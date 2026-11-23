Kenya Lawmakers Press Treasury on Road Loss
Kenya’s lawmakers want proof that revenue figures from private road operators can be trusted before public money is at risk. Treasury has promised an audit trail by the deadline.
KENYA: PUBLIC FINANCE
Kenyan lawmakers have given the National Treasury, the finance ministry, until Tuesday 24 November to explain a Ksh5 billion (Kenyan shillings; about US$38m) shortfall at the company that runs the Nairobi Expressway. They also want to know how taxpayers could be affected.
The demand came on Monday 23 November from the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, chaired by Kimani Kuria, the member of parliament for Molo. It arose while Treasury presented the 2027 Budget Policy Statement, the government’s spending plan outline.
Key Facts
- Deadline. Treasury, Kenya’s finance ministry, must explain a Ksh5 billion (US$38m) expressway shortfall by Tuesday 24 November.
- Company. Moja Expressway runs the 27.1 km Nairobi Expressway from Mlolongo to Westlands under a 30-year deal.
- Unknown. Whether the state will pay any of the loss has not been stated.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.
Kenya’s lawmakers want proof that revenue figures from private road operators can be trusted before public money is at risk. Treasury has promised an audit trail by the deadline.
The committee wants an independent system to check whether revenue figures from private road operators, known as concessionaires, are accurate. It asked how the reported shortfall would be covered and whether safeguards exist before public money is committed.
Its concern extends to the proposed Rironi to Mau Summit road, where similar public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements could create financial obligations. In the National Treasury’s fifth annual report on public-private partnerships, published in November 2026, Moja booked a net loss of Ksh5.1 billion (US$39m) in the year to December 2025.
The report puts revenue at Ksh9.63 billion (US$74m) against direct costs of Ksh14.73 billion (US$113m), with all US$ values at Ksh129.9 per US$ on 23 November 2026. The road was built by China Road and Bridge Corporation, a Chinese state-owned contractor, under a 30-year PPP agreement and reverts to the state after 27 years of private operation.
Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, the ministry’s top civil servant, promised the committee an audit trail by Tuesday covering revenue verification procedures, existing checks and balances, and measures against the risks. The committee’s Ksh5 billion (US$38m) matches, to rounding, the Ksh5.1 billion (US$39m) net loss in the PPP report, which is our own comparison.
Not yet known: whether the state is being asked to cover any of it, what the audit trail will show and how the committee will react.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Moja Expressway?
Moja Expressway Company Limited operates the Nairobi Expressway, a road linking Mlolongo and Westlands, under a public-private partnership. It was built by China Road and Bridge Corporation.
Will Kenyan taxpayers have to cover the loss?
That is not yet known. Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo promised the committee an audit trail by Tuesday.
Sources
National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, hearing on the 2027 Budget Policy Statement, 23 November 2026; National Treasury, fifth annual report on public-private partnerships, November 2026; market exchange rate, 23 November 2026.
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