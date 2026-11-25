The date of Kenya's 2027 election is fixed in law, but the cost of running it and the opposition's trust in the commission are both being questioned.

Kenya Politics

Kenya’s election commission is being pressed on cost and trust while it works to a legal timetable for the vote on Tuesday 10 August 2027. Kuria Kimani, a member of parliament (MP) for the Molo constituency who chairs the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee, has questioned the commission’s budget, as lawmakers noted that printing a ballot paper reportedly costs about 3.4 times as much as printing a banknote.

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The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which runs Kenyan elections, also faces an opposition that walked out of a meeting with it on Thursday 19 November 2026. Its chairperson, Erastus Ethekon, has said the timetable is legally binding.

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Key Facts Who. The IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission), Kenya’s election authority, led by chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

What. A parliamentary committee questions election costs; opposition leaders walked out of a meeting on 19 November.

When. Kenya votes on Tuesday 10 August 2027; campaigning opens on 29 May.

Numbers. The 2027 register is targeted at 28.5 million voters, against 22.1 million in 2022.

As of. 25 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

The date of Kenya’s 2027 election is fixed in law, but the cost of running it and the opposition’s trust in the commission are both being questioned.

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The calendar is not in doubt, because it is already in law. On Thursday 20 August 2026 the IEBC published Kenya Gazette notices, the government’s official journal: notice 13497 put the Electoral Code of Conduct and the Election Offences Act into force, and notice 13503 set campaign-finance compliance timelines.

Erastus Ethekon, the IEBC chairperson, said that day that adherence to the timelines is “non-negotiable” and that they are “not mere guidelines, but legally binding requirements”. He added that any campaigning outside the prescribed period is unlawful, including posters, caravans and billboards.

Public officers who want elective office must resign by Wednesday 10 February 2027, and parties must send their membership lists to the IEBC by Tuesday 16 March 2027. Party primaries must be finished in early May 2027, before candidate registration opens, a step the IEBC prepared with a review of party nomination rules.

The Nairobi skyline seen across Uhuru Park, with the KICC tower at centre. File photo: DesiBoy101, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Candidate registration runs from Saturday 29 May to Friday 11 June 2027, the same window for presidential candidates. Campaigning is allowed only from 29 May and closes on Saturday 7 August 2027, three days before polling.

The register is growing fast. The IEBC targets about 28.5 million voters for 2027, against 22.1 million registered for the 2022 election, and continuous registration began on 29 September 2025.

The prize is set by Article 138 of the Constitution of Kenya. A presidential winner needs more than half of the votes cast and at least 25% of the votes in at least 24 of the 47 counties.

Kimani, who chairs the National Assembly committee on finance, questioned the IEBC’s budget this week. Lawmakers noted that printing ballot papers reportedly costs about 3.4 times as much as printing banknotes, and Kimani said “it defies basic economic logic”.

Lawmakers on the committee said Kenya’s election spending outstrips that of regional peers. Nigeria was cited as a cheaper example.

On Thursday 19 November 2026 the IEBC held a high-level consultative meeting in Nairobi with party leaders, according to an IEBC press release. Opposition leaders, including David Maraga, a former Chief Justice, walked out.

At a panel discussion on Tuesday 24 November 2026, Peter Resa, deputy director for electoral operations at the IEBC, said livestreaming of results would be permitted but would not form part of the official results mechanism. He also questioned the practicality of placing cameras at every polling station.

Philip Omollo, deputy executive director of the Mwananchi Party, a Kenyan political party, has argued that livestreaming remains a legal requirement. Resa said that litigation over the procurement of the KIEMS kits, the biometric voter-identification and results devices, was dismissed.

Resa said recruitment of the IEBC chief executive was referred to the consultancy KPMG but is delayed by a court case. A tender has been issued to audit the voter register.

The next fixed date is Monday 11 January 2027, when Resa said an enhanced voter registration drive starts and runs for 30 days, aiming at about 28 million voters. Mapping of roughly 55,000 polling stations across Kenya is done in 34 of 47 counties, with about two more weeks of work.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does Kenya vote in 2027?

Kenya votes in August 2027, and the IEBC says the timetable set in law is binding. Campaigning outside the set period is unlawful.

Will election results be livestreamed?

An IEBC official says livestreaming would be allowed but would not be part of the official results mechanism. A party official argues it is a legal requirement.

Who wins Kenya’s presidency?

The winner needs more than half of the votes cast and a minimum share in at least 24 of the 47 counties, as set by the Constitution. A single national majority alone is not enough.

Sources IEBC · Kenya Gazette notices 13497 and 13503, 20 August 2026 · National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee · Constitution of Kenya, Article 138

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