Africa has the most women and girls killed by partners or family, the UN says, yet its data are thin. Kenya shows the gap, because its public femicide counts stopped in March 2025.

Central Nairobi at golden hour, seen from the roof of the KICC conference centre, pictured in November 2021. Photo: Lebu Ayiga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Society: Kenya

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women, the UN’s gender-equality agency, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that Africa had more women and girls killed by partners or relatives in 2025 than any other region. Their joint report puts the African toll at 22,100 victims, a rate of 2.9 per 100,000 women and girls, also the highest in the world.

Kenya sits inside that picture, but the UN report gives no figure for it. The Kenya office of Germany’s Heinrich Böll Foundation, a political education body, documented at least 220 femicide cases in Kenya in 2025 in a report published on 27 January 2026.

Key Facts Who. UNODC and UN Women reported on women and girls killed by partners or family.

Where. Africa had 22,100 victims in 2025, the world’s highest number and rate.

Kenya. The report gives no Kenya figure; a separate count found at least 220 cases.

As of. 24 November 2026, 12:10 GMT.

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Africa has the most women and girls killed by partners or family, the UN says, yet its data are thin. Kenya shows the gap, because its public femicide counts stopped in March 2025.

Worldwide, the report estimates that around 47,000 women and girls were killed by an intimate partner or another family member in 2025, an average of 129 a day. UNODC and UN Women give a range of 37,100 to 56,700 for that estimate in their 24 November brief.

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The same brief puts the 2024 estimate at 50,000, but says the difference “should not be interpreted as evidence of a decline, as it largely reflects improvements in data availability at the country level”. Of about 78,000 women and girls killed intentionally in 2025, roughly 60 per cent died at the hands of partners or relatives, the report says.

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After Africa’s 22,100 (range 15,200 to 29,000), the report counts 15,100 victims in Asia, 7,400 in the Americas, 2,100 in Europe and 300 in Oceania. Per 100,000 women and girls, it gives rates of 1.4 in the Americas, 0.6 in Asia and 0.5 in Europe, against 2.9 in Africa.

The agencies warn that the African estimates “should be interpreted with caution due to the lack of available data in some countries in the region”. That caution matters for Kenya, because the UN brief does not give a national count.

The Böll Foundation’s report, “She Did Not Die by Accident: Mapping Femicide in Kenya 2025”, counted at least 220 cases in Kenya in 2025, 129 of them in the first three months. It describes that quarter as “nearly one woman killed every day”.

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The report states that “After March 2025, the Government of Kenya stopped publicly releasing consolidated femicide data”, so its figures are a minimum baseline. Because the Böll count comes from documented cases, it cannot be compared directly with the UN’s modelled estimate.

The Böll report says most perpetrators were known to the victims, often intimate partners or family, and more than two-thirds of killings happened in private spaces such as homes. It calls for femicide to be recognised in law as a distinct crime, for centralised and transparent data, and for faster justice.

The report says many femicides are the culmination of ongoing violence, so “with timely and appropriate intervention, they may be prevented”. It names police risk assessments, enforced protection orders, limits on firearms and joint services as measures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UN find about femicide in Africa?

Africa has the highest number and the highest rate of women and girls killed by partners or family. The agencies add that the African estimates are uncertain because some countries lack data.

Why does the UN report give no Kenya figure?

The report presents regional estimates and does not list Kenya separately. The Böll Foundation’s Kenya count is a separate tally of documented cases, so the two should not be set side by side.

What do campaigners in Kenya want?

The Böll report asks for femicide to become a distinct crime in law and for central, open data. It also asks for faster justice for victims’ families.

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