received.

What would the money pay for?

The commission listed election-official pay, transport of materials and media campaigns, and an audit points to 60,000 more voter-identification kits. These itemised costs cover under a fifth of the gap.