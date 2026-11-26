Kano Governor Says Mentor Sent Him to Tinubu
A governor’s account of a pledge made to the president is disputed by his former mentor’s camp, with the 2027 election ahead.
Nigeria · Politics
Kano State governor Abba Kabir Yusuf says his mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, sent him to promise President Bola Tinubu that they would join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Kwankwaso’s camp denies it, and on Thursday 26 November his party in Kano called Yusuf’s change of line “contradictory and unfortunate”, Daily Trust, a Nigerian newspaper, reported.
The row reaches beyond Kano, because Kwankwaso is now the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), an opposition party, beside presidential candidate Peter Obi for the 2027 election. The opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) has also demanded that Tinubu resign or face impeachment, which Premium Times, a Nigerian news site, said came with no evidence.
Key Facts
- Who. Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, his former mentor and a vice-presidential candidate.
- What. Yusuf says Kwankwaso sent him to Tinubu with a pledge to join the ruling APC.
- Denied. Kwankwaso’s movement and his NDC branch in Kano reject the account.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Yusuf 70% to win Kano’s governor race (26 November, 7:14 a.m. ET).
- As of. 26 November 2026, 12:45 GMT
A governor’s account of a pledge made to the president is disputed by his former mentor’s camp, with the 2027 election ahead.
Yusuf won the March 2023 vote for Kano governor, beating Nasir Gawuna, the APC candidate, by 1,019,602 votes to 890,705, ThePoint, a Nigerian news site, wrote on 23 November 2026. An election tribunal and the Court of Appeal sacked him, but in January 2024 the Supreme Court, Nigeria’s highest court, confirmed him as governor, ThePoint reported.
In January 2026 Yusuf left the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Kwankwaso’s party at the time, for the APC, citing “deepening internal crises” and “prolonged leadership disputes”, ThePoint wrote. Kwankwaso, a former Kano governor, saw the move as a betrayal.
Yusuf answered that charge in an interview with BBC Hausa, the Hausa-language service of the British broadcaster. Kwankwaso “personally sent me to Tinubu” and asked him to “assure him that if God granted us victory, we would move together”, Yusuf said, Daily Trust reported on 23 November.
Yusuf rejected the betrayal charge, saying Kwankwaso “was the one who sent me to Tinubu and asked me to make those commitments”, according to Daily Trust. He said relations soured after Kwankwaso made unfavourable remarks about the president.
According to Premium Times (24 November), the arrangement Yusuf describes was a request that the president stay out of the court case and a pledge to join the APC. It was not, the paper added, a claim that Tinubu told the judges how to rule.
The Kwankwasiyya Movement, Kwankwaso’s political following, denied on Monday 23 November that he sent Yusuf, Premium Times reported. It challenged the governor to say when the deal was reached, who was involved and what evidence backs it.
Hashimu Dungurawa, spokesman of the NDC’s Kano campaign council, said Yusuf’s “defection to the APC was purely a personal decision and interest”, Daily Trust reported on 26 November. He asked the state government to retract the claim.
Dungurawa pointed to a Kano government statement of 29 January 2024 that “vehemently” rejected any deal with the presidency over the Supreme Court judgment. A turn after “just 34 months”, he said, was “contradictory and unfortunate”.
The ADC demanded on Tuesday 24 November that Tinubu resign or face impeachment, in a statement signed by its spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi, Premium Times reported. Premium Times noted that the ADC gave no evidence that Tinubu contacted the justices and cited Section 413 of the Constitution, although removal for gross misconduct falls under Section 143.
As of Tuesday evening, neither the presidency nor the Supreme Court had responded to the allegations, Premium Times noted. We found no published documents about the alleged pledge.
Kano has 6,570,276 registered voters, second only to Lagos, Joash Amupitan, head of the electoral commission INEC, said on 6 October, Nairametrics, a business site, reported. Yusuf and Kwankwaso, once in one camp, now ask the same voters for support from opposite sides, as our report on the realignment described.
Yusuf has joined the APC of Tinubu, in office since May 2023, while Kwankwaso runs on the opposition ticket against it. Background on Kwankwaso is in our profile of Kwankwaso.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket is a prediction market where users bet real money on outcomes. At 12:14 GMT (7:14 a.m. ET) on 26 November 2026 it priced Abba Kabir Yusuf at 70% to win the Kano governor’s race, against about 20% for Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, with about US$17,761 traded. These prices are bets, not polls, and the vote is scheduled for 6 February 2027, according to the market’s own rules.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has anyone proved Yusuf’s account?
No evidence has been published in the reports so far, and Kwankwaso’s camp has challenged the governor to produce it. The presidency had not responded by Tuesday evening.
Why does a dispute in one state matter nationally?
Kano is one of Nigeria’s biggest voting blocs, and its two best-known politicians now back rival sides for 2027. The split in the Kwankwaso following could shape the vote there.
Sources: Daily Trust, Gov Yusuf defected to APC on his own volition- NDC insists, 26 November 2026; Daily Trust, Gov Yusuf: Kwankwaso sent me to Tinubu after we agreed to join APC, 23 November 2026; Premium Times, ADC demands Tinubu’s resignation or impeachment over Kano governor’s claims, 24 November 2026; ThePoint, Kwankwaso sent me to Tinubu, made me swear with Quran to return to APC — Gov Yusuf, 23 November 2026; Nairametrics, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna top Nigeria’s voter register ahead of 2027, 6 October 2026.
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